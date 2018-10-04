Ronald-Peter Stöferle visits for the first time while Michael Oliver returns as guest on the radio program.

Few investment professionals know the details of the gold markets better than fund manager Ronald-Peter Stöferle. Why has gold been in such a tepid market at a time when real interest rates remain historically low and as malinvestment by massive printing press money has led the world to the verge of another catastrophe? Those and many other related questions are posed to Mr. Stöferle.

Michael provides his usual valuable insights into the gold markets and other markets that are of most interest to our listeners.

Ronald-Peter Stöferle is Managing Partner and Fund manager at Incrementum AG, based in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The company focuses on asset management and wealth management and is 100% owned by its partners. Ronald manages a fund that invests based on the principles of the Austrian School of Economics.

Previously, Ronald worked in the research department of Vienna-based Erste Group, where he started writing about gold in 2006. He gained media attention when he forecast that the price of gold would rise to USD 2,300/ounce at a time when the price was only at USD 500. His nine benchmark reports entitled "In GOLD we TRUST" draw international coverage and are read all over the world. He is a lecturer at the academy of the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as at the Institute for value based economics. In 2014, he co-authored a book on investing based on the Austrian School of Economics (in English Austrian School for Investors - Austrian Investing between Inflation and Deflation).

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.