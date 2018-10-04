This Stable 10.1% Yielding BDC Is A Strong Buy At These Levels

There is a very good chance that the stock price for TCPC will rally especially after the company reports Q3 2018 results 5 weeks from now.

TCPC is a higher quality BDC and is currently trading lower (below book value) for the reasons discussed in this article.

I consider to BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to be one of the most undervalued business development companies ("BDCs") given its history and potential dividend coverage, supported by a higher quality portfolio and management as discussed in this article.

TCPC Article Follow-Up:

As mentioned in "I Recently Purchased This 10% Yielding BDC":

"I recently purchased additional shares of TCPC at a price of $14.22 before the March 2018 ex-dividend date and have already earned $0.72 per share in dividends (including $0.36 paid tomorrow). The Relative Strength Index or RSI is an indicator that I use after selecting a BDC that I would like to purchase, but waiting for a good entry point. Currently, TCPC has an RSI of 38 as shown below and in my BDC Google Sheets indicating that the stock is becoming 'oversold' or 'undervalued' as discussed below. However, it should be noted that there are currently quite a few BDCs with RSI's below 40."

The following is the chart from the previous TCPC article linked above:



After the article, TCPC's share price increased closer to $15 as shown below:

However, the stock price has fallen back to $14.25 with an RSI of 38:

What Happened?

As shown above, TCPC reported Q2 2018 results on August 8, 2018, with its net asset value (“NAV”) per share declining by $0.29 per share or 1.9% (from $14.90 to $14.61) due to net unrealized losses of $20.5 million (or $0.35 per share) from:

$7.3 million on its investment in Kawa Solar Holdings

$4.5 million on its investment in Real Mex

$3.3 million on its investment in AGY Holdings

$3.0 million on its investment in Green Biologics

It should be noted that the recent NAV decline from was from unrealized losses and these investments have been discussed in my previous TCPC articles and on the recent earnings call:

“While, the overall portfolio remains strong, NAV declined from $14.90 to $14.61 in the second quarter, primarily caused by markdowns on four of our holdings. Kawa, Real Mex, Green Biologics and AGY, which offset our NAV gain of $0.10 in the first quarter. While we’re disappointed in the performance of these four positions, they represent distinct and unrelated write downs on challenged positions we have discussed at length in prior quarters, which coincidentally occurred this quarter. The largest write-down was on our Kawa position where the sale contract was renegotiated. Real Mex has suffered from the increased cost of operating in California and was marked down in the second quarter in connection with its upcoming 363 auction. Despite an equity infusion earlier this year, Green Biologics has not met projections. And in the case of AGY, the markdown was driven by volatility in the end markets but the company continues to be fundamentally good business. Excluding the markdowns on these positions, NAV was flat quarter-over-quarter and the credit quality of our portfolio remained strong with a debt position from only one portfolio company on nonaccrual, which represented 0.3% of our portfolio at fair value.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Also, TCPC’s NAV per share has been mostly stable over the longer term:

June 2018 – NAV of $14.61

June 2016 – NAV of $14.74

June 2012 – NAV of $14.70

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Overall credit quality of the portfolio remains strong, with around 92% of the portfolio in senior secured debt (mostly first-lien positions) and low non-accruals and low concentration risk:

“At quarter-end, our portfolio had a fair market value in excess of $1.6 billion, 92% of which was in senior secured debt. We held investments in 97 companies across a wide variety of industries. Our largest position represented only 3.2% of the portfolio. And taken together, our five largest positions represented only 14.2% of the portfolio.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

As of June 30, 2018, Kawa Solar Holdings was its only investment on non-accrual status, which represents 0.3% of the total portfolio at fair value. I believe that there is a good chance that this position only has upside potential at this point.

