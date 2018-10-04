MURGF: The Best Business In The World

The Oracle of Omaha often says that insurance is the best business in the world because it's the only business where somebody else will actually pay you to keep his money. You see, insurance companies enjoy the ongoing stream of premiums which they get to invest. Not only do they not pay for capital, like any other firm in the market, but they also reap the rewards from investing that capital on their own behalf.

Of course, some insurance companies do a lousy job of investing that capital. Even worse, some insurance companies can't seem to make money from their underwriting. But as long as you stick to high quality insurance companies with a proven track record, you are already two steps ahead of most investors out there. Muenchener Rueckver AG (OTCPK:MURGF) is precisely this type of high quality insurance company that you want in your portfolio.

MURGF was established 138 years ago, and today it is one of the leading insurance companies in Europe. The company generates 55 percent of its revenues from selling reinsurance policies to other insurance companies, and the remaining 45 percent of its revenues comes from a variety of insurance products such as property and casualty, life insurance and many more through its Ergo brand. In the past year, MURGF has written premiums totaling 49.1 billion euro and recorded operating income of 1.24 billion euro. The company is rated "AA-" by the rating agencies.

A Terrible, Terrible Year

2017 will be remembered as one of the most dangerous years for insurance companies over the past 50 years. Various natural disasters like hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey have hit the coasts of the United States, causing massive damages. According to a research report by Swiss Re, another European insurance company, the total insurance losses for the industry as a whole have been estimated at a whopping 144$ billion.

But MURGF did not escape the fate of other insurance companies. As a result of the massive losses in the past year, the company recorded a lousy combined ratio equal to 114 percent during 2017. In other words, the total expenses and losses of the company were 14 percent higher than the premiums it had received. Not a very good recipe for a successful business.

Note how the combined ratio (green line) spiked while the earnings per share (blue line) tumbled during 2017, as a result of the high losses in 2017. More importantly, note how the lines quickly converged and returned back to normal 7 year averages.

Shareholders And Their Short Memory

But as I previously stated, 2017 was an exceptionally terrible year. If you dive deeper into the company's metrics, you'll find that MURGF has been operating at a very profitable combined ratio of 95 percent, on average, over the past 15 years.

But shareholders didn't care about the historical metrics of the company. All they cared about was the terrible 2017 they were experiencing, along with the industry. Thus, massive selloff has occurred, resulting in shares underperforming the German Index (DAX) by 10 percent over the past year. This has caused shares to finally trade close to book value, offering a very comfortable entry point for patient investors with longer memory.

Shareholder Friendly

Historically, MURGF is one of the most conservative insurance companies out there. As of the last quarterly report, the company established a massive excess capital of 250 percent, compared to the standard requirement of between 180 and 200 percent. This excess capital has enabled the company to distribute 1.3 billion euros, each and every year for the past ten years. In fact, MURGF is the only European company that hasn't cut its dividend since 1970. Currently, the dividend yield is a hefty 4.5 percent.

MURGF is also a rare breed in Europe due to its massive buyback program. You see, the company has invested about a billion euro, each and every year, in purchasing its own shares. Now, that's something we don't often see among European companies.

An Imminent Catalyst

But shares can remain undervalued for quite a long time. There's always a need to find a proper catalyst that will propel shares higher. In our case, it's the change in management.

You see, recently the senior management has retired and been replaced by younger, more capital oriented management that owns a significant portion of shares. The new management has already stated that the dividend policy will change soon. No more fixed distributions of 1.3 billion each and every year. From now on, The growth in dividends will match the growth in net income. I am also predicting an imminent bump to the share repurchase program of the company. All in all, I believe that it's fair to expect a double digit raise in both dividend payouts and share repurchase program over the next few months.

My Takeaway

MURGF is a high quality insurance company with a proven track record of seamless execution. The company is very shareholder friendly with high dividends and a hefty repurchase program. The best business in the world is now for sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MURGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.