Veeva: Analyzing Future Growth Drivers

Veeva has been able to grow net margin and ROIC despite heavy R&D and marketing spending for Vault and Nitro.

Veeva’s (VEEV) market value has risen by over 80% in the last 12 months. Their past stock performance was driven by their excellence in the life science CRM space, allowing them to dominate in a small niche among the cloud software industry. Veeva has also matured faster than most SaaS peers, as they have been able to achieve profitability for several years.

However, investing isn’t based on past performance. Below, I will analyze Veeva’s future growth drivers, which will range from industry conditions and investments, new or planned offerings, and expansion beyond life science. These growth drivers will be based on either Veeva’s stated plans, or on trends/areas Veeva can capitalize on in the near future.

Source: Veeva IR (presentation)

Healthcare IT

The first growth driver for Veeva is simply the overall state of the healthcare and life science industry. Cost pressures have caused many businesses across the industry to delay IT investments. However, the industry as a whole is expected to increase their IT spending. 35% of healthcare provider data is expected to be processed through cloud offerings. Veeva already has a couple of offerings that will benefit from healthcare providers moving to the cloud, and they may decide to capitalize on their medical data expertise and expand further into healthcare.

In terms of market value, the healthcare cloud computing market is expected to grow at an 11.6% CAGR, with an expected market value of $35 billion. The growing market is a positive factor for Veeva OpenData, but the future potential will be with Veeva Medical Suite, an offering that connects medical teams with healthcare providers. Expansion of Veeva Medical Suite (or Veeva Nitro, depending on how Veeva separates their offerings) to include use cases such as Cardiology, Radiology, and/or Laboratory information systems, will allow Veeva to take part in the $35 billion market.

Veeva Oncology Link would provide a framework for how Veeva can take part in this market. Although Veeva hasn’t made a move to support healthcare providers, there are still plenty of opportunities in other areas of healthcare they can take advantage of outside of the healthcare providers.

Cyber Security

The bigger opportunity that Veeva has already benefited from is the cyber security threats related to their core industry, life science.

Global healthcare security spending is expected to exceed $65 billion over the next 5 years. The life science industry, made up of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, are the most vulnerable, and most likely to be the target of a cyber security attack. Life science companies see 340% more security incidents than the average industry (report page 22).

Source: KPMG (presentation)

The life science industry has vast amounts of IP, patient data, and R&D projects, which provides plenty of targets for all types of hackers.

Currently, Veeva has benefited from this thanks to their cloud offerings. Cloud platforms feature several capabilities that improve security, as the increase in controls and visibility allow for a more secure architecture versus legacy and on-premise systems.

However, Veeva will likely take advantage of this further, as an increase in offerings and/or vendor implementations related to identity access management, monitoring, single sign on, and/or security platform as a service will allow Veeva to expand their addressable market and vendor lock-in capabilities. Veeva isn’t a cyber security vendor, but they can expand their offerings to take advantage of the increase security spending in life sciences.

Nitro

Veeva Nitro is Veeva’s newest offering. Nitro is a data warehouse offering, with built in analytics and AI capabilities. Veeva management is especially bullish about Nitro, as President Matt Wallach said in the last earnings call:

“And so Nitro will be the largest growth driver of commercial cloud once the engine really starts moving, after we get out of the early adopter phase. So the next couple of years there is still more users to add and more add-on products and then in a couple of years, two, three, four, five years as Peter explained, Nitro will probably become the growth engine for commercial cloud.”

Deloitte estimates that healthcare analytics spending will reach $18.7 billion by 2020. Veeva will likely focus Nitro on the life science side of healthcare, so their addressable market will be lower. Veeva will likely share their TAM estimates for Nitro in their investor day on October 4th.

Safety

In the last earnings call, management stated they still haven’t brought out their safety offering. In a press release last year, it was stated that, “Veeva will develop cloud applications that help pharmacovigilance and safety departments increase efficiency and maintain compliance in managing safety processes.”

This offering will likely act as a traditional add-on, rather than a large selling point like Nitro. The expected market for this kind of offering is estimated to be around $1.47 billion. The add-on will likely be offered as a feature to increase revenue per contract, but will still increase their TAM.

