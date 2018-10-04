Peculiar Financial Moves For Crispr: Are These Red Flags?

Introduction

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) is a pre-clinical stage biopharma company on the edge of entering clinic. While they have CTAs in Europe, there has not been any announcement of dosing for the first patient. Thus far this year, the stock has been a rollercoaster, rising from under $20 in December of 2017 to over $70 in the late spring and early summer. The company which was on a euphoric rise has since seemingly stalled out. The cause for this? It seems to be the accumulation of bad news and strange developments.

Originally, CRISPR and its partner Vertex (VRTX) announced the FDA placed a clinical hold on its lead drug product, CTX001, on May 30th, 2018. The stock price seemed to shrug this development off. However, since a series of controversial publications have questioned the risks associated with CRISPR technology-based therapies. Recently, CRISPR has filed an Open Market Sale Agreement for up to $125 million, announced a public offering of 4,210,526 shares worth roughly $200 million, and announced a new collaboration with ViaCyte to develop gene-edited cell-therapies for diabetes. Here, I will describe how these developments can be interpreted as red flags for investors.

Fundamentals

At the end of the second quarter of 2018, CRISPR reported having just under $320 million in cash on hand. The quarterly burn rate for CRISPR has grown to over $38 million as reported for the second quarter of 2018 (Table 1). This gives them roughly a two-year cash runway without any new collaborations, milestones, or spending. A two-year runway in biotech investing is impressive, and I personally do not get nervous for secondaries until the runway is under a year.

Net Gain (Loss) 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 CRSP $ (38,400,000) $ (28,300,000) $100,000 SGMO $ (16,600,000) $ (20,200,000) $ (13,100,000) EDIT $ (38,700,000) $ (30,900,000) $ (36,200,000) INTL $ (22,200,000) $ (21,400,000) $ (24,000,000)

Table 1.

I originally felt that a quarterly burn rate of $38 million seemed awfully rich, considering the company has yet to enroll a patient in a clinical trial. However, after comparing CRISPR’s burn rates, research & development expenses, and general and administrative expenses to a group of companies in a similar cohort, I was surprised how similar the expenses were (Table 2). In this cohort, I included Editas (EDIT), Intellia (NTLA), and Sangamo (SGMO). I consider Sangamo to be the company advanced the furthest, followed by CRISPR, Editas, and Intellia in that order. At first glance, Sangamo appears to be managing costs quite well relative to the other members of this cohort, considering they have several trials running. While CRISPR’s expenses are high, I would not say they are disproportionately greater than others in the cohort, the only comment I would make is that Sangamo appears to be doing a great job of managing costs relative to its peers despite running multiple clinical trials. As CRISPR attempts to move into the clinic, management of its expenses will be something to keep a close eye on.

Company Expenses (thousands) 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 R&D Expenses G&A Expenses R&D Expenses G&A Expenses R&D Expenses G&A Expenses CRSP $ 25,600 $ 12,700 $ 14,800 $ 8,800 $ 20,000 $ 11,300 SGMO $ 29,300 $ 11,300 $ 23,500 $ 10,100 $ 19,400 $ 7,500 EDIT $ 32,700 $ 14,300 $ 21,300 $ 14,200 $ 26,400 $ 13,700 INTL $ 23,500 $ 7,800 $ 22,500 $ 7,400 $ 21,200 $ 10,200

Table 2.

Raising Capital?

From the financial data above, one can see that CRISPR is not in any near or mid-term financial need with a two-year cash runway. On September 19th, 2018, CRISPR announced an offering of over 4.2 million shares worth nearly $200 million. This seems like a strange time to raise capital. First, the company is not in immediate need of cash, which ties into a second point to consider. Why has the company elected to raise capital at a substantially lower price than earlier in the summer when the stock price was at all-time highs (Figure 1)? The offering price of $47.50 is roughly 64% of the 52-week high of $73.90.

