Majesco Could See Serious Multiple Expansion

We will try to explain in this article why we are particularly bullish about Majesco (MJCO), a software and IT solutions provider to the insurance industry:

Its business is shifting to the cloud where it is growing very fast (60%) and commands higher margins.

It is building an interesting platform and provides solution to IBM's (NYSE:IBM) insurance platform.

The company generates positive cash flow and is already break-even.

The valuation is really very modest.

The insurance industry is undergoing significant change, driven by technology and new business models. At the core, insurance is about assessing risk, and it's no wonder that data plays a crucial role.

Which is of course where big data comes in, with cloud storage enabling to scale up data use and interconnect different data sources. Then there are new capabilities that operate on the data like machine learning to improve analytical capabilities and tease out more insights from available data.

But there is also a host of new technologies that enables the capture of more and better data. GPS sensors and telematics provide real-time insight into the behavior of drivers and their vehicles alike.

The IoT revolution, set to expand in earnest with the advent of 5G, will enable many more data collection points, and we are already seeing this in many areas like healthcare with wearables or predictive maintenance in industry. From the October 2018 investor presentation:

Another driver for change is increased customer expectations, which are increasingly used to seamless digital experiences based on providers having access to all relevant customer data in real time, predictive technology enabling to sort out relevant future needs and an ecosystem of partners being able to fulfill a host of customized services.

Insurance platform

We also see the emergence of the platform business model, popular especially in the technology sector in the insurance market with players like IBM, Guidewire (GWRE) and Majesco.

Here is how the Guidewire platform is described (Celent):

Guidewire announced its goal to be a platform for the insurance industry. Key elements included unifying core systems, a digital front-end, and a data and analytics back-end; leveraging the cloud; and creating an open marketplace of partners.

One of the advantages of a platform is that it enables the orchestration of the contributions of different players to create a symbiotic relationship to achieve greater value for themselves than they could capture alone.

Enter Majesco, the company has been a provider of software, IT and consulting solutions to the insurance industry for years, like policy management, new business underwriting, rating, billing, claims management, distribution management, and a complete digital platform for customer engagement.

The company is shifting much of this to the cloud, introducing Digital1st Insurance in May this year, consisting of the following elements (from The Digital Insurer):

Engagement and Journey Designer - Digital tools to design customer journey, particularly with regard to optimizing for mobile, with embedded customised insurance specific content. Digital1st Connect - Tools to allow insurers and intermediaries to increase engagement. Digital engagement beyond portal and mobile that will deliver personalised customer experience. Digital1st EcoExchange - Partner ecosystem hub using third party services with a standard semantic layer for easy integration and a true 'plug and play' environment for traditional and InsurTech partners. Digital1st Platform - Micro-services platform bundled with detailed insurance content across all business segments will enable a new generation of business models and products that require on-demand capabilities, high volume of transactions and extensive use of new real-time data sources that traditional core systems cannot effectively support.

A key term here is microservices. Here is the company explaining what that is (Majesco blog):

Think of a microservice as a "micro application" that enables a specific granular business function like payment, issue, policy documents, FNOL, etc. The "micro application" can be independently deployed and can communicate with other "micro applications" serving other business functions through a well-defined interface. This approach is in stark contrast to "Monolith Applications," such as policy management systems, billing systems, and claims systems that work as an aggregation of multiple business functions tightly woven together and must be deployed as a large monolith unit.

Microservices have numerous advantages like agility, velocity, scale, decentralization, and they are self-contained and sustainable. It's much easier, faster and cheaper to reassemble and reconfigure microservices (forming new solutions and functionalities) compared to the monolith applications.

The old system of the insurance value chain involved specialist functional silos (underwriting, risk management, claims management, etc.) each with their own optimization path and little organizational (or even technological) integration.

The old system is simply too cumbersome and difficult to adapt rapidly to changing demands and opportunities or even serve the increased customer expectations for the delivery of services very well.

The new microservices-based architecture is crucial for underpinning the move to a platform-based business creating ecosystems of partners, clients and enablers (Majesco blog part II):

The ecosystem approach eliminates traditional industry or organizational boundaries in designing products and creating a new customer journey. However, it necessitates the need for a flexible and granular system comprised of different services running on different technology platforms that can easily integrate with any ecosystem... The graphic below shows how a microservices architecture can assist in the design of a unique customer experience using a product offering and ecosystem

However, moving to the new microservices-based architecture is likely to provide a considerable hurdle for many organizations and that's where Majesco's platform comes in (from company blog part 4):

Digital1st is the insurance industry's first "born cloud microservices-based platform." It does the heavy lifting of building and managing the microservices for your insurance apps while hiding the complexity of managing technology infrastructure. It also comes with Insurance Content, containing ACORD P&C and L&A object models to help accelerate development and promote consistency of the data model. It allows you to focus on building your application logic and digital customer experience in a declarative manner while keeping the architectural integrity underneath.

It's not the purpose of this article to describe this process in any kind of technical detail (these Majesco blog entries are a useful start for the interested reader); we're interested in results for investors. But before we analyze the results, there is another platform we have to introduce.

IBM partnership

In October last year, the company also partnered with IBM and MetLife (NYSE:MET) for IBM's insurance platform. From the IBM PR:

IBM works with 95 percent of the world's top insurers. By combining insights from those engagements, and with deep industry expertise contributed by MetLife, the IBM Insurance Platform will help carriers better harness their expansive data sets to improve product mix and customer experience. Delivered as a service, the platform will also help insurers sense and respond to the market faster while reducing IT infrastructure and maintenance costs... Majesco, a multinational provider of insurance technology software and an established IBM partner, is contributing to the platform with components to enhance underwriting, policy administration, billing and claims.

