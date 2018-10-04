This Stock Is Up 250% In 10 Months, Will It Hit My 400% Prediction?

Sentiment has clearly turned, proving the naysayers wrong and rewarding the equity holders. There is much more to be optimistic about and I think it could go well past $6 per share to $10 plus.

We have three months left to 2018 and the stock only needs to move another $1.70 to complete its rise from $1.20 to $6.00, which I still think will happen.

Last November I made the call with a Seeking Alpha article that Northern Oil & Gas had the potential to appreciate 400% in 2018.

In my first detailed article on Northern Oil & Gas (NOG), I outlined a series of factors that I thought would lead to this stock recovering and participating in a rebound in energy prices and related equities in 2018. https://seekingalpha.com/article/4127641-northern-oil-and-gas-400-percent-return-potential-2018-join-smart-moneyI talked about the strong improvements in production, three smart money investors making big investments in the company and the likelihood the debt would be refinanced in a friendly way. I also talked about the fact a leveraged energy play would recover more than less leveraged energy stocks. All of this has played out as the November 2017 article outlined. Further the smart money is still in with more investment and now at a very nice profit so they are looking even smarter.

In addition there some other big events that were not foreseen in the article which I will recap in this article. All of these events were good and will lift the stock past $6 per share to $10 per share by the end of 2019, more than a double from today’s closing price of $4.30.

What has changed in the last 10 months?

Here are six of the bigger things that have changed since the November 2017 article:

Three acquisitions were made by NOG in 2018 alone with more to come, adding 40% to production levels A significant recapitalization that lowered debt leverage from 6X to under 3X EBITDA and a target leverage of 1.5X by the end of 2019 as described in the company’s Q2 guidance, see below. This was dilutive to common shareholders as the share base grew by 6X. A significant portion of this share issuance was changing the equity and debt mix of their capitalization which a year ago, there was about 10% of their capitalization represented by equity and now it is up to 75%, other portions were to raise cash for acquisitions and direct acquisitions. NOG is now a company that should be penalized with a low multiple given it has substantially reduced its debt. Risk of debt default declining from 44% in October 2017 to 2% in August 2018 per Moody’s EDF score reflecting the recapitalization mentioned above. Debt was adjusted to an improved rating by Moody’s moving it from Caa1 to B3 as disclosed by the company on 9/18/18. Oil prices have improved with average prices for the month of November 2017 of $56.84 to $68.06 for August. Given WTI closed above $75 today the months of September and October will be much higher than August.

Source: WTI monthly average price 2017-2018 | Statista

EBITDA growth is even faster than expected, aided by increased production, acquisitions and energy prices

EBITDA growth, adjusted is growing at over 100% Y/Y. Here are the results for 2017 and 2018 including estimates for Q3 and Q4 of this year:

Source: Company earnings disclosures for 2017 and 2018 Q1 and Q2, authors estimate for Q3 and Q4 of 2018 as outlined below.

Now let’s ground the Q3 and Q4 estimates. First the Chairman provided this guidance in the Q2’18 earnings call:

So the author’s estimates for Q4’18, annualized to a run rate is $480mm. The Chairman indicated on August 9, 2018 they were already expected to be in excess of $400mm in run-rate EBITDA. Subsequent to this on September 12th:

Pivotal closed on 9/18/18 and W Energy closed on 10/1/18. So other than Pivotal adding perhaps 2% to NOG’s Q3 results based on 12 days of ownership, these two deals won’t really provide sequential growth to Q3 but will provide this for Q4’18.

Comparing a 25,500 of production, an amount in excess of 25,000 barrels notes in the company’s update above and comparing this to the Q2 production of 21,046 (1) yields a sequential growth of 21.4% over Q2. Given NOG’s cost structure is highly variable, adding a 21.4% growth on Q2’s EBITDA results in an estimate of $85mm. If I then look at the average monthly pricing for WTI I see Q2 had an average price of $68 and the Q3 estimate is nearly $70 per barrel this indicates pricing, without hedging would lift sequential revenue by another 3%. Given the Company hedges about 50% of targeted production this lift would turn the $85mm into $86mm. Recognizing there are some fixed costs (salaries, rent namely) I’ll round up my estimate to an even $90mm for Q3’18.

