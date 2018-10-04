Discovery: An Unscripted Powerhouse With Global Reach

I started accumulating Discovery's (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock about a year ago and it's a large position in my portfolio. Recently, I've been trimming my position as the stock has appreciated significantly. But with so much pessimism in the media sector currently, investors may get another opportunity to accumulate shares on the cheap.

Discovery's stock price tanked last year over skepticism from its recent acquisition of Scripps. Add in continued declines in traditional Pay TV subscribers, and investors are rightly concerned about how the move to streaming will affect media companies long term.

Discovery is not a broadcaster and has no live sports programming in the US. As such, investors see Discovery as particularly vulnerable to cord cutting. In recent years, broadcasters have had increased leverage to extract re-transmission fees from distributors. Additionally, with the ubiquity of DVR, media companies that own the rights to live sports content have been able to extract higher and higher affiliate fees.

Plus, new competition is emerging from small-scale content creators increasingly using platforms like YouTube and Instagram for vlogging. Some of the content is similar to Discovery's content. To incentivize content production, YouTube allows creators to share in the ad revenue, and creators can also collect subscription fees through companies like Patreon.

That said, Discovery is getting peanuts compared to major broadcasters/companies with sports content despite its large viewership share. Streaming could change this dynamic. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has no sports content and is not a broadcaster but that hasn't stopped investors from giving it an enormous valuation.

Eventually, a global streaming service will likely make the most sense, but with Discovery still getting significant revenue from traditional cable and satellite providers, a slow transition to streaming makes the most sense. Skinny bundles, which often omit expensive content, are starting to take off, and Discovery, with its lower cost, is in all of them except for YouTube. How its subscribers watch its content doesn't matter so much as having scale to compete globally and fund content investments profitably.

Unscripted content has a shorter shelf life than scripted series, but it is much cheaper to produce, and Discovery owns all of its content. Plus, unscripted content is more translatable/relevant in international markets, and, with lower Pay TV penetration in the rest of the world, Discovery has a growing opportunity to keep expanding its already massive global viewership. Especially given that Scripps had a mostly domestically-focused business model and makes similar unscripted content.

Skinny Bundles And Streaming

Discovery is almost exclusively focused on unscripted content, and the acquisition of Scripps did nothing to change that. Scripps was very dependent on advertising and had little negotiating leverage with Pay TV providers as this graphic from the WSJ shows.

Increased fees to broadcasters and sports-focused media companies have caused Pay TV prices to balloon. This has led distributors to create skinny bundles which often exclude expensive content like sports. And with the Scripps acquisition completed, it now has more scale and leverage to fight to improve its fees.

Discovery's annual report in 2017 lays out how re-transmission fees put the company at a huge disadvantage with competitors like CBS (NYSE:CBS), Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

The FCC’s implementation of “must-carry” obligations requires cable operators and DBS providers to give broadcasters preferential access to channel space. This reduces the amount of channel space that is available for carriage of our networks by cable and DBS operators. The Act also established retransmission consent, which refers to a broadcaster’s right to require MVPDs, such as cable and satellite operators, to obtain the broadcaster's consent before distributing the broadcaster's signal to the MVPDs' subscribers. Broadcasters have traditionally used the resulting leverage from demand for their must-have broadcast content to obtain carriage for their affiliated networks. Increasingly, broadcasters are additionally seeking substantial monetary compensation for granting carriage rights for their must-have broadcast content. Such increased financial demands on distributors reduce the content funds available for independent programmers not affiliated with broadcasters, such as us.

With the shelf life for unscripted content shorter than scripted content, it doesn't generate the same excitement as scripted content like Game of Thrones. But, as noted by the WSJ, unscripted content is much cheaper to produce and easier to distribute globally.

Mr. Zaslav sees the newly merged company as zagging to nonfiction programming at a time when the rest of the media industry is zigging toward the crowded field of scripted series. Discovery’s average hourly cost of content is about $400,000, he said, compared with about $5 million for a scripted series. Scripps’ content has historically been even cheaper.

Pre-Scripps, Discovery got close to 50% of its revenue from outside the US. It owns practically all of its content, so it wouldn't be too difficult to create a global streaming service of its own. While it doesn't have plans to do so right now. I believe it will happen eventually.

There is no need for DVR if you can stream what you want whenever you want. This means while sports content providers should continue to benefit from live content, current growth, facilitated by growing cable bills, is likely not sustainable. Scripted content production and the cost of sports rights have drastically increased, but as long as Discovery holds onto its strong viewership, it will be able to stay competitive as the industry changes.

Scripps Integration

The deal for Scripps was the right move. Discovery financed most of the acquisition with debt, crucially allowing it to limit shareholder dilution. With interest rates still historically low, Discovery can use the combined companies' ample free cash flow to pay off its debt quickly.

While it had to pay a premium over its own valuation for Scripps, media companies throw off significant cash flow and valuations are low across the industry. A major rationale for the deal is the opportunity to use lots of Scripps content internationally for the first time. This roll-out worldwide costs next to nothing as the content has already been developed and is owned by Discovery.

Additionally, Scripps' financial results in 2017 did not benefit from the tax cuts in 2018. Scripps' effective tax rate was 37.9% in 2017. Discovery's management expects a tax rate in the high 20s for the current year. And management is targeting 600 million or more in synergies, and management recently said it was on track to meet its target.