Raising capital at a lower price can substantially destroy shareholder value. Furthermore, there is the topic of FDA removing the clinical hold. One would expect such a catalyst would result in a significant increase in share price, creating a more favorable time to raise capital with regards to shareholder value, especially given no need for cash at the current time. So does that mean removal of the clinical hold is not near on the horizon? That would seem to be a reasonable assumption given these developments. The company has been very discrete with information regarding the clinical hold.

When Sarepta (SRPT) announced their clinical hold, they immediately revealed the reason, announced a timeline, and hosted a conference call. CRISPR did not host a conference call for their second-quarter results, preventing the company from being directly asked about the hold. They did, however, provide the following quote: “we are working diligently with the FDA and have a clear path to resolve the current clinical hold of the Investigational New Drug application (IND) in the U.S. for SCD.” This indicates the problem has been identified, but no timeline or hint of the issue provided. Paired with the capital raise, this appears particularly concerning.

Figure 1. Chart from StockCharts.com

Collaborations

As any seasoned biotech investor knows, collaborations are the backbone of an up and coming biotech firm. Collaborations provide a company with upfront cash to help keep the lights on and forge ahead with research, while sacrificing some potential future profits should the drug make it to market. There is also the additional option for milestones in development, regulatory, and sales. These also help promote the financial stability of the company. Such agreement help “prop up” a company financially till they are able to develop a drug candidate on their own without having to sacrifice profits once on the market.

Given this pattern, it was quite surprising when CRISPR announced the terms of the ViaCyte agreement. Under this agreement, CRISPR will pay ViaCyte $15 million. This payment can be made in cash or CRISPR stock. CRISPR elected to make the payment in stock, which has served as a form of dilution for current shareholders. Interestingly, this is the first collaboration of the cohort of companies listed above, where the gene editing company has paid for a collaboration as opposed to being paid. One caveat to this is Editas must pay Broad Institute for Intellectual Property rights and Intellia must pay Caribou Biosciences for the technology they have licensed. There is still a strong debate on the IP rights on CRISPR technology via court systems, and that topic will not be addressed here involving these three CRISPR-based companies. As Sangamo utilizes zinc finger nucleases, these IP issues do not apply to them.

Paying for a collaboration is an interesting development, and one may interpret this as a response to Sangamo purchasing TxCell and expediting its T-Reg cell program. Perhaps CRISPR is trying to expand their reach in the competitive gene editing field, but one must ask themselves, why are they paying for collaborations instead of being paid? A brief breakdown of collaborations is presented in Table 3.

Number of Collaborations Aggregate Upfront Payments (millions) Companies CRSP 3 $140 (less $15 for ViaCyte) Vertex, Bayer, ViaCyte SGMO 5 $265 EDIT 3 $118.6 Kite (Gilead), Pfizer (2 agreements), Bioverativ (Sanofi), Shire (Takeda) INTL 2 $184 Novartis, Regeneron

Table 3.

It appears that CRISPR may be trying to make it on their own, and is lacking in collaborations. Sangamo leads with 5 collaborations and the recent TxCell purchase, followed by Editas and CRISPR with three collaborations each, and the youngest company Intellia already with two. The value of potential milestones for Sangamo, Editas, and Intellia may end being north of $1 billion before royalties are factored in, while CRISPR has only $420 million in milestones due to the company from Vertex. However, from the Bayer collaboration, CRISPR has 50% equity in Casebia Therapeutics, though the value of this is yet to be seen.

Summary

CRISPR has done a fairly good job managing expenses relative to other gene-editing companies. Furthermore, the balance sheet is strong, with a multi-year cash runway. However, the clinical hold on their lead candidate CTX001 has resulted in a series of peculiar moves from the company. The company has raised capital at a significantly lower price than earlier this summer. The company has also become the first gene editing company in the mentioned cohort to pay for a collaboration as opposed to being paid. Paying for this collaboration in stock has further diluted shareholder value. The combination of these moves is major red flags, suggesting CRISPR may be in more trouble with the clinical hold than investors originally thought.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.