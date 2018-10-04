The Forex Relationship Between The U.S. And Canada

In my last article, I was bearish on the US Dollar (UDN, UUP) as I expected it to fall against the Loonie, from the 1.3100 mark to the 1.2949 mark. This came true in the coming week as the Greenback fell against the Canadian Dollar (FXC, CADS), which resulted in it declining to the 1.2882 price level. Hence, in this article, I shall ascertain the likelihood of the Greenback rising against the Canadian Dollar up till the 1.2981 mark. Thus, to establish the probability of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the pair, whilst, also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

The U.S-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

After months of exhaustive negotiations, representatives from both Canada and the United States managed to hammer out a trade deal, which paved the way for a new type of relationship between the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, I expect this to affect the value of the Loonie negatively in the long run, as in the NAFTA agreement the scales were tipped in favor of the Canadians. This in turn provided support to the Canadian economy for the past 24 years.

Now, under the USMCA agreement, both countries shall have a give and take relationship. The USMCA agreement states that the Canadian automobile sector shall be shielded from American tariffs, but in return, American farmers shall enjoy a higher level of access to Canada’s highly safeguarded dairy industry. This I believe shall play a pivotal role in improving numerous American statistics, which shall provide fodder to the American Dollar bulls.

US consumer spending and confidence levels:

The US consumer spending and confidence levels for August clearly indicate that the American economy is in an excellent condition. I say that as consumer spending levels rose by 0.3%, which was also the market's projected level. Moreover, the Michigan consumer sentiment report last month crossed the 100-mark for the first time since March 2018, as the statistic now stands at 100.1. All this positive data, shall provide the US Dollar with enough bullish vigour to stop the current descent it is having. Moreover, it shall also let the US Dollar bulls march right back up till the 1.2981 mark.

US Current Account

The U.S current account deficit for the second quarter of 2018 fell to $101.5 billion from a prior value of $121.7 billion. This deficit reduction of $20.3 billion was primarily due to a decrease of $17.6 billion in the deficit of goods. Moreover, the exports of goods and services plus income receipts rose to $933.3 billion, which is a rise of $28 billion. This news shall greatly help the US Dollar in reinforcing its bullish stance against the Loonie.

Technical Analysis:

Daily chart:

The pair’s daily chart indicates that in the coming days the Greenback shall have a bullish rise against the Loonie. I say that as the US Dollar has formed a ‘Bullish Harami’ candle pattern. The first candles long bearish body indicates to investors that the bears are in control. However, the second candles small bullish real body reflects to traders that the bears are now losing momentum. Moreover, in the next session the candle pattern received a bullish confirmation, which reinforced the notion that the Greenback shall be having an upswing. Furthermore, the pair has currently taken support from the 161.8% fibonacci level at 1.2810.

On the price target front, I do not expect the US Dollar to rise above the 100% level at 1.2981. This is due to this level being a candle resistance zone. Moreover, I expect the pair to face some resistance at the 61.8% level at 1.2906. Hence due to this I expect some sideways movement at the 61.8% fibonacci level.

On the indicator facet, the RSI of the daily chart has tilted in favour of the bulls as it has commenced an ascent. This clearly supports my notion that the Greenback shall have an incline till the 100% fibonacci resistance level.

Weekly chart:

The pair’s weekly chart indicates the Greenback shall be having a bullish reversal. This is due to the formation of a ‘High wave candle’ that took support from the 161.8% fibonacci level at 1.2783. This pattern psychology indicates to investors that the market is confused or as the Japanese say ‘the market has lost its sense of direction’. However, due to the positive fundamental news seen for the US. Dollar coupled with the fact that it is at a key fibonacci support zone, hence, I anticipate a rise in the US Dollar's value. Moreover, the pair has also taken support from the envelopes lower line thus, reaffirming my bullish stance.

On the price target front, I expect the US Dollar to rise till the 100% resistance zone at 1.3053. I do not expect a breakout above this level, as this is a long-term candle resistance line. Moreover, the 127.2% resistance level is at 1.3124, whilst, the 161.8% resistance level is at 1.3215.

The big picture:

In conclusion, I am leaning towards the US Dollar bulls being in the driver’s seat. This notion of mine is fuelled by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals support an ascent in the Greenback’s value. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilise trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation which is of prime importance.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.