Retail Value Inc.: Lender Appraisal Points To 100% Return

The large mortgage that makes up the Retail Value Inc. debt load was rolled into a CMBS product after issuance. That appraisal was disclosed to CMBS investors.

Keeping it short and sweet on this update. I’ve been following and watching the Retail Value Inc. (RVI) story for roughly one year at this point, highlighting the opportunity in an earlier Top Idea on Seeking Alpha. I’m not the only bull here, and there have been a multitude of subsequent articles that have outlined the potential value that shareholders might realize.

As a reminder, this is a REIT spin-off that is set to liquidate its shopping center holdings over the next several years. At the surface, the thesis is simple and is all about net asset value. Any and all money over and above what is needed to pay down the debt structure (mortgage debt, preferreds) will get returned to shareholders. I’ve been tracking each sale, alongside estimated cap rates and metrics, as part of my Marketplace service Industrial Insights.

Today, I want to highlight some data that I have from Trepp for everyone. Trepp is a data provider in the commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) space, holding information on more than a trillion dollars in face of value securities stretching back nearly two decades. This is the kind of data that fixed income investors use each and every day to make analytic decisions on where to invest and at what price. For Retail Value Inc, Trepp has information on what third party appraisals looked like when the mortgage that collateralized Retail Value Inc properties was issued. If those appraisals hold accurate, Retail Value Inc. is worth double what it is today.

Understanding The CMBS Market

To lay the framework, put yourselves in the shoes of a lender. A REIT approaches you wanting to mortgage up fifty of its properties in a cross-collateralized deal. This is not chump change; they want to borrow $1,350mm from you and an associated lender consortium in order to raise capital. What is the number one question that you need to know the answer to? What are the properties worth. While the details might be complicated, being a profitable lender isn’t difficult: lend at rates higher than your cost to borrow and make sure you minimize or eliminate losses in the event of default. Collateral value is a key component of asset-backed lending.

Most readers know that I spent quite a bit of time working for an investment bank in my past life. Much of that career was spent on residential mortgage backed securities (“RMBS”). Within that space, there was not a lot of opportunity for substantial, boots on the ground property level due diligence. Broker price opinions (“BPOs”) at the time of loan origination were an integral part of the equation in trying to work out our default protection, as well as foreclosure ratings and regression analysis on property valuations on a zip code basis (e.g., median price per square foot on recent sales). The commercial mortgage business Is a bit different. Property counts are lower and average selling prices are higher, a factor which gives rise to the opportunity for more legwork from lenders on appraisals.

These appraisals tend to be more involved as there is less out there in the form of comps. Want an appraisal on a shopping center sold in Cleveland, Ohio? Chances are there isn’t a lot of comp sales data to go off of in the local area. So by extension, appraisers tend to spend more time looking at the quality of the portfolio, property level data, and then compare that information across similar metros across the United States. So I will caution that there is more nuance and subjectivity to appraisal work in the commercial space versus residential. That point aside, those appraisals can often remain bank internal – it just isn’t publicly available. That is, unless, the loans are sold into a securitized product. Fixed income investors, which often have a similar mindset to the lenders, want the same data so that they can make an informed investing decision. The result is that CMBS products often reveal quite a lot of information on assets that are not disclosed in company SEC filings.

Trepp Appraisal Data

Trepp was kind enough to provide all of the data it has on RETL 2018-RVP, the CMBS product (or rather two, it was bifurcated) that the Retail Value Inc. mortgages are based upon. The appraisal data at secuitiziation is below, and has been falling as properties are sol (reducing overall valuation):

*Source: Data provided by Trepp to author on underlying CMBS loan

Remember that there are three major components to the Retail Value Inc. story in finding out what is left over for common shareholders:

DDR gets 1% of the sales price as a commission

DDR also holds a $190mm preferred equity holding, costs $200mm to pay down fully

The original $1,350mm mortgage that makes up RETL 2018-RVP

Assuming Retail Value Inc. nets $2,700mm in sales, this gives a value to the common equity of $1,150mm. This is equivalent to $62.27/share given the outstanding share count as of Q2 – roughly double the current share price. Put another way, lenders would have to had to overestimated property value by more than 25% for buyers to begin to lose money at current share prices. Given the trends in sale prices thus far on the eight dispositions, this appraisal looks to be in the ballpark. Although admittedly we still have no data on Puerto Rican properties – which is the spectre in the room in my opinion - the upside looks solid from here.