From a previous call: “The Kawa piece is really the ongoing operating business that we put a little bit of a funding into at the beginning of Q1 to effectuate the restructuring and ultimately think about the best way to exit here. So, you're looking at one piece which I think has a restructured interest rate as part of a broader restructuring that is hard to sort of isolate. But we have put some money in and we do have a fair bit of equity ownership of the operating business, and to me that was the way to participate in recovery dollars because the equity instrument moves up and down but the credit instrument only moves down. So we thought that was the best way to proceed on the assets. There's probably more news coming post that funding. We are very active in working with the business and the team which is based in Asia predominantly now versus the U.S. assets which we have generally been exiting. And I think it's probably a broader storyline there that will make more sense as we go through the year.”

Source: TCPC Q1 2018 Earnings Call

TCPC is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor’s with stable outlook that will likely remain with the transition to BlackRock as discussed below:

“If the association with BlackRock makes any difference is something that could probably be better address to the rating agencies than to us, although generally speaking they like larger institutions. We’re very pleased with our current rating, it’s important to us we did operate and have low cost of capital before we have it. And so that is something we know how to do, we have also diversified our sources of capital, but as we think about the way we operate our business that maintaining an attractive cost of capital is important to us.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

TCPC Dividend Coverage Update

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, TCPC reported between my best and base case projections covering its dividend by 113% that included $0.05 per share of income related to prepayment premiums and accelerated original issue discount amortization. There was another increase in its overall portfolio yield from 11.3% to 11.6% driving increased amounts of recurring interest income. The company remains near its target leverage indicating that there might be an upcoming equity offering and potentially another reason for the depressed stock price.

Source: SEC Filings and Home - BDC BUZZ

“We are pleased to have out-earned our dividend in the second quarter by $0.05 per share, demonstrating the earnings power of our portfolio. This marks the 25th consecutive quarter of out-earning our dividend,” said Howard Levkowitz, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Chairman and CEO. “In the second quarter, we originated $125 million in loans, with net deployments of $11.5 million. Our robust direct origination platform allows us to source attractive investment opportunities, which enables us to grow our portfolio while remaining highly selective and disciplined. We are excited to move forward as part of the BlackRock family and believe the combination will further enhance our ability to deliver strong results for shareholders.”

Source: TCPC Press Release

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

The company consistently over-earns its dividend growing its undistributed taxable income plus roll-forward spillover to almost $29 million spillover or $0.49 per share that could be used for an upcoming special dividend.

“We earned net investment income of $0.41 per share in the second quarter, outearning our dividend by $0.05 and extending our record to 25 consecutive quarters in which net investment income exceeded our dividend. Over this period on accumulative basis, we have also outearned our dividends by an aggregate $28.7 million or $0.49 per share, based on total shares outstanding at quarter-end.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

TCPC management continues to take a higher quality approach including selective portfolio growth, with adequate protective covenants, at higher yields for improved dividend coverage. During Q2 2018, there was an increase in the amount of prepayment-related income due to higher exits during the quarter which is likely responsible for the lower-than expected portfolio growth:

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Dividend coverage for TCPC is not reliant on fee and dividend income, some of which is amortized over the life of the investment, reducing the potential for “lumpy” earnings results.

“Investment income for the quarter was $0.82 per share, substantially all of which was interest income, of which recurring cash interest was $0.66, recurring discount and fee amortization was $0.05 and recurring PIK income was $0.06 cents. The remaining $0.045 per share came from prepayment income, including prepayment fees and unamortized OID. Our income recognition follows our conservative policy of generally amortizing upfront economics over the life of an investment rather than recognizing all of it at the time the investment is made.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

TCPC Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. Most BDCs continue to experience higher portfolio yields mostly due to the rising LIBOR that should improve (or at least maintain) net interest margins and dividend coverage for the sector in the coming quarters.

