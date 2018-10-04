Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week

In this video we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.
This week we look at the following charts and themes:
1. US vs. the World (PMI divergences - how long can the US do its own thing?)
2. Taiwan and China (the slowdown on the Mainland is mirrored in Taiwan)
3. US treasuries and bond market volatility (at a clear turning point)
4. US 30 year bond yields (breaking out from key levels)
5. US investor portfolio cash allocations at record lows ("cash is trash")
