Buy Clorox At $140 - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/3/18)

AbbVie can spike to $100 but competition from Johnson & Johnson could be a negative.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 3.

Bullish Calls

Clorox (NYSE:CLX): The stock will go down as interest rates keep going up. Buy it when it hits $140.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR): The stock does not deserve to go down. Buy it in the $80s.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI): It detects gunfire shots. Cramer likes the stock.

Bearish Calls

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI): After being long on the stock, Cramer has cooled down as the competition is increasing and he does not like the Pandora (NYSE:P) acquisition. "I'm now saying don't buy – that's a major change for me."

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): Cramer is worried about AbbVie due to the biosimilar put out by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). It can spike to $100 but Cramer is concerned.

