Ichor Holdings' Downturn Should Be Short

Investors fear that there is a significant downturn but management argues that it will be mostly limited to the present quarter. If they're right, the shares are a steal here.

The company generates a lot of free cash which it uses for acquisitions and substantial buybacks, reducing the share count by 10% this year.

Ichor Holdings has a lot going for it, growing considerably faster than the overall market, which is set to continue with the help of some smart acquisitions.

Ichor Holdings (ICHR) is a company that has been growing faster than the WFE (wafer fab equipment) market since 2014, achieving 38% revenue growth versus 14% for the industry. And it shows:

ICHR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In two years, the company has almost tripled revenues (much of it through acquisitions) and in the process also made great strides in operational performance, as you can see in the (GAAP) EBITDA and net income charts.

This is quite remarkable, as acquisitions tend to depress GAAP operational metrics quite a bit through purchase cost and accounting, share-based compensation and integration cost. Surprisingly, the share performance hasn't really matched this progress, at least not this year:

There are a number of reasons for that:

Fear of an industry downturn

Fear of Chinese tariffs

Management argues that these fears are overblown but before we get to that, we first give you some more basics about the company. The company is a specialist supplier to the semiconductor OEMs (like ASM Lithography, Lam Research and Applied Materials).

It designs, engineers and manufactures critical fluid delivery subsystems and welding and transition machining products. From the Q2 10-Q:

Fluid delivery subsystems ensure accurate measurement and uniform delivery of specialty gases and chemicals at critical steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Any malfunction or material degradation in fluid delivery reduces yields and increases the likelihood of manufacturing defects in these processes. Historically, semiconductor OEMs internally designed and manufactured the fluid delivery subsystems used in their process tools. Currently, most OEMs outsource the design, engineering and manufacturing of their gas delivery subsystems to a few specialized suppliers, including us. Additionally, many OEMs are also increasingly outsourcing the design, engineering, and manufacturing of their chemical delivery subsystems due to the increased fluid expertise required to manufacture these subsystems.

Downturn

Second quarter revenue ($249M) were already down 3.5% from Q1 and are actually down a tad more as the quarter also included some $3M of revenue from its most recent acquisition, IAN Engineering.

Guidance for Q3 indicates the downturn will accelerate sharply -28% at midpoint), with revenues guided at $175M-$185M (including $2M from IAN Engineering).

Revenues will still be up 9% from Q3 2017 though, but that too is a sharp decline from the progress in Q2, which managed to increase revenues 56% y/y. Still, management isn't worried, they argue:

Consistent with outlook of others, not exaggerated

High variable cost

Shedding labor

Q4 and 2019 already look better, even for the precision machining and weldments.

An analyst indeed confirmed during the Q2CC that a big customer had also confirmed that Q3 would be the bottom, and things are looking up again for Q4 and this is consistent with other voices in the industry. Here is how the business used to be (Q2CC):

when the customers went down 25% or 30%, the suppliers would go down 50% or 60% because the first part of the - their requirements would come out of inventory before they would place new orders.

But management argues that's not the case this time around because the OEMs are trusting Ichor more and they operate almost on a JIT (just-in-time) basis, which has reduced production to inventory quite a lot.

Management also argued that they've been reducing headcount for Q3 by 20%, pretty substantial and somewhat surprising given the fact that they expect things to improve as soon as Q4.

They are not cutting spending in key growth areas like engineering, marketing or sales though.

China tariffs

Another scare is the tariffs imposed on US imports from China and the Chinese retaliation. Management reassured that they actually do not manufacture any of their products in China. However (Q2CC):

We do have one significant China supplier who builds precision manufacturing parts for us, but thanks to our strategic purchase of talent, we now have the ability to build these parts, and we will do so if it is necessary.

