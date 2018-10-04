Treasury Bond Yield's Breakthrough?

My review of the bond market results in the conclusion that longer-term bond yields should go even higher, possibly reaching a level around 4.0 by the end of 2019.

Bond market sentiment has risen since the middle of December, the passage of the tax reform bill, and stronger economic data.

Last December, I wrote that the “Key Market to Watch in 2018: The Bond Market.”

On February 1, 2018, I wrote “What is the Bond Market Trying to Say,” when the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note jumped to 2.70 percent from a level of below 2.40 percent in the middle of December 2017.

Wow, a 30 basis-point jump in less than two months.

Then the yield rose to almost 3.00 percent by February 22. Obviously, I had made a good call in December, but the movement in the yield happened much more quickly than I had originally expected.

Well, then I needed some time to “cool off.” The yield dropped back to about 2.70 percent by early April.

Then, the yield shot off again. On May 15, the yield rose to almost 2.11 percent but, then dropped to the low 2.80s again by the middle of August.

As September progressed, the yield on the 10-year broke 2.90 percent and headed up toward 3.00 percent. Another “false” peak it seemed. And, then toward the first of October, the yield picked up and on Thursday, October 3rd, the yield shot through 3.10 percent and closed above 3.17 percent.

Wow!

The preliminary reason for the jump in the yield was the string of economic data released. Seems as if, given the current information we are receiving, the economy is really stronger than many thought and this was beginning to translate into higher wages and rising prices.

Wow!

In terms of the stronger economy, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (TIPS), a proxy for the expected real rate of interest rose to almost 1.00 percent.

This is the highest this yield has been since July of 2011.

Furthermore, this yield was around 0.50 percent, 50 basis points, in the middle of December 2017 when I wrote the piece on watching the bond market in 2018.

So this yield has doubled over the past ten months and represents most of the 70 basis-point increase in the nominal yield from 2.40 percent in the middle of December to the 3.10 percent at Thursday’s close.

The other component of the nominal yield is called the expected rate of inflation and is calculated by subtracting the yield on the 10-year TIPS from the yield on the 10-year nominal Treasury note.

The rise in inflationary expectations, therefore, has been 20 basis points.

Roughly, half of this increase came between the middle of December 2017 and the middle of January 2018. Since this latter date, the expected rate of inflation remained around 2.1 percent until the middle of September, when more data released pointed to a rising inflation rate. The jump in this variable was the greatest on Thursday and appears to be correlated with all the news about rising wages and rising prices.

Thus, the expected rate of inflation seems to be relatively close to when actual inflation seems to be heading.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is projecting a rate of information around 2.1 percent for the next several years, so that the market expectations have been around where the Fed’s forecasts have been. In addition, the Fed’s target rate of inflation is 2.0 percent, so the market is expecting that the Fed will keep actual inflation somewhere around where its target rate is.

But, what about the expected real rate of interest? Economists expect that the expected real rate of interest should be somewhere around the expected real rate of growth of the economy.

Well, looking at the projections of the Federal Reserve once again, we see that the Fed expects that the real rate of growth of the economy over the next couple of years and into the longer run is only, at most around 2.5 percent.

However, 2.5 percent is a long way away from the current expected real rate of inflation, which, as of the close of business on Thursday was around 1.0 percent.

I have written many times about why I think that the yield on the 10-year TIPS is so low and I won’t go further into that at this time.

My point is, there is plenty of room left for the expected real rate of interest to rise in the marketplace.

Well, my research has determined that the historical relationship between the yield on the 10-year TIPS and the expected real rate of growth of the economy should place the yield on the 10-year TIPS about 30 to 40 basis points below the expected real rate of growth of the economy.

Therefore, if the expected real rate of growth of the economy is 2.5 percent, the yield on the 10-year TIPS should be at least 2.0, or twice the level it is now at.

Taking this number and combining it with the expected inflation rate of 2.2 percent, I can argue, and I will argue, that the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note should be above 4.0 percent.

However, I am not saying that the financial markets will take the rate to this level immediately. As I mentioned above, there are other factors that may, at this time, be keeping the yield on the 10-year TIPS around 1.0 percent. These factors may not change quickly. In fact, they could be very slow to move.

Bottom line, though, I believe that the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note should be substantially higher than it presently is and will tend to go there as these other factors work themselves out. Therefore, to me, an increase to 3.17 percent is only a start, one that I have been waiting for.

Furthermore, the rise in longer-term interest rate takes the pressure off the concern that has arisen over the term structure of interest rates. Many analysts have been concerned that an inverted yield curve is a sign of an impending recession. They should stop worrying.

I believe that longer-term interest rates should continue to rise, but this rise will not cause a recession. Therefore, the Federal Reserve can continue to raise its short-term policy rate of interest without causing damage to the economy.

Rising US interest rates, however, could cause other problems, like a stronger US dollar that will hurt others around the world. But, this is another story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.