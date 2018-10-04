Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: This Fund Is Undervalued Compared To Its Peers

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the "Weekly Review" series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The Central Bank of the United States continued with the rate hikes and pushed the Federal Funds target range to 2-2.25 percent. The US yields have a crucial role in the performance of the sector. Munis are sensitive to the changes in the interest rates because their portfolio is comprised of assets with longer maturity compared to high yield bonds, for example. Respectively, municipal bond CEFs have a higher duration. On the other side, Munis provide downside protection in a recessionary environment because of their lower chance of default. They will still fall but much less.

Over the past month, the price of the main index - the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) - plummeted and the benchmark reached one of the lowest levels for the current year. As the main reasons, we can point out the performance of the Treasury yields, the rising 3-month LIBOR and the narrowing spread between the short-term and long-term yields. The 10-year Treasury note yield crossed the psychological level of 3% and comfortable stayed there.

Based on the current market conditions, we consider it a preferred option to find potential "Buy" candidates. Currently, the Munis provide us with strong statistical reasons to review them as potential additions to our portfolio. Of course, we strongly recommend having a hedging reaction which you can use in case of some market turbulence.

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is the BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust (NYSE:BAF). Usually, the criterion which I use to choose my municipal bond CEF pick is to be with a higher discount than the average for the sector and a Z-score less than the average. Of course, I pay attention to its coverage ratio and UNII balance per share. Also, it would be perfect if its yield on net asset value and yield on price are higher than the average for the sector. BAF is one of these funds which meet my requirements, and that is the reason why I am eager to share it with you.

My first task will be to review the investment approach of the fund:

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust’s (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax and Florida intangible property tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust also invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives. Effective January 1, 2007, the Florida intangible property tax was repealed.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust

It will be appropriate to compare it to the rest of the national Munis. For me, it is a good combination of discount and distribution rate on net asset value. Also, the discount is almost 4% higher than that of its peers.

Source: VixCentral.com

Source: CEFdata.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust

The current dividend is $0.0585 per common share. The current yield on net asset value is 4.78%, and the current yield on price is 5.45%. Both of them are above the sector average.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust

Regarding the portfolio characteristics, the quality of the assets seems satisfying to me. The main distribution is between "AAA", "AA" and "A" ratings.

The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in Illinois are 16.19%, and the ones located in California are 14.72%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 151, and "Prerefund" and "Transportation" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

The effective duration of the investments is 8.12 years, which could be categorized as below the sector average. This measure of duration takes into account the fact that expected cash flows will fluctuate as interest rates change.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

If you want to form a pair trade or to have a potential hedging reaction, you can use BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF). Currently, this fund is traded a premium and its Z-score is 0.7 point. Inevitably, you will notice the strong correlation between the funds' net asset values and the deviation in their prices.

BAF data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full (or perhaps not as much by now) of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, BAF can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio and MYF can be used as a hedging reaction.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/30/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.