Must-See Charts For Costco Pre-Earnings

The stock set its all-time intraday high of $245.16 on Sept. 11 and is above new quarterly and monthly value levels of $229.54 and $228.53, respectively.

The weekly chart for Costco has been positive since the week of April 13 and has been above my annual pivot of $202.84 since June 8.

Big box retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) reports earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 4, with the stock above a “golden cross” on its daily chart and with a positive but overbought weekly chart. The weekly chart will end the week with a downgrade given a negative reaction to earnings.

The stock closed Wednesday, Oct. 3, at $233.20 - up 25.3% year to date and in bull market territory, 32.7% above its 2018 low of $175.79 set on Feb. 9. The stock is 4.9% below its all-time intraday high of $245.16 set on Sept. 11.

Analysts expect Costco to report earnings of $2.34 to $2.35 a share when the company reports after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 4. The big-box retailer is expected to shine, given expanded online sales and overall improved foot traffic. This was reflected in its release of August sales results in early-September that prompted the strength into Sept. 11. The retailer offers free two-day delivery for non-perishable foods and household goods on orders of $75 and above. This earnings report will also present data for the latest full-year.

The daily chart for Costco

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Costco has been above a “golden cross” since Nov. 24 when the stock closed at $171.62. A “golden cross” occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices lie ahead. There are five horizontal lines on the chart. The lowest is my annual pivot of $202.84, which was crossed to the upside on June 8. The second is my semiannual pivot of $223.03, which was a magnet between July 26 and Aug. 17. The next two are my monthly and quarterly pivots of $228.53 and $229.54, respectively. The highest is my weekly risky level at $242.81.

The weekly chart for Costco

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Costco ended last week positive but overbought, with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $231.05. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average of $162.06 which is also the “reversion to the mean.” The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to slip to 78.92 this week down from 84.00 on Sept. 28. If Friday’s close is below $231.05, the weekly chart will be downgraded to negative. Note that when the stock was setting its all-time high on Sept. 11, the stochastic reading was above 90.00 which defined an “inflating parabolic bubble.”

Given these charts and analysis, investors should buy on weakness to my quarterly, monthly and semiannual value levels of $229.54, $228.53 and $223.03, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level at $242.81.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.