Wearables

Another growth driver that can lead to a boost in revenue growth over the next few years is the medical wearables industry. With Apple (AAPL) taking a major step forward by offering an EKG feature, along with a possible blood pressure monitor feature, both consumer product and biotech companies will feel the pressure to increase investments in wearables.

The medical wearables industry is expected to grow at a 28.8% CAGR, reaching close to $19.5 billion by 2021. Veeva won’t necessarily take part in this market, but will still benefit.

As wearables expand and grow, life sciences firms will have access to more real-time data, with a time sensitive component. Veeva will either expand Nitro to include implementation with wearables to store and analyze medical data, or offer a Veeva IoT offering that specializes in managing and analyzing real-time data produced by this growing market.

Source: Endpoints (link here)

Other Industries

Although known for their dominance in the life science industry, Veeva is also planning on entering more industries. So far, it appears that they will focus on using Veeva Vault to enter the consumer packaging and chemicals industry. In the last earnings call, management stated:

“The two verticals where we’re having the most success are CPG and chemicals. Chemicals is something that you would expect, but it’s also things like agrochemicals. And CPG are things that you would expect, but also extends to things like cosmetics. So broadly, those are the two big markets, and we’re seeing success in the U.S. and we’re seeing some success in Europe as well.”

With Vault being the main offering that has led their expansion, we’ll focus on quality management. Assuming Veeva plans to take on the quality management software (QMS) industry, this leads to an expansion of their total addressable market for Vault to grow from around $4 billion in life sciences, to a max of around $14 billion for global QMS spend across all industries, depending on how aggressive they are with expanding Vault.

Valuation

Unlike several SaaS companies, Veeva has been able to maintain profitability for the past several years. Below is a table containing some of Veeva’s key valuation metrics.

P/E PEG P/CF ROIC Net Margin Veeva 100.38 2.98 56.19 17.72% 21%

Source: Morningstar and Seeking Alpha

Veeva is not undervalued. They are valued to continue their top line growth at levels around 25%, and earnings to grow around 30%. Any miss will likely cause a sell-off.

However, the bullish argument will be that Veeva is simply in a down cycle right now, as their CRM offering is stagnating. Nitro, Vault expansion, and new add-ons will start making an impact on the income statement in a year or so, which will likely lead to Veeva to continue to see high valuation levels. Their analyst day on October 4th will likely see Veeva explain their new TAM and some details on Safety and Nitro, which will provide a clearer picture for investors.

Despite this, Veeva is posting very encouraging numbers for long-term investors. As shown below, their P/E is around historical values.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Also, Veeva is growing their performance metrics as well. Despite developing new add-ons, along with Veeva Vault, and spending more in marketing due to expanding beyond life science, Veeva is growing their net margin, and increasing their ROIC.

Source: Morningstar

High ROIC and net margin provides a higher floor for investors than many other software companies that are struggling with either profitability or controlling cash burn.

Veeva has high levels of uncertainty in the future however. Their valuation prices in high levels of growth, which can be supported through cross-selling and organic growth of their core platform. For Veeva to continue their explosive growth, they will rely on their ability to sell Nitro and get to the early majority stage as fast as possible. Expanding Vault to new industries, and offering new services in cyber security, wearables, or finding new avenues of growth, will determine whether they can continue their growth in the long term after Nitro, or if they’ll begin to stagnate on the top line.

Source: Veeva

Investor Takeaway

Veeva’s revenue growth has been slowing down each quarter. Despite this, they are still trading at the same P/E ratio as they have in the past. Although this suggests an overvaluation thesis, Veeva’s valuation metrics are boosted by bottom line and ROIC growth.

Veeva has several favorable industry conditions that they can take advantage of to increase their top line growth. Cyber security add-ons to their main offerings will allow them to dip their toes into the fast growing life science security industry, and the growing wearables industry will also increase the real-time data flows life science firms will need to store and analyze, which will increase demand for Veeva Nitro, or cause Veeva to create an IoT offering.

Valuation remains high, as revenue growth is shrinking while Veeva trades at their historical P/S and P/E ratios. This is still a cause for concern, and a disappointing analyst day or earnings report may encourage a sell-off. However, I believe that Vault expanding beyond life science, and the introduction of Nitro will both lead Veeva to see higher levels of revenue growth starting as soon as a year from now.

Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.