There is a good chance that TCPC will be able to maintain or improve its portfolio yield over the coming quarters due to the continued rise in LIBOR as well as new investments at higher yields as mentioned by management on the recent call:

“New investments in the quarter had a weighted average effective yield of 10.8%. And the investments we exited during the quarter had a weighted average effective deal of 10.6%. The overall effective yield on our debt portfolio at quarter-end increased to 11.6%. At this point in the quarter, our pipeline includes many transactions that are well within our historical yield range. We have discussed the potential for rates to rise for several years and positioning our portfolio accordingly, has allowed us to benefit from the recent increases in LIBOR as our floating rate investments reset. This benefit has been enhanced by our predominantly fixed rate liabilities.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: FRED

Later this year, the Fed will likely hike rates by another 25 basis points:

Source: CME Group

As of June 30, 2018, 91.6% of TCPC's portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, 75.1% of which are subject to interest-rate floors, and only 36% of borrowings are at variable rates. I consider TCPC to have better-than-average positioning for rising interest rates.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

Also, TCPC continues to lower its cost of capital including its TCPC Funding Facility by 0.50% (from LIBOR+2.50% to LIBOR+2.00%) and reduced the capacity to $300 million (to lower the amount of unused fees paid), and extended the maturity to May 2022. Additionally, TCPC increased the capacity on its SVCP 2022 facility to $125 million. In February 2018, the company established a new $100 million revolving credit facility with ING Capital LLC, at LIBOR plus 2.25% replacing the previous SVCP Revolver at LIBOR plus 2.5%. On November 3, 2017, the company issued $50 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due August 2022 for net proceeds of $49.1 million as a follow-on to its August 2017 issuance of the 2022 Notes. Also, management indicated that it will likely continue to issue fixed-rate notes at these rates.

“During the quarter, we were pleased to be able to reduce the interest rate on our TCPC funding facility by 50 basis points to LIBOR plus 2% through a combination of a stated rate reduction and optimized utilization after reducing the facility size, while also extending the maturity date to May 2022. We also increased the capacity of our SVCP 2022 facility to $125 million.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Previously, TCPC received an additional $75 million commitment from the SBA, increasing the total SBA commitment to $150 million. The company has been prudently ramping its SBIC borrowings with $98 million of the $150 million allowable with its first license and potentially up to $350 million allowed with three licenses, giving the company access to low cost longer term borrowings exempt from typical BDC leverage ratios.

“Our low cost of capital and diverse funding sources are key competitive advantages for TCPC. We remain well positioned with attractively priced leverage and access to a variety of equity and debt financing alternatives, including convertible notes, term loan revolving credit facilities and long term SBIC unsecured notes.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

During Q2 2018, the company increased its leverage but still has access to $52 million of SBA debentures excluded from typical BDC lending ratios.

Management recently discussed the relaxed regulations recently passed by Congress including reducing its asset coverage ratio to allow a potential debt-to-equity of 2.0 compared to the current 1.0. As discussed in previous reports, TCPC management has taken a conservative approach to its leverage and already has adequate dividend coverage:

“As we consider the recently passed legislation that allows BDCs to increase their leverage cap from 1:1 to 2:1, we will insure any change in our approach to leverage is in the best interest of our shareholders. We’ve made no decision on this matter and will continue discussion with our shareholders, our Board, our leverage providers and other constituents, and will keep you apprised of any decisions we make in the future. Our business model works very well today. We've been able to cover our dividend every quarter and we are looking at the new legislation and with the change that it would enable us to make. We are discussing it with stakeholders including our Board of Directors, shareholders, and leverage providers. We are in no rush to do anything and we’re deliberately considering it, and we’ll keep you apprised if we make any decision to make any changes in the future.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Quality of TCPC Management & Fee Agreement

I consider TCPC to have higher quality management for many reasons including its management fee agreement, conservative dividend and accounting practices (recognizing fee income over the life of the investment), insider ownership, strong underwriting standards and measured approach when raising and deploying capital.

Some of the the primary advantages for TCPC investors is its investor-friendly fee structure protecting total returns to shareholders on a cumulative basis by taking into account capital losses when calculating the income incentive fees (“total return hurdle”) and its previously discussed lower cost of capital, driving superior dividend coverage.

