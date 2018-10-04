Can You Get Excited About Caesars Entertainment?

As shares of Caesars (CZR) remain weak, leaving investors with quite a miserable return this year of -18%, it’s worth re-considering whether or not this is a good buy right now. I’ve noticed that the street is starting to get more bullish on the name and the average implied return to the consensus price target is now 31%, putting it on my radar. This stock has been the victim of U.S./China trade tensions, for which it has little to no exposure to. In fact, the solely U.S. footprint of this company is quite the advantage following the repeal of PASPA earlier this summer. While the valuation doesn’t seem appealing at first glance, EBITDAR is improving and a turnaround in gross gaming revenue (GGR) looks to be probable in the coming months, which should help pick up the shares out of the current rut.





Source: Caesars

September Update Brings Good News

After going through the September update for shareholders, there was really a lot to like that I think the market isn’t reflecting that positivity. First, FY18 adjusted EBITDAR guidance was maintained at $2.37-$2.42 billion and the lack of a deviation lower keeps my confidence intact, especially considering the Macau gaming stocks have seen guidance revisions lower. The first half result was an increase of 5%, which is no small feat, especially when we consider that the adjusted EBITDAR margin also grew by 120bps. The margin improvement is arguably more meaningful because it showcases management’s ability to take out cost and execute on a previously set forth strategy. Much of this was driven by lower domestic marketing costs. In fact, adjusted EBITDAR has grown by over 900bps in the last five years to the current 27.6%.

Ultimately, the higher gross gaming revenue, or GGR, is, the better the quarter’s EBITDAR will be for Caesars and that makes them dependent on the macro environment. GGR is simply the difference between the amount a bettor wages and the amount that the bettor wins. The higher the GGR, the more bets the bettor has lost. That also sets CZR up to be a perfect trade should there be a temporary or seasonal dip in GGR. On the September update, the company showed the correlation between Las Vegas GGR and EBITDAR, citing a correlation of 82%. That’s extremely high, making the macro backdrop all the more important.

Source: Investor Presentation

Interestingly, in Las Vegas, the largest market for Caesars, RevPAR was revised to +2-4%. Las Vegas accounts for 55% of the business’ EBITDAR. In the same correlation analysis that the company did, they found that RevPar in Las Vegas was only 37% correlated to EBITDAR and that peers had “significantly higher correlation(s).” This is somewhat of a misleading statistic as RevPAR is a large classification and ends up driving GGR. The more money that a consumer spends at one of Caesar’s locations, the higher GGR is likely to be, and, in turn, the higher the EBITDAR. As of now, Caesars RevPAR outperform the Las Vegas strip by about half a percent.

Looking at that very statistic, I think the below slide is actually very interesting. I said earlier that macro trends need to be monitored closely when trading or investing in gaming stocks, with Caesars being no exception, but sometimes it is the micro data points that mean the most. Below is the VIP guest booking pace for Las Vegas, showing a decline in bookings through the summer months, but a clear acceleration over the levels seen back in the spring, to close out the year. The VIP gamers are the largest revenue drivers, naturally, for casinos, so it’s critically important that we’re seeing an inflection right now. Rather than focus on the Q3 earnings report, the real strength looks like it’ll be the Q4 earnings report, where VIP bookings growth of 5% in October and nearly 10% YOY in November will be showcased. That’s quite encouraging for a stock that has experienced a 28% drawdown through the summer. This creates an opportunity to buy.

Source: Investor Presentation

I think the market is currently underestimating the opportunity that the legalization of gambling brings to the table for Caesars. PASPA, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, was repealed in late May this year in the Murphy v. NCAA case that went to the Supreme Court. The reason being was a conflict with the Tenth Amendment and the repeal was really spearheaded by the state of New Jersey. Now, the decision to legalize sports betting comes down to a state level decision rather than a federal level. In the context of Caesars, I’ve said before that the largest market for them is Las Vegas, where sports betting has been legal for quite some time. However, Las Vegas is 55% of the geographic property EBTIDAR, with another 40% coming from the remainder of the U.S. (and a 5% international exposure).

