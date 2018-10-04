Tencent: Third Restructuring, Third Time Lucky?

Tencent has to train its attention on “industrial internet”, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 5G, etc, which could potentially bring the company to much greater heights than if it would rest on its laurels based on its success in gaming.

Restructuring Details and Implications

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) picked an opportune time to announce a restructuring, its third company-wide reorganization since its founding 20 years ago. The Chinese social media and gaming giant said over the weekend before the week-long National Day holidays that it would reduce the number of business groups by one to six. Note that it was a working day when the change was announced, as it has been a regular practice in China to extend the holiday period (so that the employees have time to travel back to their provinces) by working the prior weekend to compensate. Hence, the staff of Tencent likely had been sufficiently briefed on the rationale and impact before they leave the office. The long break accords employees with ample time to absorb and reflect on the change outside working hours. This shrewdly avoided the productivity hit resulting from uncertainty and doubt if it was work as usual the subsequent days following the announcement.

Tencent, often dubbed China’s Facebook cum Nintendo, retains the Corporate Development Group (which serves as a new business incubator), Interactive Entertainment Group (which is in charge of online gaming, movies, etc), Technology and Engineering Group, and Weixin Group (the division that responsible for the highly popular messaging app, WeChat/Weixin). On the other hand, the Online Media Group, Mobile Internet Group, and Social Networking Group face the ax. Nevertheless, two new groups have been created, namely, the Cloud and Smart Industries Group and the Platform and Content Group.

Renewed Focus On Tencent’s Cloud Offerings

The Cloud and Smart Industries Group will lead the renewed focus on Tencent’s cloud offerings, ostensibly to catch up with the rapidly expanding AliCloud which is run by another formidable Chinese peer, Alibaba (BABA). I have written earlier on Alibaba’s fast-growing Cloud business. Recall that in October last year, Simon Hu, senior vice-president of Alibaba Group and president of Alibaba Cloud, declared that Alibaba Cloud was "on track" to surpassing Amazon AWS to become the top provider of cloud services in the world. The statement needed to be taken in the context of his vow made in 2015 when he said that Alibaba Cloud would "match or surpass Amazon in four years in terms of customers, technology and worldwide scale".

With its gaming business suffering under heightened regulatory scrutiny, Tencent needs to seek new revenue sources and enhance existing ones. The Cloud sector is experiencing a strong secular growth while the foreign players are facing challenges in the domestic market. Hence, Tencent has made the right move to capture the vast untapped potential.

The alliance between Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Tencent forged early this year to cross-license their patents portfolio could come in extremely useful. Google certainly has a head start in the cloud business over Tencent and could teach the latter more than a thing or two, even as Tencent is recognized as the "king of patents". In fact, Google has just announced on Monday a partnership with Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) in its move into cloud-based gaming. It must surely be enticing for Tencent to play a big role in the shift to video gaming to the cloud given that it is already a gaming powerhouse. Further collaborations and developments in this direction could serve as future profit drivers for both Google and Tencent. A win-win.

In addition, Tencent’s plan to “promote the upgrade from consumer internet to industrial internet” is well aligned with the Chinese government’s ambition to upgrade China into a high-tech powerhouse. Hence, the latest restructuring since 2012 seems to be clearly headed in the right direction. It is also important to note that Tencent is not just contented with social media and gaming. Martin Lau, the company president, declared that Tencent’s mission is “to become a digital assistant of all industries”. This is not just empty talks. The company will be assembling a “Technology Committee” to drive open-source collaboration, innovation, and more “efficient use of technologies” across the company. It will also keep investing in high-tech areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum research laboratories, and robotics.

Recapturing Lost Grounds On Contents

The other new division, the Platform and Content Group, is aimed at recovering lost grounds in user attention from heavily utilized news aggregators such as Toutiao from ByteDance and Qutoutiao (QTT) as well as increasingly popular short-form video platforms Tik Tok (known as Douyin in China, also from ByteDance), and other video platforms like Huya (HUYA), iQIYI (IQ), etc.

I have covered iQIYI in a few articles previously, where I elaborated on the growing use of time in video watching at the expense of social media, in which Tencent is arguably the largest player and consequently the one that stands to lose the most. Tencent’s own video platform has also lost grounds to short-form videos such as Tik Tok. Thus, it is easy to understand why Tencent wants to pay greater attention to this area.

Source: Chart by Kleiner Perkins, Data from QuestMobile

Tencent 2H 2018 Outlook and Investor Takeaway

While Tencent's 2Q 2018 revenue growth at 30.2 percent year-on-year ("YoY") with its non-GAAP profit rising 20.3 percent YoY was impressive, the spoiler is the deterioration in its gaming division. Regulators have come down hard on Tencent, canceling the license for its “Monster Hunter: World” game just days after its launch in August, in a clear sign of an intensified scrutiny by the government towards "undesirable content" and game addiction. The second half of the year is expected to be still challenging for Tencent given the ongoing standstill in games approval in its key market - China.

Source: Tencent

Tencent is also facing a squeeze from another government policy. The requirement to place held user funds by payment providers such as Tencent's TenPay with the central bank would take full effect by January 14, 2019. I have detailed the impact in the article titled Is The Exuberance Over Ant Financial Justified? but in short, Tencent is expected to lose another source of income gradually till the end of the year and fully from January 2019.

It's not all gloomy. Tencent’s investments are looking good. For instance, its investee company, Pinduoduo (PDD), has seen its share price appreciate sharply since its IPO. Tencent reportedly invested in Pinduoduo as early as 2016, at much lower valuation. Other investments are also doing well – Huya and Meituan Dianping, to name a few. Thus, investors should be comforted on its acumen as a venture capitalist. Tencent’s very own unit, Tencent Music (TME), is in the process of launching its IPO.

Its investment in JD.com (JD) is suffering but I have argued that its fundamentals are solid. Perhaps a blessing in disguise, the recent CEO debacle gives JD.com the catalyst for a revamp of the board and organization structure to strengthen its foundation for a new leap forward. JD.com has the luxury to enact a change on its own terms, at least for now, unlike at Tesla (TSLA) where the enigmatic CEO and Chairman, Elon Musk, has been forced to give up the chairmanship of the company by SEC.

The Chinese government’s crackdown on gaming was harsher than expected. However, the unfortunate turn of events might have a silver lining. Tencent has to train its attention on “industrial internet”, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 5G, etc, which could potentially bring the company to much greater heights than if it would rest on its laurels based on its success in gaming.

With the doldrums since early this year, it is easy to forget that Tencent had rewarded shareholders with superior returns over specific benchmarks such as the performance of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) as well as the broader S&P 500 index on a 2- to 3-year basis. The outperformance becomes starker as the period of comparison becomes longer. The prevailing ugly episode provides long-term investors with the opportunity to add on to their positions in Tencent. The company has thrived after the past two restructuring. I put my faith on Tencent coming through stronger in its latest restructuring.

TCEHY data by YCharts

What's your take? Are you bullish or bearish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. For further reading, my recent write-up Alibaba: 4 Factors Suppressing The Share Price might be of interest to you.

