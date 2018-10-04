Five9: Recent Pullback Presents Great Buying Opportunity

Five9 (FIVN) is the leading provider of cloud software for the enterprise contact center market. As the traditional contact center market moves away from investments in personnel and more towards software, FIVN is the only pure-play in this market. The recent ~15% pullback in the stock provides a great opportunity for the long-term investor to build a position in this leading software communication name.

FIVN reported a strong Q2 earnings in early August and demonstrated their leadership position in the enterprise contact center market, with revenue growing 28% and EBITDA margins expanding 920 bps to 15.4%. The enterprise contact center market remains very under-penetrated, with FIVN estimating only 10-15% of the market using cloud-based solutions (Source: Company Presentation).

FIVN data by YCharts

The recent ~15% pullback in the stock price is similar to the pullback seen in other leading communication names, such as Twilio (TWLO), RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT). The chart below demonstrates FIVN's peer group performance over the past month. FIVN has seen the largest pullback of the peer group. However, FIVN remains the leading pure play competitor in the cloud software market for enterprise contact centers. The larger pullback compared to the peer group presents a great opportunity for an entry point and investors should be ready to build a position in this name.

FIVN data by YCharts

Contact Center Market

FIVN competes in the cloud software contact center market, focusing mostly on large enterprises. This market, known as the Contact Center as a Service, or CCaaS, is an estimated $24 billion industry which remains highly under-penetrated. According to FIVN, the CCaaS industry has a global TAM of ~$24 billion, with ~6.4 million agents in North America and ~9.4 million internationally (Source: Company Presentation).

Source: Company Presentation

Legacy communication vendors have historically focused on building on large contact centers, otherwise known as call centers. This market historically has invested largely in people to work the phones and provide customer service. I am sure many readers have an experience calling customer service and speaking with agents in the contact center. Not all of these experiences is necessarily negative, however, the use of technology has advanced the customer service experience.

Another factor of legacy contact center operations is their use of offshore or nearshore operations. Largely held in India and Philippines, these contact centers play host to hundreds or even thousands of workers. While this offshore work is generally cheaper for the company compared to domestic employees, technology has changed the way contact centers operate.

The CCaaS market, led by FIVN, continues to advance the contact center market by providing software communication services. For example, when you call a contact center and receive an automated voice service, FIVN or another CCaaS player is behind this. This industry is poised to significantly grow over time as the legacy contact center market remains highly underpenetrated. FIVN estimates only 15% of the market uses cloud-based solutions, whereas 100% of FIVN's solutions are cloud-based. As this market continues to grow into the $24 billion TAM, FIVN will be a clear beneficiary.

Q2 Results And Guidance

FIVN reported a solid Q2 earnings in early August, which caused the stock to go up ~25% the following day to over $43 a share. This strength was led by revenue growing 28% to $61.1 million, which beat consensus of $56.5 million and management's guidance of $55.8-56.8 million. The large beat was attributed to strength in recurring revenue, which reached 93%, and enterprise revenue growing 37%, now accounting for ~75% of revenue.

FIVN's commercial business accelerated growth, reaching 10% growth and represents the remaining ~25% of revenue. In addition, gross margin of ~64% was up 150 bps y/y leading to operating income of $7.1 million, which was ahead of consensus estimates for $4.3 million.

Source: Company Presentation

EPS of $0.11 beat consensus estimates for $0.04 and management's guidance of $0.03-0.04. The strength of revenue growth and margin expansion led to management increasing their guidance by $0.13 for the full year. With Q2 EPS beating guidance by ~$0.07, the $0.06 delta in EPS raise demonstrates management's confidence in the underlying business and their ability to generate earnings.

Source: Company Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 15.4% on the quarter, a 920 bps expansion y/y. Overall, FIVN's Q2 performance clearly demonstrates they are on the path to management's long-term model.

Gross margins have expanded significantly since 2014, from 53% to 64% this past quarter, on pace to reach management's 70%+ long-term model. Adjusted EBITDA margins have improved even more. In 2014, adjusted EBITDA margins were (22%), which compares to the Q2 margin of ~16%.

Valuation

The ~15% pullback in FIVN's stock has been larger in magnitude than the other communication players. Though FIVN is the largest pure play competitor in the CCaaS market, they are valued on similar metrics as leading software communication companies such as Twilio, RingCentral, 8x8 and Vonage (VG). TWLO and RNG only provide software-based communication solutions whereas legacy players such as VG have hardware operations still intact.

FIVN EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

With FIVN's revenue growing just south of 30% a year and margins (gross, operating, and adjusted EBITDA) continuing to improve, FIVN is deserving of a forward revenue multiple close to market leaders TWLO and RNG.

At the beginning of 2018, FIVN's multiple was the highest out of all the software communication players. However, the recent pullback has led to FIVN's multiple contract noticeably lower than both TWLO and RNG. The ~1x turn to RNG and ~3x turn to TWLO difference should excite investors about this opportunity to build a position in FIVN.

For comparison, TWLO is forecasted to grow revenue by ~50% this year with gross margins in the mid-50's, and RNG is forecasted to grow revenue in the mid-20s with gross margins ~80%.

Risks to FIVN include increased competition from other software communication players. In addition, if the market takes longer to invest in cloud-based contact center solutions, FIVN's growth may be limited.

The ~15% pullback in FIVN's stock over the past few weeks provides investors with a great opportunity to build a position. At this point, FIVN's stock is lower than the day after the Q2 earnings. The strong Q2 earnings release demonstrated FIVN's leadership in the CCaaS market, especially within the enterprise segment, which grew almost 40%. At these levels, FIVN trades at a noticeable discount to other software communication players such as TWLO and RNG and investors should take advantage of this opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIVN, TWLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.