Should Investors Be Knocking On The Frontdoor?

Spin-offs typically make sense, but with a multiple seen in the mid-20s, I am cautious despite the good prospects and sticky business model amidst elevated leverage ratios.

ServiceMaster Global (NASDAQ:SERV) is a well-known service business which has decided to basically split up its core pest & termite control solutions business Terminix and the business which focuses on servicing homeowners with technical assistance.

This spin-off is named Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) which is "obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home, with services powered by people and enabled by technology."

Spin-offs attract my interest, as an incentivized management team can control its own destiny - and not just in terms of freedom of actions taken, as controlling the capital allocation decisions is a very powerful tool as well. This often results in higher valuations and thus opportunities for investors.

Unfortunately, this might not so much be the case for Frontdoor. While it is a great business, the valuation awarded to the business appears rather full, which makes me quite cautious despite sticky and growing revenues.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is the collective behind home services brands like American Home Shield, HSA Home Warranty, Landmark Home Warranty and OneGuard. The basis of the business is that finding home services is a hassle. Information about houses or appliances is buried in manuals, and finding service providers is difficult, as is scheduling. Problem diagnosis, resolution of the problems and (perception of) price gauging all add to the friction in such transactions.

It is not just consumers who suffer from a lot of uncertainty, subcontractors have the same issue - facing a lot of uncertainty, and often being called to fix emergency and maintenance issues on a one-by-one basis. The middleman function provided by the company has been a success over the past 45 years. Some 15,000 contractors have been "matched" up with 2 million households in this manner.

The company is benefiting from a range of trends that favour the business. This includes the fact that consumers opt for subscription services as an all-in cost for multiple services in their daily lives.

Other trends include the fact that technical knowledge is disappearing with many (younger) consumers, while homes are become more complicated. In fact, some 4 million jobs are being completed each year through the services, bringing peace of mind to consumers, while providing them with guarantees and a hassle-free experience. To put the pricing number into perspective, combo packages for systems and appliances go for $40 per month, including a $100 per service call fee.

The company claims to be the dominant leader in its space; in fact, it controls nearly half of the market, while just 4% of households have such a plan. With savings being very low at many households, peace of mind is very important for many consumers. With penetration rates hitting the high single digits in Southern states, there is still potential, especially in the Northern states, to grow the reach of its services.

Company's Financial Situation and Concluding Thoughts

Frontdoor has seen solid growth in the past decade. Despite the housing crisis, the company has seen its revenues grow each year from 2007 onward, even during the crisis. Revenues have essentially doubled between that year and today to $1.16 billion a year.

Retention rates have been stable around 75% as EBITDA margins have steadily risen from 15% to 22% of sales, for an EBITDA number of $259 million at the momentum. These margins are pretty solid, as the company pays out of 50% of sales in the form of claims, with selling, marketing, G&A and service making up a combined 28% of sales, for the resulting 22% margin.

The company has seen further growth in 2018, with revenues up 9% in the first half of the year to $602 million. Despite the growth, EBITDA fell by 7% in absolute terms, with margins down 3 percentage points to 17%, attributed to the impact of warm weather causing more claims.

The model going forward is to have solid top line sales growth, combined with EBITDA margins in the low 20s, with capital spending seen at $20 million a year.

To put this into perspective, the business could do $1.25 billion in sales from here, which works out to roughly a $250 million EBITDA number. After accounting for $20 million in D&A charges as well as $10 million in standalone costs (guess), an unleveraged business could do $220 million in EBIT.

The company will operate with $950 million in net debt upon the spin-off, which creates a 3.7 times leverage ratio based on EBITDA. That seems reasonable given the growth and stickiness of the business, but of course, is relatively high. Assuming 4% cost of debt, I reduce EBIT from $220 million to earnings before taxes of $182 million. A 25% tax rate could thus result in earnings of $136 million.

Shareholders of ServiceMaster will get one share of Frontdoor for every two shares they currently own, and ServiceMaster itself will actually own 19.8% of the stock of Frontdoor. Given that ServiceMaster has 136 million shares outstanding, I reckon that there will be 68 million shares outstanding in Frontdoor held by shareholders of ServiceMaster. Given that ServiceMaster itself holds nearly 20% of the shares, that would mean that there are 85 million shares outstanding. Given the earnings power calculated above, earnings would come in at $1.60 per share in such a case.

Trading at $40, the resulting 25 times earnings multiple looks quite rich in my book, taking into account leverage as well, as I appreciate the stickiness of the business model and its growth track record and prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.