The math for Q4 is easier, assuming no changes in oil pricing, conservative given WTI is currently at $75 compared to the average Q3 price of nearly $70, if one takes the proforma results from the Form 8-K filed on 9/19/18 by NOG and look at the interim six month results in 2018 on page 8 of 44, you’ll see a 33% lift in revenues adding in the two acquisitions. So adding 33% to my $90mm estimate yields a $120mm EBITDA estimate for Q4’18.

This $120mm single quarter EBITDA amount yields a run-rate of $480mm. It will take approximately three more quarters for the company’s trailing twelve month results to catch up to the run-rate. Given my study of E&P companies EBITDA multiples were all on a TTM basis this would mean in the fall of 2019, NOG should have TTM EBITDA of $480mm. See the E&P study in this article https://seekingalpha.com/article/4207609-analyzing-top-energy-etf-energy-plays

Here is a graphic for this very strong and accelerating EBITDA growth:

And the valuation multiples should be expanding too, with talk of $100 oil.

Now for the valuation side of things for NOG.

Taking these estimates and providing waypoints of when NOG will cross the TTM amounts provides an estimate of what the enterprise value of the company will be. We can then deduct debt to arrive at the estimated value of the equity. The recently closed $350mm notes should increase the cash by a similar amount so net debt (debt less cash) does not change so these don’t really impact my stock value estimates. When they do spend the cash it will either be a debt swap, which again is neutral to the stock on day one, or if they make another acquisition it should be soon accretive so again no big immediate impact to the stock.

From the above table you can see they should end the year in excess of $330mm of EBITDA on a TTM basis and assuming stable production and oil prices, their trailing 12 month EBITDA will soon cross $400mm. So I have presented three valuation levels at a $400, $500 and $600mm TTM EBITDA amount.

Then let’s apply the pro forma common shares, based on the 8-K filled on 9/19/18 and see what my estimated timing will be on the implied valuations:

So back to my call of ten months ago when I said the stock should hit $6 in 2018. While the above is more focused on 2019 and beyond, given the low end of valuation multiples yields an implied value of $6.40 and all other estimates are much higher, this clearly anchors my $6 prediction. So let’s look ahead from there.

By late 2019 my estimates are NOG should trade in the $10 range as with continued growth they will cross the $500mm TTM EBITDA level and it could hit $13-15 by late 2020.

What factors could improve this prediction?

Higher oil prices

Improved energy multiples which have not moved significantly as energy is still underweight

Continued increases in production curves and efficiencies in production

Accretive acquisitions

Institutional ownership of 38% at 6/30/18 is still very low, more institutions will buy this stock now that it has restructured its capital structure, energy is coming in favor and the float and stock price is above certain institutional minimums

More analysts will follow one of the leading stocks in the E&P sector based on 12 month returns (see my E&P study referenced above two tables up in footnote (2)). Currently Yahoo only shows 7 analysts, it peers tend to have 2 or 3X the level of coverage.

Conversely, the opposite of the above factors would provide a headwind but I don’t think we will see lower oil prices. Energy multiples are on the low end so there is much more upside than downside here. Production efficiencies have been very strong over the last two years so it would be unreasonable to thing this would simply end. Finally, management is establishing a track record of making accretive acquisitions. Sure they could miss on something but as they say, they have the best data on the Bakken and have more than a decade of experience assessing thousands of wells so not very likely. This will attract more institutions and analysts.

Conclusion

So while new investors to NOG have missed the chance for a ten bagger, appreciation from $4.30 to potentially $10 or $15 over the next one to two years could provide a 2.3X to 3.5X return with a much lower risk profile than what I took on over the last year.

Author’s note

NOG has been my largest single holding over the last year and I have followed the company closely for nearly four years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.