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

On August 2, 2018, the Board re-approved its stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million in common stock at prices below NAV per share. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the company repurchased 34,616 shares for a total cost of $0.5 million. I believe that the company will repurchase additional shares if the price continues to head lower:

“With our stock trading at a slight discount to NAV during the quarter, we made modest share repurchases under our share repurchase program, which is based on algorithm.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

The company has the ability to issue shares below NAV but I do not see this as a “red flag” given the quality of management.

“The purpose of the below NAV issuance proposal on our proxy is to provide flexibility. It is basically an insurance policy which our shareholders have approved every year since we went public. To be clear, at this point we do not intend to issue equity below NAV and certainly not unless it is accretive to our shareholders.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Effective August 1, 2018, BlackRock closed its acquisition of TCP (the advisor) but the “team will continue to focus on the same strategies” with BlackRock’s globalscale, industry expertise and portfolio and risk management capabilities.

“With respect to the manager itself, it is the intent to keep managing BlackRock TCP Capital Corp in the same manner that we managed TCP Capital Corp. before the deal, utilizing same investment process, same people. We expect and intend to benefit from the greater resources and from the combined staff and people who are already at BlackRock and doing similar kinds of things and being able to add that to a larger group. But there is no intent today to change our basic approach.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Similar to other externally managed BDCs, TCPC has benefitted from having access to a broader credit platform, Tennenbaum Capital Partners ("TCP"), giving the company access to scale, relationships and expertise which has advantages including incremental fee income and higher investment yields. The combination with BlackRock will obviously have additional benefits to the overall platform:

“We have exempted relief here and been able to co-invest across the TCP funds going back to 2006. One of the many things that makes the transaction with BlackRock attractive was being able to access greater resources. And so, being able to co-invest alongside of them will give us more ability to commit to deals. We’re not looking to change the kinds of deals that we’re doing, but to be able to commit to larger holds on deals that previously we couldn’t. And we expect to be able to work together with their team that does middle market lending together in both originating and sourcing those transactions and to be able to have the synergistic benefit of the combined organizations.”

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: TCPC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Is TCPC Currently A 'Buy'?

The average yield for BDCs is currently 9.85% which is just below its average of 10.10% over the last six years as shown below. However, higher quality BDCs typically have lower yields due to safer portfolios that are more likely to outperform during an economic slowdown, stable-to-growing book values, excellent dividend coverage and management that is willing to do the right thing including shareholder-friendly fee agreements.

For the reasons discussed in this article, TCPC is clearly a higher quality BDC that deserves to trade above book value with a yield that is usually much lower than the average. However, TCPC's yield is now 10.1% which is currently above the average BDC and its historical average, implying that the stock is relatively under-priced.

Source: www.bdcbuzz.com

As shown below, many of the higher-quality business development companies ("BDCs") that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last few months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last two years, including TCPC, Gladstone Investment (GAIN), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Hercules Capital (HTGC), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Fidus Investment (FDUS), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Ares Capital (ARCC), New Mountain Finance (NMFC), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), PennantPark Investment (PNNT), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), and TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV and have a lower yield but many pay special/supplemental dividends supported by capital gains.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), FS Investment Corporation (FSIC), Alcentra Capital (ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL), Prospect Capital (PSEC), Garrison Capital (GARS), Apollo Investment (AINV), Capitala Finance (CPTA), KCAP Financial (KCAP), Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC), THL Credit (TCRD), Barings BDC (BBDC), Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV with higher yields likely due to potential credit issues driving additional dividend cuts.

Source: SEC Filings and Home - BDC BUZZ

There is a very good chance that the stock price for TCPC will rally over the coming weeks especially after the company reports Q3 2018 results five weeks from now. An expected 9% yield would imply a stock price closer to $16.

To be a successful BDC investor:

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points including RSI near 30 .

. Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.