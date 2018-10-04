Tiffany & Co.: Expensive And Overvalued

The company recently introduced a new line of jewelry, which may lead to a much higher valuation down the line.

Tiffany & Co. has a great marketing strategy and brand value, but it's share price is not justified by its financials.

Investment Thesis

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has long been a brand name retailer with market share in categories such as bridal and jewelry. The industry has high barriers to entry and a few top competitors. Combined with Tiffany's strong free cash flow, this should make the company a valuable long-term investment. However, based on a Discounted Cash Flow Valuation, the company is actually overvalued.

Company Overview

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) is global jewelry company that designs and sells high-quality gemstones and jewelry, specializing in diamonds. The company is broken up into four product segments: fashion jewelry, engagement jewelry, statement jewelry, and non-jewelry accessories. Diamonds are the company's main stream of revenue, providing over half of net sales. The company's non-jewelry accessories include crystals, china, and fragrances.

Company Analysis and Key Drivers

1. Products

Tiffany's has continuously introduced new designs and new platforms as an attempt to generate more sales. Furthermore, the company has made an effort to make certain services more personal. For example, Tiffany & Co. offers a "Design" section for those that are looking to build their own ring. Tiffany's products are sold to customers of all ages, and their social media presence has made the retailer more popular with younger generations.

2. Marketing

Tiffany's has made itself a brand name through online marketing. The company focuses on the use of digital and social media to emphasize the aesthetic qualities of not only its jewelry but stores. The store currently has a massive following of 9 million users on Instagram, topping competitors such as Cartier. The company has even opened up its "Blue Box Cafe", beckoning customers to come and take photos.

(Source: Eater NY)

3. Stores

Tiffany & Co stores are notable for their pristine outside look and light blue decor. The company plans to renovate many of their stores in the near future while also maintaining and year-over-year square footage growth. From personal experience, each store offers superb customer service, and retail locations offer perks such as gift wrapping and cleaning.

Why is Tiffany and Co. Succeeding?

In such a competitive and fragmented jewelry market, Tiffany's has managed to differentiate itself through many means. First of all, the company rejects over 99% of the world's high-quality diamonds. The diamonds used for the company's products are cut to near perfection, meaning a higher quality for a higher price. I can speak from personal experience have purchasing a gift from the Diamonds By The Yard Collection that these diamonds are expensive. Furthermore, Tiffany & Co. offers handcrafted and personally made engagement rings, which more and more people are beginning to use for that special moment. Given their brand name and warranties, it's obvious that many customers are willing to spend thousands for a little blue box.

Valuation

It actually pains me that this company turned out to be overvalued, especially since I consider myself a frequent visitor. I used a Discounted Cash Flow Model with an EBITDA Multiple to derive an equity value.

First, I compiled the company's Income Statement and Balance Sheet to forecast revenues, D&A, and other components. A tax rate of 23% was used, which was the tax rate for the first half of this year. Afterwards, I calculated the EBIT and unlevered free cash flow as shown below:

Tiffany and Co. Unlevered Free Cash Flows Period (t) 2017A 2018P 2019P 2020P 2021P 2022P EBITDA 1,002 1,039 1,070 1,102 1,135 1,169 EBIT 793 833 858 883 910 937 Tax Rate 23% 23% 23% 23% 23% 23% EBIT (1-t) 793 644 664 684 704 725 D&A 209 206 212 219 225 232 Increase in NWC (163) 56 (129) (134) (49) (142) Capital Expenditures (127) (239) (220) (221) (247) (253) Unlevered Free Cash Flows (UFCF) 712 667 527 547 633 562 Discount Rate (r) 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% PV of UFCFs 618 452 434 465 382

(Values in Millions)

The sum of present values was calculated to be 2352. The terminal value was calculated using an EBITDA multiple of 14.0x as my last DCF was a bit bullish with the multiple I selected. Thus, I chose a smaller number relative to the company's current EV/EBITDA. Another assumption I made was that the cash and the debt offset one another. The calculations are shown below:

Terminal Value - EBITDA Multiple Approach and EV Calculation EBITDA Multiple 14.0x Sum of Present Values 2352 Terminal Value in 2022 16,368 Stage 2: PV of TV 11,140 Enterprise Value (Stage 1 + 2) 13,491

(Values in Millions)

The current number of dilutive shares outstanding is 125 million. Thus, the final equity value calculated using the EBITDA multiple approach was $100.05, which is lower than the current share price of $125.28.

The discount rate was varied to reach the following valuations:

Discount Rate Table 8% 9% 10% Equity Value $108.80 $104.30 $100.05

Conclusion:

Although I really admire Tiffany & Co. for their stellar design and great operations, I believe that it's overvalued. Based on my DCF Valuation, the company should be fairly priced around $100 to $108, which is lower than what the stock is currently trading at. That being said, the company recently released its Paper Flower line recently, and it could improve sales drastically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.