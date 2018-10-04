Bear Turns Bull: Why This Spec Play Makes Sense

We had been bearish most of the last 12 months but recently became neutral as the stock had discounted a lot of the risks.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) has been a fascinating stock. Established to take advantage of a growing senior population, it has certainly managed to age its investors rather rapidly. Over the past few years, it has underperformed its senior housing investing brethren by a rather wide berth.

YCharts

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is probably the closest comparable and its raw price is down 23.2% versus over 70% for SNR. There are few reasons for this.

The first is SNR's massive floating rate debt. We calculate that SNR has the highest exposure to interest rate changes among its peers.

Source: Q2-2018 SNR supplemental

The second reason is the extremely high management fees. A year back we took a deep dive into the management fee structure of various senior housing related REITs and found that SNR stood on a different planet.

Source: Author's calculations

With such a large chunk going to management, it stands to reason that there was not much value left for the shareholders.

As we repeatedly predicted, SNR did cut its dividend. We estimated a 60% cut, but SNR disappointed us and went with a rather modest 50%. The stock has now retreated further after the dividend cut, no doubt due to lingering issues with the sector. We think this may be an opportunity to get long and we explain two ways that this can be done.

Why there may be value

SNR is carrying about $2.8 billion is gross assets on its balance sheet.

Some of these are older properties but we think considering the 2-3% rent increases that are prevalent in the senior housing market, these are worth likely close to the gross values at least. SNR is also generating close to $175 million of NOI on its properties. With the right people in charge we think this is likely to be about 10% higher. Even assuming the $175 million base, and the current 6-6.5% cap rates for senior housing, we can assume an equity value of between $741-$965 million. Currently the shares trade for a lot less.

Management will be internalized as of Jan 1, 2019 and we think the heat that they are feeling is likely to be substantial. The last conference call was indicative of the mood and the stock has continued to slide.

Leon Cooperman So what you’re basically saying is that the promise of doing this thing is not nearly as effective as getting them done and they’re all getting done – when they’re all done, their values will be greater than they are today and therefore the shareholders are better waiting for a resolution rather than rushing into something now which would have reduced the price less than optimal. Is that what you’re saying? Susan Givens I think certainty is always a much better path. So I think by addressing these two items, we are not just talking about them. We actually are addressing them and we’re coming to a conclusion on them which I think then can lead to better outcomes for the shareholders. So that’s – yes, we’re saying the same thing. It’s really giving people certainty versus just talking about them as hypothetical I think is always the right path. Leon Cooperman Terrific. So if you could introduce me to the head of the Special Committee, I’d love to chat with them because I’m in the business – I don’t make money if I don’t make money for my investors and I get paid if I make money. And Fortress is in that kind of business. So get $50 million for the results that have been delivered thus far strikes me as inappropriate. Now what we were to do is if the company is ultimately sold for anything remotely approaching where we sold it to the public, then maybe Fortress could get a payment then, but they shouldn’t get the 50 million for what results have been delivered thus far. That’s one person’s view and I’m sure you’ll hear from other people. But thank you for your responses. Susan Givens Thank you, Lee. I appreciate it.

Two ways to play

If this has to happen, we think it needs to happen quickly. SNR fundamentals don't look great and any more foundering will not help them sell their properties. Investors could go long the stock at $5.50 and hold out for 3-6 months. We see a high possibility of a deal in this time frame and a low likelihood of much more downside. A buyout could easily happen in the $7-$7.50 range, whereas the worst case we see another 10% downside in the stock offset by some dividends.

Another possibility for the even more conservative investor is to sell the May 2019 $5 puts for 45 cents.

Source: Author's calculations

This results in a 15.82% annualized return even if the stock declines another 9% from here.

Conclusion

SNR has been a painful stock to own and we are glad we avoided it after making the bodacious decision to sell at $10.20. The current price though offers an asymmetric reward if management moves to sell the portfolio. From the buyer's perspective getting a large portfolio at a big discount to private values with the option of improving the NOI is likely to be extremely appealing. We are looking to sell the May puts and will likely do so in the next few days.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

