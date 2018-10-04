Intel Undervalued At The End Of Moore's Law

The delay of the 10nm chip and resignation of the CEO created uncertainty depressing the stock. It is a strong buy.

Capacity is tight so Intel will expand existing facilities and cut lower performance and margin chips to meet demand for the more profitable chips.

Moore’s law states that the number of chips on a transistor will double every 2 years. Intel (INTC)stock has declined despite its strong financial performance. In April, 2018, the CEO (Brian Krzanich) admitted the 10nm chip was late due to poor yields. In June, 2018, the CEO resigned because of a relationship with a woman in the organization. The July earnings call focused on the 10 nm issue rather than strong financial performance. In the background was the surging AMD (AMD) stock. Analysts raised fears of Intel losing business for lack of capacity and were concerned that damage from a slow down would leave them with excess capacity. Both of these issues are common in the semiconductor business. So, Intel is at a P/E of 16 compared to ADM with a P/E of 50. Intel has strengths that are undervalued. The stock is a buy.

The 10nm

Brian Krzanich was aggressive about developing new products. Normally, when the chip size drops by 70%, such as from 14 to 10 nm, the number of transistors doubles. In the Intel 10nm, the number of transistors more than doubled by a factor of 2.7. Furthermore, the manufacturing process was designed to facilitate transition to the next dye size, the 7 nm. Krzanich admitted Intel “bit off a little too much”. He said that production would slide to 2019.

Rather than an indication of technical weakness, the 10 nm issue is a demonstration of a willingness to take risks to save resources for other products. In this case, Intel lost, but in others, they won. In any case, it is not proof of technological weakness, as some investors believe it is.

The second quarter earnings call ( July, 2018) made it clear that 2019 meant late 2019. The statement was “volume production to have products on the shelf for the Holidays”. They may effectively slide volume production into 2020.

Most investors will recall the Intel “Tic – Toc” strategy of introducing a new chip with twice density (Tic) followed by an improved chip off the same dye size (Toc). The current 14 nm chip was introduced in 2014 and its replacement will occur five years later. The third version of the14 nm, called the eighth generation, is 26% faster and uses 52% less power than the original 14nm chip. New versions of the 7nm chips will be coming out 10 years from now. The 7nm chip may be the last dye size drop. 5nm starts to run into quantum behavior problems. More advanced chips will be built, but the days of Moore’s law are over.

Financial Performance

This chart compares the results of the last two years with Intel’s projection for 2018 after two quarters of actual results. In 2018, sales are projected to increase 11% and net income to increase 100%.

Source: Intel

Chart by Author

The PC related semiconductors grew 6% while the data centric business grew 26%. The PC business is 54% of revenue. The PC business has returned to growth as businesses upgrade their existing computers. The data center group is 30% of revenue. The growth of the cloud has spurred this increase.

The rapid growth in data center and PC markets has exceeded Intel’s capacity. On September 28, 2018, Intel announced that they would spend a billion dollars to expand capacity of the 14 nm chips for data center and eighth generation PC chips. They will also reduce production of lower end PC chips to free up capacity for the higher performance chips. This should increase profitability in 2018 and 2019.

Photo Intel

High Growth Opportunities

The remaining 16% of revenue is in higher growth businesses that move independent of the typical semiconductor markets. These businesses include:

Optane is a memory device that can retrieve data on a PC two to three times faster than traditional memory. This was introduced in 2017 and the product is still coming down the experience curve. This product is losing money but at a lower rate. It is a future source of profit growth.

Mobileye is a 2014 acquisition, building systems for assisted and self-driving cars. This business introduced its fifth generation system and it is growing rapidly.

Intel’s Artificial Intelligence unit introduced the vision-processing unit.

The Internet of Things provides embedded logic in retail automotive and industrial applications. This group has grown at more than 15% over the last five years.

Thus, in addition to the growing semiconductor business, there is a bonus of high growth startups.

Conclusion

In order to increase the P/E ratio to a level consistent with Intel’s growth, it needs to reduce uncertainty among investors. The appointment of a permanent CEO is the first step. The delay in the 10 nm creates an image of a lack of technical competence. One solution is the early announcement of the chip with products for test in limited quantity. The downside is that the chip is still being tweeted to maximize yield and the early release would restrict trading off performance for yield. The PC makers would not be happy to have an advanced 10 nm before the fall season. The 10nm has extra chips with its 2.7 density, but it is not clear how much better it is vs the highly refined 14nm. I would expect an early announcement in 2019 to build confidence and increase the P/E ratio. Intel is undervalued and it is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.