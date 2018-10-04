Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week

The plunge in investor allocations to cash (investors are all-in).

A breakout in the 30-year yield prompting the call of a turning point as bond market volatility slumps to record lows.

Important divergences in the global PMIs (US going strong, places like China clearly slowing).

In this video we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week we look at the following charts and themes:

1. US vs. the World (PMI divergences - how long can the US do its own thing?)

2. Taiwan and China (the slowdown on the Mainland is mirrored in Taiwan)

3. US treasuries and bond market volatility (at a clear turning point)

4. US 30 year bond yields (breaking out from key levels)

5. US investor portfolio cash allocations at record lows ("cash is trash")

