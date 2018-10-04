Honda Motor Company Is Risky But The Motorcycle Business Has Rich Prospects

There was an issue with the rear camera software that caused the market to expect a further drop in share price.

Investment Thesis:

The discussion in this article will begin with Honda Motor Company's (HMC) recent price performance, analyst rating, and technical trend. Analysts’ opinion and the technical chart seem to contradict each other and indicate further downside. The expected decline is also likely to result from a negative news concerning problems with HMC’s automobile software.

This case is strengthened by an increased short-selling of the company’s shares and declining Y/Y sales in September. Analysis of the industry CAGR and HMC’s production capacity also indicate a slight reduction in market share. Nevertheless, HMC’s automobile and motorcycle business is expected to grow in numbers and that would limit the negative impact on the stock price.

At the moment there are more negatives to the stock than positives, therefore, I believe the stock price is likely to drop further.

There's a contradiction between analysts' recommendation and the technical chart:

Recently, the company has not been very prominent in terms of price performance. The stock lost ~$1 during the past week (Figure-1) dropping from $31 to ~$30.

Figure-1 (Source: SA)

The stock has a 52-week high and low of $37.29 and $28 respectively and at the current price of $30.08, the stock is near the lower end of that range. It's due to this reason that some analysts rate this stock as a 'buy' with a potential 26% upside (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Sharewise)

However, a technical price chart (Figure-3) suggests otherwise. It indicates that the stock is on the higher end of the price trend and is likely to edge lower. Considering the 12-month price movement, it may find support somewhere near $28.5-$29.

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

As the following discussion reveals, I also expect the stock to go down further. So let's look at the facts and numbers to analyze the future of Honda Motor.

Figure-4 (Source: Motorparks)

There was an issue with the rear camera software that caused the market to expect a further drop in share price:

Due to a software glitch that affected the rear camera display, HMC recently recalled ~232K cars from the US, 14K from Canada, 6K from Germany and 3K from South Korea. The issue was observed in the Honda Accord 2018 and Insight 2019 (hybrid) models.

The stock already lost ~1.2% since the news was publicized and I expect more downside because there has been an increase in short-selling of HMC's stock indicating that the market expects a further drop in share price. Figure-5 indicates a 90% increase in short interest over the last day.

Figure-5 (Source: ShortSqueeze)

It can be noted above that the number of shares shorted during the past 24 hours spiked from ~400,000 to ~755,000.

Another reason for the expected decline is an anticipated decrease in automobile sales during September. Edmunds research forecast a 3.9% Y/Y decline in HMC's September auto sales with the unit sales expected to be ~137,000 units. The decline is explained by an upsurge in US auto sales in September last year as an aftermath of hurricane Irma. The decline in September sales Y/Y is not specific to HMC; rather, it's likely to affect a large number of automobile manufacturers. Consider the following table for the expected decline in auto sales in September Y/Y.

Company Decline (%) Expected Units Honda Motors (HMC) -3.9% 137,000 General Motors (GM) -15.4% 236,000 Toyota (TM) -7.9% 209,000 Ford (F) -10.0% 199,000 Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -19.7% 112,000 Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) -7.6% 101,000 Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -3.3% 50,000

Growth is witnessed in the automobile industry but Honda's market share may decline further:

Nevertheless, the worldwide automobile production has witnessed continuous growth during the past 17 years with the exception of FY 2009 (Figure-6). Since 2010, the total production has increased from ~77.58 MM units to ~97.31 MM units, growing at a CAGR of ~3.63%.

Figure-6 (Source: Statista)

In FY 2016, HMC had a production capacity of ~5.55 MM units as indicated in Figure-7 (green circle).

Figure-7 (Source: FY 2018 Presentation)

Comparing that capacity with the numbers in Figure-6, HMC's production accounted for ~6% of global automobile production. However, there was a slight decline in HMC's production capacity in FY 2017 (red circle). Nevertheless, as we move into FY 2019, HMC projected total car production to rise from ~5.4 MM units (2017) to ~5.52 MM units (2019).

As discussed earlier, the automobile industry has demonstrated a CAGR of ~3.63% since 2010. At this rate, global automobile production during FY 2018 may be projected at ~100.84 MM units. However, since the calendar year 2018 only corresponds with HMC's 3/4th of the financial year 2019 hence the company's total auto production during the calendar year 2018 may lie somewhere around 5.49 MM units. Therefore, HMC's share of global auto production might shrink from ~6% in FY 2016 to ~5.44% in FY 2018.

[Note: The above calculations assume that HMC will produce at full capacity. If full-year production is less than full capacity then that would mean an even greater decline in market share.]

Automobile and motorcycle sales show Y/Y growth in major market segments:

HMC's sales (by region) in automobiles and motorcycle businesses have witnessed Y/Y growth. HMC's major automobile markets are in the US, China, and Japan. During FY 2018, the company witnessed a 0.4% decline in US auto sales (from 1.646 MM to 1.639 MM units). Other than the US, Y/Y sales soared in both Japan and China by 2% and 11.5% respectively.

Going forward, we might see a further decline in auto sales, particularly in the US due to President Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on automobiles imported in the US. Such imposition would sharply increase car prices and affect automobile sales in the country. The decision would also impact HMC's sales in the US.

As for HMC's motorcycle business, the Indian market delivered the strongest growth. HMC witnessed a healthy 22% increase in Y/Y sales in India (from ~4.72 MM units in FY 2017 to ~5.78 MM units in FY 2018). Figure-8 shows that HMC has a majority of market share in many Asian countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. However, it only has ~30% of the Indian motorcycles market and it needs to pursue a market penetration strategy to witness growth in the Indian motorcycles business. Figure-8 (Source: FY 2018 Presentation)

This is complemented by the fact that during the calendar year 2017 (pertaining to the majority of HMC's FY 2018), HMC's capacity expansion in India was at its peak. The company expanded the annual production capacity to ~6.4 MM motorcycle units (Figure-9) and the move is aimed to enhance HMC's presence in the Indian motorcycle market.

Figure-9 (Source: FY 2018 Presentation)

I believe the motorcycles business could actually be a gem for HMC with operating margins on an increasing trend (Figure-10) and the potential to enhance unit sales and profitability if they could capture a greater market share.

Figure-10 (Source: FY 2018 Presentation)

I also believe that innovation would be the key to strengthen HMC's foothold in India and it appears that the company is already working on those lines. In March 2018, HMC introduced the 160 cc sports-type motorcycle named X-Blade and another domestically fashioned model named Activa. Both models are equally popular in India. For instance, the X-blade's consumer rating ranges between 3.5 to 4.3 out of five.

Conclusion:

HMC is trading near the 52-week low range and we can expect more downside due to declining Y/Y sales in September, increased short-selling activity and an analysis of the company’s technical price chart. Additionally, a calculation based on the numbers suggests that the company might witness a decline in its proportionate market share going forward. I believe that this would also affect share prices.

Nonetheless, a noticeable increase in motorcycle business in India presents an opportunity where HMC can capture greater share in a market promising high operating margins. All it would need to do is to expand its customer base with existing and innovative models of motorcycles. This would limit the magnitude of an expected downside in HMC’s share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.