Caesars has quietly been making moves, and I say quietly considering that the market hasn’t yet priced in the potential benefits, to expand its sports betting platform. First, they’ve rolled out four new sports books, now operating in 14 states including New Jersey and Mississippi. Additionally, the input from sports betting technology upgrades is going to really help their platform scale when more states have legalized sports betting. So, what’s the opportunity worth? It’s extremely difficult to place a number on the size of the U.S. sports betting market post-PASPA repeal and the reason being is that we have relatively little to go off of. For example, I’ve seen estimates at $150 billion, but I’ve also seen this be refuted. The point is, we just don’t know yet although it’s a contribution to EBITDAR that Caesars did not have before.

With only a few locations in the U.S. prior to the repeal being able to legally place sports bets for customers, the market size is difficult to estimate and the contribution to EBITDAR for companies like Caesars is nearly impossible to pin down. In some respects, I believe this is a good thing because while the market waits to see real data points from regional GGR reports, as well as industry reports from major consulting firms, Caesars trades near its 52-week lows with all the optionality of a large increase in sports betting activity.

Source: Investor Presentation

What Do Shareholders Get By Buying Caesar’s?

I’m often on the lookout for stocks with above average yields and an alignment of values with shareholders, however the total return profile for CZR shareholders hasn’t been that great as of late. On the September update, they announced that $311 million of the $750 million share repurchase had been completed. As a reminder, this is a near 10% buyback of the float, which is quite significant relative to the 2-3% you get with most these days, but the volatile pacing of the buyback and lack of a dividend keeps this name exposed to shorts. All things considered, this is a stock that is still trying to clear its name from bankruptcy a few years back and has the overhang of a few large shareholders who took them through the process (Canyon Capital, Senator Investment, and Apollo Management).

Caesars is truly a work in progress, but this is exactly the type of stock you want to buy. The resolution will bring about significant value creation because by the time the company has executed, scaled properly, and taken advantage of the macro environment, investors will have had missed their window. They’ll have reduced their leverage burden and fully taken a leading position in the new sports betting opportunity in the U.S.

The leverage burden weighs on the shares, undoubtedly. In looking at it a bit further, the company has $17.1 billion in debt relative to $3.3 billion in equity. That's a debt-heavy capital structure making the interest expense burden on the bottom line quite high. In fact, Caesars is paying $800 million in interest expense per year ($774 million in 2017), which causes them to incur losses. If this burden were not in place, or even if it were to a lesser magnitude, Caesar's could be quite profitable, allowing an easily comparable valuation to present itself. It's net debt/EBITDA is roughly 9.5x at the moment, making it quite a risky capital structure to maintain, however this company did just exit bankruptcy in October 2017, so it will take a few years before the capital structure normalizes.

Additionally, I think one of the more overlooked items with this company is the loyalty program. We’ve seen what loyalty programs can do for multi-national companies, with Starbucks (SBUX) coming to mind first, so I’m keen to keep an eye on this statistic. Since they launched the loyalty program back in 2013 and the corresponding app, total downloads have hit at 2 million. That’s quite substantial considering gaming in general is the most discretionary portion of income, let alone this company having a majority of its operations in the U.S. where gambling isn’t nearly as prevalent as in other countries, such as Singapore, the Philippines, or China. The intangibles that simply don’t get enough credit are things like Caesar’s increased engagement with customers, which ends up driving a higher level recurring revenue.

Source: Investor Presentation

Take note, too, of the recent stake by hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management, who’s recently picked up 4.9%. I’m not familiar with this fund, but it’s worth noting their confidence to take such a significant stake after the shares have performed poorly. As I mentioned before, the stock is down 28% from its 52-week high and I feel that the company has been unjustly punished. The primary reason has been investor concerns over potential tariffs reducing the GGR because of the trade war between the U.S. and China. Clearly, this fund sees value in what is a good business that’s impacted by a spillover effect. The problem I’m having is that this shouldn’t have been sold off by the same camp of investors who have sold the Macau gaming names (those stocks are down 40%+ from spring highs) because Caesars simply has only 5% international EBITDAR exposure and GGR is inflecting in the U.S.

Conclusion

I am confident in the outlook for Caesars because I see scope for significant EBITDAR growth on the back of a U.S. sports betting opportunity, higher Las Vegas RevPar, and inflecting GGR. That earnings delivery will help investors to build up more confidence in this company. We’re seeing large investors commit capital to this name because they believe in the business trajectory, which is a long runway of growth, in my opinion. While the stock hangs near its 2018 lows, this may be the last chance for investors to buy in before positive data points hit the tape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.