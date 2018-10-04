Credito Real: Opportunity In The International Markets

Why invest in international stocks?

First, before further explaining why Crédito Real (CRQDF) presents a great buying opportunity, let me start by explaining why investing in international stocks is probably a good idea for most investors.

There are two main reasons for this: lower valuations and diversification.

Regarding the first reason, lower valuations, US equities' P/E was at 23.9 last year while international equities' P/E was 19.9. For emerging markets, this figure was even lower, at 15.6. Not much has changed since.

Regarding diversification, owning international stocks reduces the portfolio risk that comes from the United States economy. International diversification also helps investors protect themselves from fluctuations in the USD. The following graph shows that any allocation greater than 0% but lesser than 65% of international stocks in a portfolio results in reduced volatility, with the absolute minimum volatility occurring when the foreign stocks allocation is about 30%.

(Source: Vanguard)

However, international stocks tend to have higher transactional costs, therefore a recommendation issued by Vanguard in 2014 suggests that a starting point for the allocation of foreign stocks should be 20%.

Currently, one of the main arguments against foreign stocks is that they have largely underperformed US stocks in recent years. However, as the graph below shows, this is something that has historically happened cyclically. In addition, the increase in American stocks has come largely in part due to increases in multiples, as opposed to foreign stocks where that has not happened as much. This signals that a reversal may be on its way. A good article on the subject for those who like fundamental quant analysis can be found here.

(Source: Factor Investor)

About Credito Real

Credito Real is a regulated financial institution based in Mexico with a market cap of about USD 510 MM. Most of its business is based on giving loans to underserved segments in Mexico, although it is expanding to other countries in Central America and the US. It projects to have half of its portfolio outside of Mexico by 2022. Currently, that figure sits at about 24%.

The main segments of its loan portfolio are Payroll Loans, Used Car loans and Small and Medium enterprises. The table below shows its products, with some of its main attributes. Yes, those are 50% annual rates on Payroll loans. And yes, those are 21% annual rates on used cars in the US.

(Source: Credito Real's investor presentation)

About the valuation

As you may have guessed already, I am a firm believer in value investing. Therefore, a couple of the first things that I notice about any stock are its multiples. No, that does not mean that I consider a buy every "cheap" stock out there.

In that regard, Crédito Real's multiples are relatively low at 5.48 P/E and 0.99 P/B. However, when we take into account its EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.18, it does not appear to be that cheap. Why the difference? Because of the company’s massive debt. But hey, debt can be good, even great, sometimes. Credito Real is one of those times, as I’ll explain later.

Although it is not as cheap as it may seem at first glance, when we consider its growth expectations, its valuation seems really low. Good value does not come from the price tag, but from the relationship between the price tag and the product.

About the competitive advantage

Credito Real's business might be summarized as lending money to those that traditional banks won't; at hefty rates. Banks will not go near these people and that leaves ample room for Credito Real to profit.

But it is not just that the hefty rates make a great opportunity, it's also that Credito Real's centralized system of analysis excels. Management aims to "low and stable NPL" while also keeping appropriate levels of reserves for NPL. The table below shows how they compare to the traditional banking systems, although it excludes the fact that Credito Real charges higher interest rates.

(Source: Credito Real's investor presentation)

The company also has great access to funding in international markets. It actually became the first non-bank in Latin America ever to issue perpetual notes in November of last year. This international recognition allows them to borrow at reasonable rates and then lend at way higher rates.

Growth expectations

Credito Real's Net Income has grown at a 10.1% CAGR since 2015 and its Interest Income at a 40.9% CAGR. The main driver of this growth has been its Loan Portfolio, which has grown at a CAGR of 28.4% since 2015.

Nonetheless, this is not just past growth. The company guidance suggests that the Loan Portfolio will double in size through 2022. Furthermore, the company projects increases in efficiency that will render it more profitable.

(Source: Credito Real's investor presentation)

Credito Real has achieved this growth mainly through leverage, and it seems completely reasonable that it will be able to continue growing the same way. This, however, takes us to our next point.

Financial stability

As stated above, Credito Real’s growth has been fueled by leverage, so it is not surprising that total debt has almost doubled since 2013. This, however, is a completely logical thing to do for a company that has higher returns than what it pays in interest. As long as this is the case, incurring in debt generates value to shareholders. The table below shows the company’s net interest margin, which essentially measures the difference between interest income and interest expenses. Given the astronomical interest rates that Credito Real is able to charge, it comes as no surprise that it is positive, and has even been quite stable for the last few years.

So even though its debt is 10x its income, there should be no concern regarding the company’s financial stability as the debt is continuing to generate value, even beyond the tax deductions that interest payments allow. Simply put, as long as the company can access the debt markets, it should have no financial problem. And international institutions and investors have been proven to reward the company with a BB+ credit rating and access to debt markets. Remember when I told you that Credito Real is the first Latin American non-bank to issue perpetual notes? Well, it is not for nothing.

Nevertheless, one point to consider is that due to its high debt levels, a financial crisis would likely have devastating results for this company, as it is highly dependent on access to debt markets. For that reason, caution should be taken when considering its addition to bank-heavy portfolios.

Analysts coverage

Sell-side analysts’ recommendations have their shortcomings. However, it is usually a good symptom that every analyst covering a stock issues a BUY recommendation. All ten have done so with Credito Real, giving it an average price target of 38.5 pesos (about 2.06 USD). A minimum price target of 34 (1.81 USD) pesos and a maximum price target of 45 pesos (2.4 USD).

(Analysts ratings)

In other words, according to sell-side analyst consensus, the stock has a 50% upside.

Conclusion

When constructing a portfolio, most investors should consider adding international equities as a way to reduce volatility. Even though international equities have underperformed their US counterparts, this is something that has historically happened cyclically and mean reversion is sure to come. Credito Real presents itself as a great opportunity in the international stocks universe. Its great risk analysis system, along with the high interest rates it can charge make it a very profitable company.

Given its high net interest margin, it can probably achieve great growth through leverage even though it is not valued as a growth company. In general, analysts covering this stock seem to agree and give it a 50% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.