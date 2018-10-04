Janssen Drops Aduro, Too. How Is That Investment Thesis Shaping Up?

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

Recently, one of the biggest pieces of news you could find in the biotech world was that Janssen (of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)) elected not to continue its relationship with developmental biotech Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN), which sent the valuation of the company down about 75% to lows it hasn't seen in years.

There has been a lot of speculation about what drove that decision, but then came a much quieter second blow. Janssen decided to drop an aging collaboration with immunotherapy upstart Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO). This announcement has been met with a lot less clamor, and ADRO has so far ridden the negative news much more favorably than has GERN.

Today, I think it behooves us to take a look at what ADRO has lost with this terminated relationship, as well as the prospects for the company moving forward. What can investors expect from ADRO in 2019 and beyond?

First, the news

So, what exactly happened between JNJ and ADRO? In May 2014, ADRO announced that the company outlicensed its LADD immunotherapy platform in prostate cancer to JNJ for up to $365 million. The deal was expanded later that year to bring the licensing into the lung cancer space as well, which packed on another $800+ million to the deal.

The funding from this partnership has helped prop ADRO's valuation over the past 4 years, with the company managing to maintain a market cap of over a billion dollars. Even today, it sits at a relatively comfortable $500 million.

However, the two listeria-based immunotherapy programs failed to yield much progress in their respective treatment areas. ADU-214 had one top line data presentation at World Lung 2017, where 5 of 9 patients were shown to have stable disease. Another study combining ADU-214 and nivolumab in lung cancer was initiated earlier in 2018, but we haven't heard much from it since.

From the prostate cancer program, we've heard even less, as no public presentations (that I could find) have been delivered.

Overall, this tracks along with ADRO's relative lack of success in its "live, attenuated, double-deleted" listeria immunotherapy program, which also suffered a setback after development of the vaunted CRS-207 program was stopped for mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, and other solid, difficult-to-treat tumors.

In September, ADRO filed a notification that JNJ had decided to terminate these licensing agreements, turning back over the control and development of ADU-214, ADU-741, and another immunotherapeutic called GVAX Prostate. Also included in the filing was a statement on the company's current priorities, and these agents were not listed among them.

Aduro's current clinical pipeline

So, where is ADRO focusing its efforts? The company actually has a rather broad pipeline of different techniques to give its attention to.

STING agonist and Novartis collaboration

The first of these, and arguably the highest priority, is the STING program. This focuses on developing ADU-S100, a synthetic molecule targeting the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) in an attempt to give a boost to the immune system in the hopes that it will go on to reject tumor cells. In this way, activating STING should work in a manner similar to the immune checkpoint inhibitors, helping to subvert the mechanisms used by cancer to dodge the immune system.

(Source: ADRO's Cantor Fitzgerald corporate presentation)

The technique has demonstrated efficacy in both cell and animal work in preclinical models, where ADU-S100 was injected directly into tumors, leading to a boosted antitumor response. In some cases, immune responses were observed even where giving a PD-1 antibody alone (similar to nivolumab or pembrolizumab) would not yield a significant response.

(Source: ADRO's Cantor Fitzgerald corporate presentation)

These findings were encouraging enough to draw the attentions of another Big Pharma collaborator, in this case Novartis (NYSE:NVS). The Swiss pharmaceutical juggernaut bought ADU-S100 into development in March 2015 for $200 million upfront and an additional $500 million in potential milestone payments.

Since the announcement of that licensing deal, we haven't heard too much about ADU-S100. ADRO has four clinical trials in progress or being planned using this agent:

One phase 1 study (NCT02675439), a proof-of-concept trial providing either ADU-S100 alone or in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) ipilmumab for patients with solid tumors or lymphoma. Combination phase 1b study (NCT03172936) adding ADU-S100 to NVS's experimental PD-1 inhibitor spartalizumab (also known as PDR001) in advanced cancers. Combination study with ipilimumab (planned) for patients with melanoma who have had prior exposure to PD-1 antibodies. Combination study with nivolumab (planned) for patients with metastatic melanoma or platinum-refractory head and neck cancers.

APRIL antibody

Next on tap for ADRO is an experimental therapeutic antibody called BION-1301. This molecule targets a ligand for BCMA called APRIL (which stands for "A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand"). APRIL appears to be important for pushing along various cancers, including multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Preclinical work has shown that BION-1301 is well-tolerated and led to reductions of various immunoglobulins, suggesting potential therapeutic benefit for multiple myeloma and supporting the ongoing development of this agent.

The first patient in a phase 1/2 study in refractory multiple myeloma was dosed in December 2017. ADRO has indicated that it would be moving BION-1301 into other indications in due time, but we have not heard more about this program to date.

Personalized immunotherapy with pLADD

No article about ADRO would be complete without some kind of discussion of its listeria program. While the company's focused programs in prostate, lung, and other cancers have not yielded favorable clinical activity, this may be due in part to the targets that it chose to pursue.

For example, in the case of CRS-207, the target was mesothelin, which listeria could deliver to antigen-presenting cells to train the body to attack. Because of its association with mesothelioma and pancreatic cancer, in particular, CRS-207 generated a fair amount of excitement. Obviously, this did not play out.

But that doesn't mean that listeria is a poor vector for delivering antigens right to the immune system. The problem may lie in the choice of targets. But if not mesothelin, then what?

Well, one approach ADRO is taking is called pLADD, which takes a patient's tumor sample and predicts mutations that may be susceptible to attack by the immune system. Then, by having the listeria deliver peptides encoded by these predicted mutations, the body can be trained to better fight its own unique form of cancer.

