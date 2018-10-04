Brazilian Equities: Making Sense Of The Recent Rally

I believe market fears to be a bit exaggerated, even in the event of a left-wing victory later this month. But volatility should be expected.

Brazilian equities (NYSEARCA:EWZ) have finally taken a breather this Tuesday. The diversified ETF, deeply scarred from a brutal election year so far, was up 5.6% during trading hours and another 4.5% mid-day Wednesday - the best two-day performance in recent memory.

Following the announced results of the most recent polls on the upcoming Brazilian Presidential election, the markets appear to have celebrated the recovery of far-right wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign. He is now projected to win the first stage of the election (roughly equivalent to the primaries in the U.S.) by the widest margin since early September: 10 percentage points above left-wing candidate Fernando Haddad - who, in turn, represents the infamous Workers’ Party led by former president Lula, whose key officers have been mostly accused and, in many cases, found guilty of corruption and money laundering.

It looks like investing in Brazil might have now become a bit less risky, correct? Well, not so fast.

(Image credit: Financial Post)

Uncertainty is still high

It may be worth reminding readers that candidate Bolsonaro is well-regarded by the business and investing communities (1) for his political stance against socialist-like policies and (2) because his economic adviser and likely appointee for the role of Secretary of Finance, Prof. Paulo Guedes, is a liberal-thinking economist trained at the University of Chicago. Bolsonaro's potential win, while largely feared by civil and human rights advocates for his support of gun use, anti-gay rights legislation and the military dictatorship of 1964, would likely be bullish for the markets.

The devil, however, is in the details.

The Brazilian electoral process is divided into two distinct stages. The first, to be concluded on October 7th, will face off 13 contenders for the President's seat. Absent a majority win, a run-off election will take place on October 28th between the two most voted candidates in the primaries. Bolsonaro leads the polls for this Sunday's election (see graph below), but not by the margin needed to prevent an end-of-month tie breaker.

(Source: globo.com)

The same poll that suggested earlier today that Bolsonaro would win the primaries with 31% of the votes also paints a much grimmer picture for him in the second phase of the process. According to polling agency Ibope, 44% of Brazilian voters would not, under any circumstance, consider voting for Bolsonaro. As a result, the right-wing candidate is currently projected to lose or at best tie the run-off election against any of his three rivals most likely to move on to the next stage.

Of all contenders for the top spot in Brazilian government with a material chance of winning, center-left candidate Ciro Gomes may represent the biggest threat for businesses and the markets. Despite his many years in politics, having served as the popular governor of the eighth-largest state in the country and as Secretary of Finance during the Golden 1990s, Ciro has presented a few unorthodox policy ideas. Among them, the pardoning or restructuring of consumer debt in an attempt to ease the burden of the recession on the low-to-middle classes and reignite spending ranks among the most controversial. He has also defended some level of government control over exchange rates, the details of which has remained largely unclear, and has loosely tossed around the idea that the government should pay less interest on the country's debt - making some fixed-income investors wonder what the real implications of his proposed policies might be.

In an eventual face-off between candidates Bolsonaro and Ciro, the latter is currently expected to win by six percentage points, well above the 200 bp margin of error. Undecided voters add up to only 3%, not enough to close the gap between the two contenders. Ciro Gomes for President of Brazil would, in my view, be the least market-friendly (yet plausible) outcome of the October elections.

(Source: globo.com)

On the other hand, fears might be overblown

Not all is bad news in the Brazilian Presidential race, however.

In my opinion, fears over the election of left-winger Fernando Haddad (the most likely candidate to face off Bolsonaro on the 28th) seem largely exaggerated. Although the outcome could have deep political implications in the fight against corruption in the country, with some experts believing in an attempt by the executive branch to pardon jailed party leaders, Haddad's economic policies seem to me business-friendly enough to prevent market chaos. He supports tax reforms, with a focus on helping the lower- and middle-income tiers that propelled economic growth via increased consumer spending in the 1990s. Haddad is in favor of increased government spending in infrastructure projects, which could also bode well for economic activity. While full privatization of state companies would probably be out of question, any direct government control over the private sector would likely be minimal or non-existent.

For investors, the key takeaway is that, despite the sharp recovery in the Brazilian markets, volatility is likely to be the name of the game - not only in October but possibly into the New Year, until after the transition of power is completed. The deep discounting of Brazilian stocks is probably a consequence of this environment of uncertainty that, in a few months, should dissipate. Left to be dealt with in the mid-to-long term are the same old problems faced by the country, which include high (but decreasing) interest rates, rampant unemployment, erosion of real (i.e., inflation-adjusted) purchasing power, lack of proper infrastructure investments and widespread corruption across the different branches of government.

What to do about it

I am currently invested in the country, but only through a small allocation in a company that I consider to be of high quality (Azul (NYSE:AZUL)) and without much in terms of near-term expectations. Other investors might be more comfortable using a diversified approach to investing in the country, in which case EWZ may be one of the most recommended investment instruments to consider.

EWZ is an 18-year old ETF with about $6 billion in assets under management that trades about 50 million shares per day on average. Therefore, the fund seems to check the boxes when it comes to size and liquidity. It invests in 54 Brazilian stocks, making it diversified enough to eliminate most, if not all, non-systematic risk. The ETF is more heavily concentrated in the financial services (38%), materials and consumer staples (15% each) sectors - about two-thirds of the total portfolio, with Vale (NYSE:VALE) accounting for a sizable 14% of the total pool. The management fee of 0.62% is not necessarily a bargain, but I find it reasonable for an international equities fund.

See the fact sheet below.

(Source: iShares)

Consistent with my previous views, I believe that gaining exposure to Brazilian assets is a risky proposition, to say the least - so staying clear of investing in the country is certainly a reasonable thing to do. But I think the rewards can also be sizable, should the macro environment begin to recover from the depths of the current, drawn-out recessionary period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.