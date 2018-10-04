Resolute Energy: Expectations For A Significant Increase In Realised Prices

Resolute's oil percentage is expected to rise from 45% in Q2 2018 to 52% in Q4 2018 as well, which would be a significant driver of higher realised prices per BOE.

This is partly driven by higher oil and NGL prices, along with a more favorable hedge position (although still negative value) in 2019.

It may see a 34% increase in its realised price per BOE in 2019, also compared to Q2 2018.

Resolute Energy Corp. (NYSE:REN) is expected to see quite strong production growth in the second half of 2018. It appears that the realised price for its production should also start to increase significantly in late 2018 and 2019 due to higher oil and NGL prices, the diminishing impact of negative value hedges (in 2019) and a higher oil percentage in its production.

Effect Of Hedges On Realised Oil Price

Resolute is expected to produce around 43,500 BOEPD on average in Q4 2018, including 52% oil, which translates into approximately 22,620 barrels per day in oil production.

Resolute has hedges (swaps and collars) covering 13,500 barrels per day of oil production (about 60% of its oil production) in Q4 2018 at an average of $58.74 per barrel. It also has basis differential hedges, but those are locked at around negative $8.24 per barrel, which is slightly wider than the current differential strip for Q4.

This results in an estimate that Resolute will realise roughly $55 per barrel for its oil in Q4 2018 net of hedges, despite WTI oil being at roughly $75 in Q4 2018 based on current strip prices.

Without hedges, the company may realise approximately $65 per barrel for its oil, due to the WTI Midland differential of negative $7.50 plus the additional deduction that Resolute receives for its oil compared to WTI Midland. Hedges subtract another $10 per barrel from the company's estimated realised oil price in Q4 2018.

Q4 2018 Per Barrel Realised Oil Price Before Hedges $65 Value of Hedges -$10 Realised Oil Price After Hedges $55

In 2019, Resolute's realised price for its oil should improve due to the smaller amount of hedges and higher swap price for the hedges. Based on current strip, it may realise $61.70 per barrel for its oil net of hedges at $73.50 WTI oil. This assumes that 2019 oil production is at Q4 2018 levels, while a 15% increase in oil production would boost its realised price to around $62.20 per barrel, since the hedges would cover a smaller percentage of total production. In the latter example, hedges would only subtract $3.30 per barrel from Resolute's realised oil price in 2019.

2019 Per Barrel Realised Oil Price Before Hedges $65.50 Value of Hedges -$3.30 Realised Oil Price After Hedges $62.20

Natural Gas Prices

On the natural gas side, Resolute Energy is affected by some very wide differentials. The El Paso Permian price for natural gas is trading at greater than $1 below Henry Hub for Q4 2018 and most of 2019. The company does have basis differential hedges for roughly 30% of its natural gas production in Q4 2018, so that helps somewhat, but is also partially offset by its NYMEX natural gas hedges being underwater for Q4 2018.

Resolute Energy may realise approximately $1.75 per Mcf for its natural gas net of hedges in Q4 2018, while Henry Hub prices are at around $3.18 due to the differentials.

For 2019, the company currently has no natural gas hedges, so it may realise approximately $1.56 per Mcf for its natural gas then, while Henry Hub prices are around $2.84 per Mcf. The average basis differential is slightly lower in 2019 compared to Q4 2018, but Henry Hub prices are also noticeably lower (partly due to seasonal factors).

NGL Pricing

NGLs account for a relatively large percentage of Resolute's production compared to most Permian producers, so it has a fair amount of importance for the company.

Resolute received $15.92 per barrel for its NGLs in Q2 2018 and $15.50 per barrel for its NGLs in Q1 2018. The various components of NGLs (such as ethane, propane, butane, isobutane and natural gasoline) have all been increasing noticeably in price, so theoretically, Resolute should receive a much higher price for its NGLs in Q4 2018 and 2019 based on strip prices. Something like $21.50 per barrel in Q4 2018 and $19 per barrel in 2019 may be reasonable to assume based on how strip prices have moved, although there is a fair amount of inaccuracy with trying to forecast NGL prices.

Conclusion

Putting all of this together using Q4 2018's expected production splits (52% oil, 25% NGLs and 23% natural gas) results in an estimate that Resolute will realised $36.27 per BOE for its production in Q4 2018 and $39.25 per BOE for its production in 2019. These numbers are net of hedges and based on current strip prices.

For comparison, the company realised $29.28 per BOE for its production in Q2 2018 and $31.89 per BOE in Q1 2018. Thus, the realised price per BOE could rise by 24% (compared to Q2 2018) in Q4 2018 and 34% in 2019. Aside from pricing, the main threat to achieving this realised price per BOE is if Resolute Energy's oil percentage comes in below the 52% that it is forecasting.

