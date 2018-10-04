Cancer Research Highlight: Seattle Genetics Moves The Chains In T-Cell Lymphoma

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN), in partnership with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY), has built a large market largely out of one drug: the CD30 antibody-drug conjugate brentuximab vedotin (branded Adcetris). This agent was first approved for CD30-positive Hodgkin lymphoma in 2011, and it has since gone on to garner a variety of important label expansions. Brentuximab vedotin was approved for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in November 2017, and it was added to the list of first-line treatment options for Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year.

This has helped to reverse the negative sentiment we've seen for the company since 2017, leading to new all-time highs in valuation for SGEN.

Needless to say, development of brentuximab vedotin has continued at a rapid clip, basically attempting to tackle any form of cancer where CD30 might be a relevant molecular target.

The news

SGEN announced top-line findings from the ECHELON-2 study, which took the CHOP regimen (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone) and switched out the vincristine for brentuximab vedotin in patients with untreated peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). The brentuximab vedotin-treated patients experienced a statistically significant 29% improvement in progression-free survival, which was the primary endpoint.

In addition, patients had a 34% improvement in overall survival, with significant gains observed in response rates as well. SGEN guided that they would be providing more details in a data presentation at this year's ASH meeting.

Looking forward

This is a script we've seen SGEN play out before already. ECHELON-1 results came out in late June 2017, and they had a submission for first-line Hodgkin lymphoma to the FDA in November. Given these positive findings, it is clear that SGEN will move forward with a filing in PTCL as well. And it's likely we'll see that approval go through around the same time frame: 4 months to submission, then 3-4 months for approval.

Overall, this is an important innovation for the management of PTCL, as there are no other biologics available for this tumor type. Of course, the impact on the bottom line may not be massive (PTCL is, after all, a rather rare form of cancer), but with SGEN building brentuximab vedotin as a pillar of their company for years to come, it is critical that they get as many label expansions as they can.

In PTCL, they have an opportunity to seize the standard of care in a disease area that has been woefully lacking effective treatment options over the years. By joining the first-line standard of care, there aren't many reasons why a patient wouldn't receive SGEN's drug as a default, given the findings we're privy to with this release.

Given the success they've had over 2018 with brentuximab vedotin, it's no surprise that they've managed to climb quickly in valuation. As such, I would begin to wonder, as a prospective shareholder, whether things are getting a little too hot. As of their last filing, they're rapidly approaching profitability, and their price to income-per-share ratio is around 150.

Of course, if they're able to keep doubling their revenues year over year for another year, then there's no reason that SGEN could not continue to climb. This is one company you should keep your eye on as a potential biotech growth stock, although be wary of potential bad news, since they are susceptible to sudden changes in momentum.

