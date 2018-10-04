SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) CEO Dennis Polk on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 3, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you and welcome to the SYNNEX Corporation earnings call for the third quarter fiscal 2018 ended August 31, 2018. Joining me on today's call is our President and CEO, Dennis Polk; our CFO, Marshall Witt; and our President, Concentrix, Chris Caldwell. The executive team will first review third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results, followed by an update to our pending acquisition of Convergys, which will close this Friday, October 5. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call to a Q&A session.

Please note that some of the information you will hear today consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. Such statements may relate to, without limitation, market, production, demand, investments, growth, revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS, amortization of intangibles, acquisition-related integration expenses, margins, adjusted operating margins, costs, tax rates, seasonality, synergies, integration, accretion, benefits, timing and other aspects of the proposed acquisition, dividends and overall performance. Actual results or trends could differ materially from our expectations.

For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2017 and the discussion of forward-looking statements in our earnings release and Form 8-K filed with the SEC today. SYNNEX assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak as of their respective dates. Also, during the call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP reporting is included in today's earnings release and the related Form 8-K available on our website at www.synnex.com.

Marshall Witt

Thank you, Mary and thank you all for joining us today. Before I walk through our third quarter results, I want to highlight that both SYNNEX and Convergys held our separate shareholder vote meeting this morning and both companies received approval for the acquisition of Convergys. We expect the transaction to close this October 5 and Dennis and Chris will provide additional thoughts on the pending transaction later in the call.

First, I will review our third quarter results and key financial metrics and then conclude with guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 before turning the call over to Dennis. Our third quarter revenue beat midpoint of our guidance and both non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS solidly beat the high end of our guidance. On a consolidated basis, total revenue was a third quarter record of $4.9 billion, up 15% compared to $4.3 billion in the same quarter last year. FX did not have a material impact on consolidated revenue growth. Technology Solutions revenue was $4.4 billion, representing an increase of 17% over the prior year period. Concentrix revenue was at $492 million, down 1% from $496 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted for FX, Concentrix revenue was consistent with the prior year period.

Now, turning to gross profit, our third quarter gross profit dollars totaled $433 million, up 16% or $58 million versus a year ago. The increase in gross profit dollars was primarily driven by positive contribution from the Westcon-Comstor acquisition and year-over-year revenue growth in the Technology Solutions segment. Our gross margin was 8.8%, an improvement of 6 basis points from the prior year quarter. Technology Solutions and Concentrix both reflected expansions in gross margins. The increase in our Technology Solutions gross margin was driven by the Westcon-Comstor acquisition and due to product and services mix. Concentrix’s gross margins were materially higher than the prior year period.

Total adjusted SG&A expense was $271 million or 5.5% of our revenue, up $35 million over the prior year quarter in absolute dollars and consistent as a percentage of revenue compared to a year ago. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to the acquisition of Westcon-Comstor and supporting the revenue growth in our Technology Solutions segment. On a sequential basis, adjusted SG&A improved by over $6 million. Third quarter consolidated non-GAAP operating income of $163 million is the ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, an increase of $23 million or 16% growth.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 3.3% was consistent with the prior year period. Quarter-over-quarter, we posted a 25 basis point improvement. At the segment level, third quarter Technology Solutions non-GAAP operating income was $120 million, up 18% or $19 million from the prior year period primarily benefiting from the Westcon-Comstor acquisition and Technology Solutions’ operational improvements. Adjusted operating margin was 2.7%, up 24 basis points from the prior quarter and consistent with the prior year period.

For Concentrix, non-GAAP operating income in the quarter was $43 million or 8.7% of revenue, up 11% in operating profit dollars and expanded 92 basis points in margins year-over-year. This came in line with our expectations of operating margin expansion year-over-year and it reflects our continued progress towards our double-digit operating margin target for fiscal 2018.

Third quarter net total interest expense and finance charges were approximately $20 million, up $10 million from the prior year quarter. The increase was due to higher borrowings to fund acquisitions and ongoing working capital requirements in an overall higher interest rate environment. For Q4, we believe a range of $33 million to $34 million is the appropriate level for our quarterly net total interest expense and finance charges. The effective tax rate of 27.8% for the third quarter came in line with our targeted range of 27.5% to 28.5% versus 34.3% in the prior year period. We expect the tax rate to be in the targeted range of 28% to 29% for the fourth quarter, which excludes the impact of any true-ups related to the tax reform, but includes the impact of the Convergys acquisition. Non-GAAP net income was $102 million, up $15 million or 18% from the prior year period. Our third quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.57 or up $0.41 or 19% over the same period a year ago. This represents the ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.