We also looked at the 10-Q to assess whether the company has a significant amount of sales to the Chinese market, but that doesn't seem to be the case:

Guidance

Here is a summary of the guidance management provided for Q3:

Gross margins will take a hit of 50-60 basis points in Q3 as a result of the revenue decline. Here is their updated longer-term financial model:

Growth

There is an increase in demand for the capabilities of the company (from Q3 2018 Investor Presentation):

Apart from the organic growth, the company also engages in acquisitions:

Ajax Custom Manufacturing to add plastics manufacturing

Cal-Weld to expand its weldment capability

Talon Innovations for precision machining

IAN Engineering for strategic foothold in South Korea

And here are the main drivers for future growth (from Q3 IR presentation):

Management argues that it can leverage its contacts and reputation with their other four large customers to expand the businesses of Cal-Weld and Talon, which have each relied on a single customer so far, resulting (Q2CC):

We expect to achieve market share gains in both weldments and precision machining. We began initial qualifications last quarter, with first revenues now expected at the end of this year and accelerating into 2019. So this is happening.

Their latest acquisition of IAN Engineering gives them a beachhead in the largely untapped market of South Korea (Q2CC):

We will provide weldments and precision machining capabilities to the Korean equipment suppliers as well as the Korean subsidiaries of other OEMs, which will be an incremental revenue driver for 2019. We have also the opportunity to expand our market share in Liquid Delivery Modules, and through IAN, we have begun working with SEMES, a $1 billion wafer fab equipment company, to bring our proprietary Liquid Delivery solution to Korea during 2019.

And there are lots of markets where they have little or no presence:

Management indicated Japan as a particular goal (Q2CC):

We are eager to bring our Liquid Delivery products to some of the largest OEMs there, who have sizable market positions in wet processing - wet processes, such as CMP, clean and track. These should be a significant source of incremental revenue beginning in 2020.

This is a little further out but the other opportunities amount to at least $100M in incremental revenue opportunity for 2019, according to management. That remains to be seen, of course, but the qualification of their weldments and precision instrumentation businesses for Korean OEMs is a promising start.

Margins

ICHR Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

You see a good recovery from the slight dip mid last year, although we're going to experience another dip in Q3 this year.

What is also noticeable is that gross margins aren't all that much higher than operating margins. The company is really very lean in operating cost.

And the acquisitions in precision machining and weldments actually carry a higher incremental margin because they are largely fixed cost businesses. Recovery here was first slated for 2019, but management has gotten more optimistic for Q4 2018 so gross margins will recover with that (Q2CC):

you'll see that the incremental margin - I'm not going to give you an exact number, but it will be north of 20% and south of 25%, just depending on the mix because our component side, precision machining and weldments carry a higher incremental margin because of their fixed cost structure versus the gas panel business.

Cash

How about this:

ICHR Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company really produces considerable cash flow. Share-based compensation is not a big contributor to the cash flow, and the company is putting the money not only to work in acquisitions, but also in share buybacks, leading to a nearly 10% reduction in the share count:

ICHR Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The company spent $25M on share buybacks in Q2 with the rest of the $50M program already completed in Q3 so far, reducing the share count by 2.2M. The company does have a considerable debt ($190M) on the books.

Valuation

ICHR PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

P/E ratios are not terribly useful for cyclical stocks but if we understand management well the stock might be less cyclical than many seem to fear. Adding to that, the valuation is low on a P/E basis historically and also low on other metrics.

Analysts expect an EPS of $3.3 this year rising to $3.85 next year. There is little cyclicality in that, but they could be wrong, of course. It looks like a lot of the expected Q3 downturn is already priced in:

There is only one rather disturbing statistic, the short count is very high at 33.2% of the float, even if these figures are nearly three weeks old. Apparently, there are investors betting on a much more pronounced downturn and/or more trade trouble with China.

We think management has largely dispelled the latter and went to some length to dispel the former as well, but there are no absolute guarantees, of course.

Conclusion

Investors seem to fear a really considerable slowdown, and to an extent they are right as Q2 and especially the present (Q3) quarter are soft. However, management argues that they already see light at the end of this short tunnel, and they have been fast in decreasing headcount so margins will not be greatly impacted.

If management is right and Q3 is the bottom of this mini-cycle of sorts, the shares should have considerable upside as the company managed to grow much faster than the industry and acquisitions provide it with considerable opportunities for cross-selling and entering new geographies.

Investors should also not lose sight of the considerable cash generation and the substantial share buybacks, boosting earnings per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ICHR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.