Agilent To Acquire ACEA Biosciences For Cell Analysis Technologies

Agilent continues to acquire technologies that are differentiated and provide it with greater penetration of life science research and clinical analysis markets.

ACEA makes a range of real-time cell analysis and cytometer products, software, and consummables for life science research purposes.

Agilent Technologies has agreed to acquire ACEA Biosciences for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Life science research and diagnostics equipment firm Agilent Technologies (A) has announced an agreement to acquire ACEA Biosciences for an undisclosed sum.

ACEA has developed real-time cell analyzer and flow cytometer products for life science research markets.

With the deal for ACEA, Agilent continues to execute on its initiatives to accelerate its penetration into biopharma research markets with differentiated technologies.

Target Company

San Diego, California-based ACEA was founded in 2002 to design and manufacture improved cell analysis platforms used in pre-clinical drug discovery, toxicology, basic academic research, and safety pharmacology.

Management is headed by CEO Xiao Xu, who previously graduated from Zhejiang University in China.

Below is an overview video of ACEA’s xCELLigence System:

(Source: ACEA Biosciences)

ACEA’s primary offerings include:

xCELLigence real-time cell analyzers

NovoCyte flow cytometers

Consumables

Software applications

Investors Lilly Asia Ventures (LLY) and Qiming Ventures invested $30 million in the company in November 2015.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global flow cytometry market is forecasted to reach $8.0 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.6% from 2017 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth include the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer. Also, a higher number of physicians are using autologous and allogenic stem cell therapies, avoiding the use of chemo and radiation therapies.

Furthermore, the report forecasts rising demand for point-of-care testing in chronic disease management, increasing demand for real-time cytometry capabilities.

The Asia-Pacific region is ‘presumed’ to see the fastest growth due to increasing government incentives for homegrown biotech firms and growing awareness about the capabilities of flow cytometers.

According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global cell analysis market is expected to reach $26.0 billion by 2020, increasing at a CAGR of 6.56%.

Major competitors in the cell analysis space include:

Becton, Dickinson (BDX)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY)

Danaher (DHR)

Olympus (OTCPK:OCPNY)

PerkinElmer (PKI)

Promega

Tecan Group ( TCGGY )

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Agilent didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance. So the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of July 31, 2018, Agilent had $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents and $3.8 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended July 31, 2018, was $574 million.

Agilent is acquiring ACEA for its real-time cell analysis platform and cytometer capabilities for research use cases.

As Todd Christian, VP and GM, Agilent Cell Analysis, stated in the deal announcement,

ACEA represents a unique opportunity for Agilent to expand its team and broaden its portfolio with highly complementary technology, increasing the relevance and impact we can have with our customers in the cell analysis space. We share the same passion around the need for and innovation of live-cell, kinetic, and label free approaches to cell analysis extending beyond traditional end-point measurements.

In the past 12 months, Agilent’s stock price has risen approximately 9.1% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ 15%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Agilent is acquiring ACEA as part of a push to bolster its immuno-oncology research offerings.

Immuno-oncology, which utilizes the body’s immune system to fight cancer, is an extremely active area of research for biopharma firms and academic research organizations worldwide.

According to ACEA CEO Xiao Xu, Agilent also ‘has a number of complementary technologies, used in immuno-oncology and drug discovery, which should provide tremendous synergies.’

Agilent has been on a multi-year effort to differentiate itself in the markets it operates in as well as accelerate its penetration in the biopharma research market.

The ACEA acquisition fits into this approach. While we won’t see results in Agilent’s near-term financial reporting, 2019 and 2020 should begin to see the fruits of deals like that of ACEA.

Assuming Agilent didn’t overpay for the acquisition, I view it as a positive and continuing focus by management to improve future results.

Assuming Agilent didn't overpay for the acquisition, I view it as a positive and continuing focus by management to improve future results.