Turning to the balance sheet, our accounts receivable totaled $3 billion on August 31, 2018 for a DSO of 55 days, up 15 days from the prior year quarter primarily due to the impact of the Westcon-Comstor acquisition and timing. Inventories totaled $2 billion or 42 days at the end of the third quarter, improved 11 days year-over-year. This is reflective of inventory management efficiencies, higher stocking requirements in our Hyve business during fiscal 2017 due to component shortages and the impact of the Westcon-Comstor acquisition. Days payable outstanding was 46 days, up 3 days from the prior year third quarter primarily due to the impact from the Westcon-Comstor acquisition. And the overall cash conversion cycle for the third quarter was 51 days, an increase of 1 day over the prior year period.

From a financing perspective, our debt to capitalization ratio this quarter was 43.9% and consistent with expectations. Preliminary cash used in operations was approximately $103 million for the third quarter, resulting in our trailing 12-month operating cash flow from operations of a positive $217 million. At the end of Q3 between our cash and credit facilities, SYNNEX had over $3.7 billion in liquidity available to fund growth, including term loan commitments of $1.8 billion to fund the Convergys acquisition.

Other financial data and metrics of note for the third quarter are as follows. Depreciation expense was $23 million. Amortization expense was $26 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter was approximately $25 million primarily due to continued investments and geographic expansion in Concentrix. Trailing four quarters ROIC was 8% and 11% for adjusted ROIC. We repurchased approximately $10 million or approximately 102,000 shares of our stock in the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter, the remaining authorization under our 3-year share repurchase program is approximately $244 million, out of a total of $300 million authorized by our board back in July of 2017. Fiscal 2018 year-to-date, we have purchased 553,000 shares of our stock or approximately $56 million in total. This sets us on pace to have a record year of buybacks.

As described in our press release issued on September 25, the Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share to be paid on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2018. With the anticipation of the CVG close, which is about 11.5 million of additional shares will also benefit from the dividend.

Now moving to our fourth quarter fiscal 2018 outlook, we expect the Convergys acquisition will close on October 5. And accordingly, our fourth quarter guidance includes Convergys’ forecasted financial performance for a period of slightly less than 2 months. Approximately, 11.5 million shares are expected to be issued and for the quarter it represents a weighted 7.2 million shares that have an impact on non-GAAP diluted EPS. We expect revenue to be in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion. The Convergys portion of this range is expected to be approximately $425 million with an adjusted operating margin of approximately 10%. We also wanted you to be aware with some revenue headwinds that relates to net revenue. Our forecast reflects an approximate 5% increase in Technology Solutions net revenue compared to the prior quarter given our continued increase in sales of specialty services in cloud solutions such as software, licenses and hardware and software bundled services.

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $146 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately $46.8 million. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes after-tax cost of approximately $88.5 million or $1.87 per share related to the amortization of intangibles and acquisition-related and integration expenses. Please note that these statements of fourth quarter fiscal 2018 expectations are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Dennis.

Dennis Polk

Thank you, Marshall and thanks to everyone joining our call. We are very pleased with our third quarter results announced today. We saw continued momentum in both of our business segments resulting in new records for third quarter revenue, adjusted profits and EPS. We generated third quarter revenue of $4.9 billion, representing 15% growth from the prior year period. Along with this growth came outstanding execution and earnings leverage in our business resulting in our non-GAAP EPS of $2.57 per diluted share. We are focused on profitable growth and delivered in Q3.

Some highlights from the quarter. Our Technology Solutions segment had a record third quarter revenue of $4.4 billion or a 17% increase from the prior year period. Solid execution in our core business and contribution from Westcon-Comstor drove the year-over-year growth. From a product standpoint, we saw growth in virtually all of the product and service categories we offer. In terms of customer end markets, we also saw growth in every major division, including SMB, enterprise, consumer and the public sector. From a geographic perspective, the U.S. market led the way with very strong growth and we have solid performance from our Latin America business as well.