Given IBM's strengths in AI, it won't be a surprise that the main focus of this platform will be the combination of AI, cognitive computing and cloud technology, enabling insurers new levels of data analysis using Watson's real-time analytics capabilities. What does Majestic bring to the table here? From company website:

Majesco is an IBM business partner with solutions ready for PureSystems. IBM PureSystems, a family of expert integrated systems from IBM, is redefining expertise in IT with built-in systems, domain and industry knowledge. These are available in one cloud-ready infrastructure designed from the ground up.

One of the advantages of a platform model is that it allows for much easier integration with partners, creating a valuable ecosystem. From the Q1CC:

There are number of InsurTech's and start-ups who are building different unique capabilities on -- in the areas of AI, machine learning. And through our Digital1st platform and EcoExchange, we are integrating those capabilities to our current platform solutions, including our core system. In addition, we are also working with IBM to integrate some of the Watson capabilities into our solutions as well.

And all this creates the possibility of a virtuous cycle in which the platform becomes more valuable, generates more data, enabling machine learning to produce more risk insight and better priced products, increasing the value and hence stickiness of the platform and attracting more partners and clients into the ecosystem.

Independent reviews

There are independent reviews on these platforms. From the Q1CC:

There are multiple analyst reviews of our platform, including our Digital1st platform. In fact, Celent recently published a report on the overall platform where Majesco was prominently featured as one of the successful platform solutions in the industry. So yes, in fact, both Novarica and Celent and SMAs are tracking our platform solutions, they've reviewed our Digital1st platform itself. And that's being featured into their respective reports.

Unfortunately, these reports have rather steep fees, so we are limited to the above quote.

Growth

As usual, we like to provide a five-year overview:

MJCO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Q1 2019 revenues grew 20.1% and the company earned 3 cents in the quarter. The Digital1st Insurance platform is new; existing revenues come from the company's suite solutions:

These are in the process of moving to the cloud:

Cloud revenues increased 66% in Q1 (y/y) and now constitute 36.3% of revenues compared to 26.3% a year ago. The company now has 38 cloud customers, up from 32 a year ago.

On the other hand, revenues from on-premise implementation declined 6% (y/y), and this decline is set to continue which will depress overall growth figures for some time to come.

But cloud revenues are growing much faster than overall revenues, and the cloud also enables an easy creation of additional revenue streams through additional services:

Then, there is the new platform and the cooperation with IBM, which is in the process of generating another Tier-1 client besides MetLife and pursuing more. From the Q1CC:

One of the cornerstones for our cloud leadership is our partnership with IBM. The MetLife program represents one of the largest cloud deals. And our joint IBM and Majesco teams are focused on successful implementation of this cloud-based solution. Overall, our IBM partnership continues to gain momentum with growing pipeline, and we are actively pursuing several opportunities with Tier 1 and Tier 2 insurance carriers in both life and annuity and P&C markets globally.

The sales cycles are pretty long for these type of deals. Recurring revenue is now 29.5% of revenues, up from 26.5% a year ago. Growth recently is picking up again:

It's already visible in the rising adjusted EBITDA margin that operational performance is improving rapidly:

MJCO Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The reason is simple, the cloud allows higher gross margins, so if the company keeps shifting (which it has every intention of doing), further improvements are likely to follow.

What's more, the cloud opens up considerable operational leverage as SG&A expenses actually declined even in dollar terms and declined from 36.9% of revenue last year to 28.3% in Q1 2019.

Cash

The company is also producing positive cash flow again:

MJCO Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company had $11.7M in cash (up from $9.1M at the end of Q4 2018) and $13.3M in bank loans outstanding.

MJCO Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Share-based compensation nor dilution is a serious issue at the moment.

Ownership

We present this as it was mentioned on the CC that the company has a parent (which owns 69.8% of the company and is itself listed in India) with funds, and it was apparently looking for acquisitions. An unidentified analyst argued (Q1CC):

I know your parent has raised money for inorganic and it's around two quarters now. So do you expect some moments to happen in the next few quarters on that inorganic moment?

That "inorganic moment" is a rather poetic way to describe an acquisition. Management responded (Q1CC):

Yes. So we're exploring various targets, and they are in process. And each process has a cycle in terms of evaluating them for the right equipment and our targets are going through a sale process that there are multiple bidders. So it is taking time, but our focus is to kind of look at acquiring something that will add additional functionality and capability in our data digital suite.

So stay tuned on this one.

Valuation

MJCO EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

The sales multiple has jumped a bit, but given the fact that the company is growing at 20% (with cloud growth triple that), enjoys a considerable expansion in gross margin and operational leverage, generates cash flow and is profitable (albeit barely), this is a peculiarly modest multiple for a platform player.

Conclusion

This company could be an undiscovered gem. Its cloud business is growing really fast and the company is already cash flow positive. It has powerful partners in IBM and MetLife and perhaps fairly soon joined by others. Its microservices-based platform is too new to have any track record, but that could be interesting in itself.

Valuation wise, shares have considerable room to run. If the company keeps on growing at 20% or perhaps even a bit faster as its fast-growing cloud business becomes proportionally larger and keeps cash and profits coming in, there is room for some serious multiple expansion in our view.

