Livent IPO: Undervalued, But The Board Of Directors Is Not Independent

Buying shares after the company forms an independent board of directors seems smart on this name.

The biggest problem is that FMC expects to control the company and does not expect to have an independent board of directors.

The company expects that the initial public offering price will be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share.

With large gross profit margins and significant revenue growth, Livent (LTHM) seems to be selling shares at a discount. Other competitors with less revenue growth are trading at similar valuations. With that, the major issue of the company is the non-independent board of directors. FMC (NYSE:FMC), which will own a large amount of share, does not want to form an independent board of directors. The company should trade at a discount until FMC commences to offer protection for minority shareholders.

The investment bankers leading the IPO are very large corporations, which is quite ideal. Take a look at them in the image below:

Business, Revenue Growth And Sources

Founded as a subsidiary of FMC, Livent Corporation casts itself as a fully integrated lithium company offering lithium hydroxide to the Electric Vehicle ("EV") battery industry. With 60 years of expertise, Livent is not new in this business. It seems to have developed both technical expertise and contacts in the industry, which will serve the company once it becomes independent from FMC. With other players entering the lithium industry because of the new electric vehicle fever, investors will appreciate that Livent is very well prepared to capitalize on the rise of this new industry.

With a revenue growth rate of 32% in 2017, revenue amounting to $347.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $94.5 million in 2017, Livent shows, like the EV market, impressive growth rates. Keep in mind that 45% of revenues came from the sale of lithium hydroxide used in EV batteries in 2017, and 35% of the products provided were used for energy storage.

With that, it is interesting that Livent has clients all over the world, which reduces its operating risk. The image below provides the 2017 revenue breakdown as provided in the prospectus:

Products

The company provides different lithium compounds. The list of products includes battery grade lithium hydroxide, which is necessary for the electric vehicles. It seems remarkable noting that Livent is said to be one of the small number of suppliers of lithium hydroxide for EVs and EV applications.

In addition, Livent also provides other lithium forms like non-battery lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, high-purity lithium metal, lithium phosphate, pharmaceutical-grade lithium carbonate among other specialties. Investors will be very interested in the lithium used for EV, but it seems beneficial getting to know that Livent Corporation does not only focus on that. It is not a lithium manufacturer that entered the lithium industry because the EV market is creating a new revolution.

The image below provides further details on the products sold and their different applications.

Demand For Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide Could Have CAGR Of 44%

With EV sales expected to grow at a 32% CAGR through 2027 according to Roskill Consulting Group Limited, it is expected that the total market consumption of lithium could reach 878 thousand metric tons in 2027. This means that the demand for lithium could experience a 15.3% CAGR in the next 10 years, which is an impressive growth rate. It is obviously very beneficial for Livent and its shareholders, which should see its revenue growing at somewhat similar levels.

There is more. Roskill also notes that the demand for the compound produced by Livent, the battery-grade lithium hydroxide, could grow at even higher rates. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide used in EV applications is expected to increase at a CAGR of 44% for the next nine years.

Impressive Revenue Growth

Livent reported revenue of $347.4 million for the year ended December 2017 and $210.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This means that the company made 60% of its 2017 revenue in the first six months of 2018. With these figures in mind, the company should make about $421.4 million in 2018 showing revenue growth of 21.3%. With that, the most interesting is that Livent is also quite profitable at the net income level. In 2017, it reported net income of $40.9 million and in the six months ended June 30, 2018, it was equal to $69.3 million. This means that the company is becoming more profitable at the income level. It is quite ideal. The images below provide the income statements:



Asset/liability ratio of 49x

With an asset/liability ratio of 49x, the financial situation of Livent is very beneficial. The company reports $553.3 million in assets with $235.3 million in properties, and $150.2 million in trade receivables. The amount of cash does not seem large prior to the IPO. On June 30, 2018, it was equal to $1.5 million. The image below provides the list of assets:



The amount of liabilities seems to add up to $86.8 million with $11.1 million in long-term liabilities. With these numbers in mind, the financial risk of Livent seems almost close to zero. It is very beneficial:

It is also very interesting to note that the long-term debt as of December 31, 2017, was equal to zero. In addition, the company's total amount of contractual obligations is equal to $8.3 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Use Of Proceeds And Capitalization

The company expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay FMC. The money raised will go to pay its previous owner. The amount of cash in the balance sheet will be the same after the IPO. Read the following lines for further details:

"We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to make a distribution to FMC and to fund origination fees associated with our revolving credit facility." - Source: Prospectus

The expected capitalization shows that the company will have $1.5 million in cash and no debt. Assuming 143 million shares after the IPO at $19.0 per share, the expected market capitalization will equal $2.717 billion. Using this figure, the expected enterprise value will equal $2.7155 billion. The image below provides information about the expected capitalization. Please note that the company will not have preferred stock or any type of convertible stock. The dilution risk does not seem significant on this name.

With forward revenues of $421.4 million, the company will be selling shares at 6.44x forward sales.

Livent tells the following words about its competitors:

With the exception of OTCPK:OROCF, which seems massively overvalued, SQM and ALB trade at a bit lower than Livent. It makes a lot of sense as their revenue growth and gross profit margin are less significant than that of Livent.

Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc. with a gross profit margin of 35.87% and revenue growth of 8.75% trades at 5.68x sales.

Albemarle Corporation with 17.02% revenue growth and gross profit margin of 36.64% trades at 3.43x sales.

Orocobre Ltd. with revenue growth of 1.04% and gross profit margin of 8.11% trades at 39.12x sales.

With these figures in mind, Livent's sales ratio could increase a bit more. The valuation seems fair at 3-9x sales. Take into account that SQM, with revenue growth of 8.75%, trades at 5.68x sales. The company's revenues are growing at more than two times 8.75%, so Livent should trade at more than 6x sales. Obviously, Livent should not trade at two times the sales ratio of SQM, but 7-9x should be justified.

The Main Issue: It Is A Controlled Company

The company could be traded a bit depressed because it is expected to be controlled by FMC. This public company will own 86.01% of Livent, which seems quite a large amount. The image below provides further details on this matter:

That's not all. The biggest problem is that FMC expects to control the company and does not expect to have an independent board of directors. FMC has the right to do so. The following lines provide further information on this detrimental feature:

Immediately following the completion of this offering, FMC will beneficially own 86.01% of our outstanding common stock (or 84.25% if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock is exercised in full). FMC expects in all cases to retain at least 80.1% of the Company's outstanding common stock immediately following the offering. Accordingly, we will be considered a "controlled company" under the NYSE rules. As a result, immediately following this offering we do not expect that our Compensation and Organization Committee or Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will be comprised entirely of independent directors. Accordingly, you will not have the same protections afforded to shareholders of companies that are subject to all of these corporate governance requirements. Source: Prospectus

What's the problem with non-independent board of directors? The issue is that the directors could take actions to benefit the main shareholder, FMC, and could harm the interests of the other shareholders. With this in mind, the protection for shareholders does not seem significant on this name.

Conclusion

With significant revenue growth, large gross profit margins and being profitable at the income level, 6.44x forward sales does seem cheap. Other competitors are trading at somewhat similar ratios with less revenue growth.

With that, investors should be careful. The company is selling shares at a discount, but it is a controlled company. The fact that the board of directors is non-independent does not help the company. Buying shares after the company forms an independent board of directors seems smart on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.