Regarding our Westcon-Comstor business, we are very proud to report that the results of this business exceeded our expectations in year one. We accomplished these results while integrating the North American business earlier than initial expectations and completed this with less than $10 million of total integration costs, a relatively small amount when considering the size of this acquisition. We asked a lot from our Westcon-Comstor team members in the first year and they delivered. I want to thank them for their efforts and dedication. I am also very pleased that we now have one full quarter completed under a single system in North America and we expect the revenue synergies of this combination to accelerate moving forward. Lastly regarding Technology Solutions, our Hyve systems design and integration solutions business performed in line with expectations for the third quarter.

Turning to our Concentrix segment, Concentrix posted third quarter revenue of $492 million. As Marshall indicated, we expanded our adjusted operating margin by nearly 100 basis points year-over-year and the overall performance was in line with our expectations this quarter. This was also the ninth consecutive quarter of growing adjusted EBITDA year-over-year. I am very pleased with the Concentrix results for the quarter and year-to-date. Chris has articulated during our calls over the last year that we have been focused on two main priorities: first, improving the mix of our business by selectively identifying lower margin services and replacing it with higher value-added opportunities; second, improving our RPA and digital service offerings and balancing out necessary business investments, while improving our efficiency overall. This has resulted in the expected moderation of our top-line growth, which has more than offset by the improvement in our profitability and service capabilities. I'm also very pleased with the execution of the Concentrix team subsequent to the Convergys announcement. For more on the Concentrix business, I will now turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Caldwell

Thank you, Dennis. In the third quarter, we continued our focus of driving operating leverage in the business as we deployed RPA, digital and other technology solutions that resulted in some revenue erosion, but ultimately a better profit profile for our business. We also saw additional ramps in the quarter in new countries as we built out infrastructure to support the new wins. This resulted in revenues of $492 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60 million. Year-over-year our revenue growth was essentially flat, but our adjusted EBITDA grew nearly 9% year-over-year and our non-GAAP operating income expanded 92 basis points to 8.7%.

Underneath the flat revenue, there is also a lot going on to position us for further growth. We've been very selective about the opportunities we are engaging in, but more importantly evaluating the portfolio of programs we intend to continue. On a year-over-year basis, that equates to about 9% of new revenue growth to stay flat. While we don't guide further than one quarter out, we are coming to an end of replacing some of the business and believe that we will again see revenues growing shortly on top of the acquisition of Convergys.

As an example, year-to-date, we have signed 59 new clients, which is already ahead of where we were for all of fiscal 2017. We are very fortunate to be partnering with leading companies across all industries, and this past quarter, in particular, to be able to strengthen our position in key industries of automotive, banking and insurance.

We were recognized in the quarter with many industry and client awards, but two awards in particular I'm very proud of. First, our team in India was recognized for Best Inclusion & Diversity Strategy. Having over 100,000 staff in five continents, it's important to attract, retain and develop the best talent in every market. The second has to do with innovation we provided to our client has recognized by an industry group as the best omni-channel experience in our travel and transportation vertical. It's great to see that the industry recognizes the differentiation we bring to the table here.

Now turning to our Convergys acquisition, which we mentioned in today's press release, we expect to close on October the 5th. We are incredibly excited about now starting to work on the integration and growth of the organization. Since the announcement of the acquisition, we have been able to spend more time with clients and staff of Convergys, which has given us greater confidence that this transaction is the right move for Concentrix to further differentiate ourselves in the marketplace.

As noted in our September 13th press release, we have accelerated our first-year net cost savings to $75 million and believe we will overachieve the $150 million over the next three years. We expect the vast majority of integration work to be completed within 12 months and the rebranding of Convergys to Concentrix to be completed by the end of January 2019. We are very, very clear focused on diversifying the revenues similar to what we have done at Concentrix, which is improving the mix as well as driving growth as a combined organization within 12 months. We will keep you updated on achieving our synergy targets over the next coming quarters.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, we expect to capture almost two months of Convergys revenue and expect to see the same uptick from our traditional client seasonal cycle as we've seen in the past. We will continue to make smart investments for the future of our business as we have done all throughout this year and drive towards double-digit non-GAAP operating income for the Concentrix business.

Finally, I'd like to say thank you to all our dedicated staff around the world, who make us proud every day for what they accomplished for our clients and a very big welcome to all the new Convergys staff who will be joining us shortly.