A pilot study for the pLADD technique was initiated in May 2017, involving patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. At the European Neoantigen Summit, ADRO presented early findings from a case study of one patient, who showed both an innate and adaptive immune response after treatment with the pLADD technique. It is important to mention that this patient had "microsatellite stable" colorectal cancer, which is associated with abysmal response rates with other forms of immunotherapy.

Clinical shots on goal for 2019

If it isn't clear already, ADRO has something of a beastly pipeline of drugs it's pursuing, each with a unique take on cancer therapy. This gives it a lot of potential milestones to reach over the next few years, although it is worth noting that, after scuttling the CRS-207 program, the company won't have late-stage data for quite a while.

ADRO guided that several newsworthy items would be accomplished for its early ADU-S100 studies within the next year. The dose escalation for the phase 1 monotherapy trial should be completed in 2018, meaning we may get a data readout in 2019 for this study.

In addition, the company expects to dose the first patients of its combination studies with ipilimumab or nivolumab in the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019, respectively. Given that this agent is the subject of a vaunted partnership, it wouldn't surprise me to see that ADRO is focusing most of its efforts here. I absolutely expect we'll hear about further development of ADU-S100 over the next year.

For its other main developmental programs, I expect the work to continue without much hitch, and there is incentive for ADRO to get some kind of data presentations out of these studies as soon as possible. Therefore, I expect more interim data readouts to align with meetings like ASCO, or perhaps the Society for Immunotherapy in Cancer meeting in late October 2019.

So, to summarize, here is the list of potential clinical achievements we can expect in the next year:

Completion of ADU-S100 monotherapy dose escalation, readout of preliminary data. Enrollment of patients in the combination study with NVS's PD-1 antibody. Initiation of early-stage combination studies in melanoma and head/neck cancers for ADU-S100. Interim data readout of the APRIL antibody program. Updated results from the pLADD pilot study.

Financial considerations

The news of JNJ's departure from the table doesn't come at a very good time for ADRO as it tries to ramp up a large number of developmental programs. As of its latest quarterly filing on June 30, ADRO maintained $114 million in cash and equivalents, as well as $174 million in short-term securities.

(Source: ADRO Q2 Filing)

This decent-sized cash hoard is going to need to hold up for quite a while against a large cash burn rate, which stood at $24.3 million per quarter at last count.

At that burn rate, ADRO has almost 3 full years of funding, more or less, on hand. This seems very strong, but it's important to remember that all of its current programs are in phase 1, meaning it's going to take a long time for meaningful data to come out of the pipeline.

And that's to say nothing about how long it will take to get a drug approved. In the best of cases, out of the gate with a phase 1 trial, you're talking about 4 years to move a drug to market, and ADRO doesn't have the advantage of Big Pharma credentials or previous approval of its techniques to help build off of.

Moreover, as the programs advance, costs are inevitably going to creep upward. The company itself guides that it anticipates funding to last through 2020. It is difficult to see this amount of funding getting one of ADRO's agents to approval, so the company is undoubtedly going to seek alternative financing at some point between now and then.

To date, this has come in the form of a yearly equity raise. In 2016 and 2017, the company raised $100 million in cash on at-the-market offerings. Given that history, it seems highly likely that this will be how ADRO shores up its coffers sometime within the next year as well.

Taking it all in: What should the investor do?

ADRO sits at an awkward position in my investing totem pole. The company is currently flush with cash, to the extent where dilution at unfavorable terms should not be a pressing concern for any investor in the near term.

However, this has to be matched against just how long the company has to go before we'll see conclusive data on its programs. And using history as a guide, we can't discount the possibility that one or more of these programs will flop. CRS-207 looked like a really strong contender a few years ago, with an interesting, intuitive, novel methodology that apparently just didn't work out for ADRO.

The same could very easily happen for any of these other programs, and we're at just about the riskiest time for each of these assets: phase 1. We probably won't see groundbreaking efficacy results in these studies because they're not designed to show efficacy as a primary outcome.

I fear for now that any new investor entering into an equity position in ADRO is going to be in for a fraught wait. The company does a good job of keeping its shareholders apprised of its developments (for example, it will be presenting four posters at SITC 2018, where we may learn something exciting), but they are at the mercy of timelines they have little control over.

In essence, a decision to invest in ADRO at this time, after the exit of a once-key clinical partner, falls decidedly on the "risky" side of the investing discussion. There is a tall ceiling for the company, where I could see it reaching valuations as high as what we've seen with companies like Nektar (NASDAQ:NKTR) at its height.

At the same time, there is every possibility that ADRO languishes for a few years, draining funds as it awaits the key catalysts and declining in value. These kinds of slow-bleed declines always seem to sap the morale of shareholders the most, and I fear that is a strong likelihood with ADRO as well. Therefore, I wouldn't recommend it for anyone who can't set it, forget it, accept the risk and not watch the ticker every day.

Conclusions

Honestly, I like ADRO as a company. It is bold in its approaches, and it has demonstrated a propensity to get big deals done. The company's technology is interesting and unique, and for the most part, its therapeutic approaches are not matched by anyone else. It has every possibility to move quickly and get data that are hyped by the community, driving the company back to the $1 billion valuation that it saw a few years ago.

But if you're seriously considering an investment here, you should be aware that right now feels more like an inflection point than the beginning of a long plateau in the share price. It's not possible to tell which direction that will go, and many biotechs in ADRO's position trend downward for years before breaking out again. If you're interested in this kind of risk/reward proposition, ADRO has a solid scientific foundation with deep potential.

But as always, we need to consider the risk to the buyer. Do not enter into this one as a lottery ticket, and do not be afraid to be impatient in an effort to avoid losses, lest you find yourself holding the bag for much deeper losses in the coming years.

