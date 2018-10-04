S-Oil: Look At The Forest, Not The Trees

Investment highlights

We adjust up our earnings forecasts in light of the strong PX spread, wide refining margins amid favorable seasonality, and rising oil prices. Korean refiners are slated to become more attractive investments given: 1) the momentum to be provided by the RUC/ODC project in 2019; 2) a narrower Dubai premium in 2019; and 3) the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) sulfur cap in 2020. We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy in the mid/long term. We raise our target price to KRW190,000. S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY) is our top pick and Conviction Call

Major issues and earnings outlook

3Q18 results should come in slightly above consensus, with sales at KRW6.3tn (+4.1% QoQ, +20% YoY) and operating profit at KRW369bn (-8.4% QoQ, -33.3% YoY). Petrochemical earnings improved thanks to higher PX volume and spread after maintenance in 2Q.

Dubai crude oil’s premium to decrease

Dubai crude’s premium over WTI rose to USD8/bbl. The ME’s crude supply remains tight due to failure to boost production after an OPEC production cut. Meanwhile, US crude exports are limited due to export infrastructure constraints and its domestic oversupply is intensifying. Despite weak domestic demand, cost- competitive US refiners have raised utilizations and are exporting their petroleum products. From 2H19, US petroleum production and exports should increase after infrastructure building, which may work to reduce Dubai crude’s premium. Also, competition with US crude should trim Dubai crude’s official selling price. IMO’s stricter sulfur regulation is expected to fuel demand for light crude, and Dubai premium may narrow as a result, which is positive for Asian refiners.

Uncertain about demand, E&P/refinery investments scale back

Barring an unexpected shock, oil demand should remain above 1mn bpd, and the IMO sulfur cap should create even imaginary demand in 2020. Limited E&P investments and the Iran issue may lead to a supply bottleneck, which means strong oil prices. The building of refineries is also limited. Conditions should remain favorable for refiners until 2020. We raise our target price to KRW190,000 setting our target P/B at 3.0x, a 20% discount to 3.8x P/B based on 2017-2020F average ROE and 5.0% COE. Our target price translates to a dividend yield of 4.0%, which suggests an undemanding valuation. The start-up schedule of the RUC/ODC project is a cause for concern in the short term but we need to look at the big picture.