I'll turn the call back to Dennis.

Dennis Polk

Thanks, Chris. Now looking at our fourth quarter outlook. Within the Technology Solutions Distribution business, we expect to continue to benefit from the positive market conditions and as always, we will attempt to grow faster than our marketplace. The technology sector remains healthy and we are seeing solid demand for the technology products and solutions we offer. The IT channel is in a positive position as well, specifically according to NPD Industry Data, US distribution revenue reported its ninth consecutive quarter of channel growth year-over-year at the end of its calendar June quarter.

For our Technology Solutions Hyve business, revenue will be down year-over-year. This was partially due to last year's Q4 being a very strong quarter, but we had pull in the curve and partially due to our focus to ensure we are taking profitable business with solid working capital returns. We are still focused on diversifying the customer base of Hyve and recorded a nice win in the quarter, but we will still have a concentration with our top customers. We continue to reiterate that this business has a project-based profile and remains difficult to forecast. This is not a reflection of the health of the business as we continue to have a strong customer relationship and also continued investment in the business for long-term growth.

Lastly, as Marshall indicated, we have experienced a shift in our business over the past year where more products we sell qualify for net revenue treatment. While a headwind to our top client growth for Technology Solutions, there is no effect to our operating profit or bottom line. For Concentrix, as Chris indicated, our fourth quarter guidance reflects approximately 2 months of contributions from Convergys. Q4 will be an obvious quarter of transition and integration for the Concentrix business, but we do expect that the legacy Concentrix business to perform in line with historical seasonal trends for Q4 and we are still focused on delivering double-digit operating margin for fiscal 2018.

Also, I want to provide some commentary as we look ahead to fiscal 2019. We are aware that near-term changes in our business will cause challenges to understand the coming period, including the Convergys transaction, revenue mix shifting, result in a more net revenue accounting and high revenue fluctuations. With this in mind and assuming no major macro change in the business environment we operate in or specific challenges in the IT industry that are out of our control, we believe in fiscal 2019 we can achieve non-GAAP EPS of $11.40 to $11.90 per diluted share. We believe this can be accomplished as a result of the combination of organic earnings growth in our legacy business and the expected mid to high single-digits in accretion expected from the Convergys deal. We do not plan to update this range regularly moving forward, but hope that this provides a helpful view into our near-term prospects.

In closing, I would like to provide some additional thoughts pertaining to the Convergys acquisition. We are very excited that our respective shareholders approve this transaction today and we have been granted all regulatory approvals needed. We will formally close on October 5. The combination of Concentrix and Convergys will be very beneficial to all our constituents, including associates, customers and shareholders. As we have discussed at the time of the announcement of this transaction, this combination creates a clear leader in the customer relationship management, BPO space. Our combined offerings, geographic footprint, scale and team of industry leaders will resonate with the customers we serve and our joint prospects. The efficiencies and savings gained from this merger will not only deliver positive financial returns, but will also drive improved customer satisfaction and service. I have had the pleasure to meet many leaders of Convergys over the past few months. And I want to formally welcome them and the rest of the Convergys team to SYNNEX and Concentrix family. I know Chris will be a great leader of the new Concentrix business and he will ensure that the values and cultures we strive for are delivered.

As we transition to Q&A, I want to take this opportunity to thank all our associates around the world for their hard work and dedication and thank our business partners and shareholders for their trust and support in us everyday.

With that, I would like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

Frank Atkins

Chris Caldwell

Frank Atkins

Marshall Witt

Frank Atkins

Adam Tindle

Marshall Witt

Adam Tindle

Dennis Polk

Jim Suva

Chris Caldwell

Jim Suva

Chris Caldwell

Jim Suva

Marshall Witt

Marshall Witt

Jim Suva

Marshall Witt

Jim Suva

Matt Sheerin

Dennis Polk

Matt Sheerin

Dennis Polk

Matt Sheerin

Dennis Polk

Matt Sheerin

Dennis Polk

Ananda Baruah

Dennis Polk

Ananda Baruah

Dennis Polk

Ananda Baruah

Marshall Witt

Ananda Baruah

Sean Hannan

Chris Caldwell

Sean Hannan

Sean Hannan

Dennis Polk

Sean Hannan

Dennis Polk

Sean Hannan

Mary Lai