Advertising Fears Misplaced

Discovery now has the top three networks for women in the US now. Scripps' channels like the Food Network and HGTV have some of the highest shares of viewership by women. Women have more power over household purchases and are highly coveted by advertisers.

YouTube and Hulu have integrated advertising into its services, so I see no reason why Discovery can't still partially rely on advertising revenue in the future. A two-tiered streaming service, one with ads and one without, probably makes the most sense long term.

Scripps got so little distribution revenue and had to rely on advertising revenue for growth. U.S. Networks distribution fees represented just over 30 percent of U.S. Networks' total operating revenues in 2017 while Discovery's distribution revenue was right around 50% of total revenue for 2017, partly due to its more international business. Scripps did not have the scale to negotiate favorable affiliate fees and drive viewership internationally as a standalone company.

Discovery's scale will help increase leverage with distributors and it can work on boosting Scripps' channels by cross-promoting content to boost viewership. Management indicated it has been having success at this early stage.

A case study for how we're successfully targeting and reaching audiences is the Travel Channel where, in July, we drove 13% ratings gain among adults 25 to 54 in Prime with paranormal content shared from TLC and Destination America, helped by cross-promotion efforts on our portfolio of networks. Another example is Food Network, where ratings in Prime gained 18% among women 25 to 54 in Q2, and showing real audience appetite with repeat viewers in an environment in which repeat viewing overall is down across the industry, particularly for broadcast.

For Scripps, international revenue was slightly over 20% of total revenue in 2017 compared to nearly 50% for Discovery. With the challenges of overcoming different languages and cultures, unscripted content translates easier than scripted content. International expansion is clearly part of Scripps' business that Discovery can help with and use to drive growth.

On the content side, we have begun to light up Scripps' IP across the globe and are deep in the process of identifying, approving and rolling out a few thousand hours in new markets to encouraging initial results, notably in Latin America, Europe and the Nordics, with thousands of additional hours further identified. The benefits from this are multi-fold. Content sharing allows us to lower our costs, better align our lifestyle programming strategy across the network portfolio and allows us to identify talent for potential cross-over opportunities.

Pay-TV penetration globally is less than in the US. And Discovery has an enviable position having worked hard over the years to establish its international business.

Scripps' content is the same type of unscripted content that translates well internationally.

International Networks maximizes the use of content from our U.S. Networks. Our non-fiction content tends to be culturally neutral and maintains its relevance for an extended period of time. As a result, a significant amount of our non-fiction content translates well across international borders and is made even more accessible through extensive use of dubbing and subtitles in local languages. Our content can be re-edited and updated in a cost-effective manner to provide topical versions of subject matter that can be utilized around the world.

This is a crucial advantage for Discovery. With Netflix's global growth, it's imperative that Discovery continue its success internationally.

Tentative Direct To Consumer Services

Discovery GO apps for its individual channels allow millennials to access content using their phones. It's mostly restricted to Pay TV subscribers, but the demographic for these users is around 20 years younger than average for Discovery. Its channels are so targeted, it could just turn these apps/websites into low-cost specialized streaming services in the future for people who can't live without the Food Network or HGTV.

With Pay-TV not as entrenched in the rest of the world. Bidding for sports rights is not as competitive, allowing Discovery to grow its Eurosport channel without having to pay crazy amounts. Eurosport, which reaches around 205 million paying subscribers across 91 countries, has allowed the company to go DTC in some cases.

So, we're just going to keep our optionality open, and in the meantime, we are going direct-to-consumer already with sports in Europe. We're going to direct-to-consumer in Germany where we launched our Hulu product. We're going direct-to-consumer with cars, with our Motor Trend product, which we're taking global...We're reaching over 5 billion people and we own all of the rights to the PGA Tour outside the U.S. including the Latin America Tour, the Asia Tour, and we have some more stuff that we're looking at that will be quite interesting in that space. But we will build a full-on golf ecosystem that we think people will – with a great demographic, that we think could be a leading opportunity for us. We are in the direct-to-consumer business already

Takeaways

With an enterprise value just over 35 billion and trailing 12-month revenue of the combined companies being $8.67 billion, Discovery's EV to revenue ratio is currently at 4.11. When compared to its competitors, the stock valuation looks expensive. Especially with Discovery's mostly flat year-over-year revenue. Companies like CBS and AMC (NASDAQ:AMCX) are growing revenue and are also able to do large buybacks.

CBS EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

But with its higher gross margins, Discovery should be priced at a premium EV to revenue. Its low cost of content and more global business is a major factor in why it has higher gross margins.

DISCK Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Plus, I believe management will be able to better distribute Scripps' content internationally, and management is saying they're on track to reach or exceed 600 million in synergies. With limited capital expenditures required to sustain the company, the combined businesses throw off substantial cash flow, so Discovery can easily bring leverage ratios down.

Management expects free cash flow to be in the 2.3 billion range this year amid the restructuring. With it paying off its debt so quickly, its EV to revenue ratio will keep declining if the stock stays at the current price.

DISCK Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Given the valuation its peers trade at and Discovery's stagnant revenue growth currently, I'd feel comfortable buying more shares at a valuation around 2.5 to 2.75 EV to revenue, which is close to where the company has traded historically. Future profit margins should be near or higher than what the company's peers have. Changes have challenged Discovery's business but have also brought new opportunities. The stock may have gotten ahead of itself in the near term. But with so much upheaval in the industry, I'll be watching Discovery closely hoping for another opportunity to buy shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCK, VIAB, AMCX, CBS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.