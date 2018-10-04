Tetraphase: A Strong Player In The Antibiotic Resistance Field

The demand for antibiotic resistance treatments is ever-rising, as the number of people die from this is expected to even surpass those who die from cancer and diabetes combined.

The fight against antibacterial resistance is becoming more and more serious, as this issue is expected to cause a significantly higher mortality rate in the future. While the demand for novel antibacterial is undoubtedly high, many big pharmaceutical companies are leaving the field, resulting in an area of high unmet medical need. Using its proprietary full synthesis technology, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) has successfully introduced a new product, Xerava, that helps to deal with the problem of antibiotic resistance. Xerava has recently been approved by the FDA and EMA to be marketed in the U.S and EU markets and promises significantly high revenues in the future. As the patents for its technology and new drug have long expiration dates, the company would have plenty of time to gain competitive advantages over its competitors. Thus, we see strong potential for Tetraphase growth, and we recommend a buy on its share.

It is the diligent pursuit to fight antibiotic resistance and proprietary technology that set Tetraphase apart

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on fighting one of the most significant threats to humanity - antibiotic resistance. With the promise of technology and the passion of its people, Tetraphase aims at developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to cope with drug-resistant bacteria and ensure the availability of effective treatments.

For more than 50 years, the most commonly used classes of antibiotics have been tetracyclines. For these classes to be used for clinical purposes, they must go through the semi-synthesis process to be purified and modified. However, because of its nature, this process limits a significant number of modifications, resulting in only a narrow range of tetracyclines remaining after synthesizing. As this method is not effective, it has been raising a lot of difficulties for companies to succeed in the antibiotic resistance fight.

Tetraphase, on the other hand, possesses the proprietary technology from Harvard University for fully synthetic chemistry, marking a significant innovation in the creation of tetracycline drugs. The fully synthetic chemistry technology has enabled them to synthesize and test more than 3,000 tetracycline compounds, resulting in a portfolio of multiple novel tetracycline-based antibiotics to deal with some of the most challenging Gram-negative, multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacteria.

Using the highly targeted technology, Tetraphase has completed multiple clinical trials for its lead product, Xerava™ (eravacycline), while adding some other promising products to its pipeline, including: TP-6076, which targets Gram-negative MDR infections; and TP-271, an intravenous and oral antibiotic that targets respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreats and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens.

With the proprietary technology and the strong dedication to antibiotic development, Tetraphase is uniquely positioned to fulfill important unmet needs in antibiotic resistance, making it a strong player in the field.

Antibiotic resistance is a growing global public health crisis, which is anticipated to kill even more people than cancer and diabetes combined

Due to the widespread usage of antibiotic drugs, many bacteria have developed its resistance to formerly effective antibiotics, causing serious public health problems. In the U.S, around two million people become infected with drug-resistant bacteria each year, and at least 23,000 die.

According to The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance (May 2016), by 2050, the projected number of people being killed by antimicrobial resistance is even larger than those who die from cancer and diabetes combined. This alarming antibiotic-resistant growing rate is becoming one of the most urgent public health problems recognized by WHO.

Such critical issue urges new treatments for antibiotic resistance, as millions of lives are at stake. However, despite the strong market demand, Big Pharmas have bailed out of the antibacterial field one by one, leaving this area with high unmet medical need. On 12 July 2018, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced the decision to shut down its antibacterial and antiviral research programs. This announcement was just soon after Allergan (NYSE:AGN) decided to drop its infectious disease unit in May 2018, as well as many other companies taking similar actions, such as AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). In this critical situation, Tetraphase with state-of-the-art technology has successfully developed a new product - Xerava (eravacycline) - which directly addresses the alarming issue.

The FDA and EMA approvals of Xerava provide a new weapon in the battle against antibiotic resistance that addresses an area of highly unmet medical need

On 27 August 2018, Tetraphase received the FDA approval of Xerava for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). Right after that, on September 20, 2018, the European Commission granted marketing authorisation for Xerava in the European Union. By receiving two important approvals within only one month, Tetraphase now has the right to commercialize its first product in the U.S and EU market, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Xerava is expected to be introduced to the U.S market by the end of 2018, followed by the launch in the EU in early 2019. The price would range from $175 to $250 per day, which the company hopes can vault Xerava onto formularies quickly. Tetraphase is aiming to target the 1,900 high-prescribing hospitals in U.S. for its first market penetration.

Xerava is indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections, which are "the second-most prevalent infection site in intensive care units (ICUs), as well as the second leading cause of infection-related mortality in ICUs,". Intra-abdominal infection (IAI) is a common problem that comprises wide variety of disease processes. There are different bacterial pathogens causing cIAI, including Gram-negative aerobic bacteria, Gram-positive bacteria, and anaerobic bacteria.

While there are current antibiotics that deal with resistant Gram-positive bacteria (such as methicillin-resistant S. aureus), treatment against resistant Gram-negative bacteria is much more complicated. Gram-negative bacteria, either susceptible or resistant strains, are the main causes of serious infections. The National Healthcare Safety Network has estimated that these bacteria are now responsible for more than 30% of all hospital-acquired infections. While deaths caused by susceptible strains are already high, infections from resistant strains result in even significantly higher mortality rate and hospital length of stay. Therefore, there is an urgent need for novel antibiotics effective against resistant Gram-negative bacteria.

The introduction of Xerava directly meets the need of this highly concerned medical field. Xerava has activity versus Gram-negative bacteria, including some multidrug-resistant isolates, suspected or confirmed drug-resistant bacteria, carbapenem-resistant organisms and extended-spectrum beta-lactamase producing organisms. The drug also has activity versus some Gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE). Besides, Xerava has activity versus many anaerobic bacteria.

While the existing treatments for cIAI have shown limitations, the launch of Xerava with broad spectrum of coverage against Gram-negative, Gram-positive, and anaerobic bacteria would be a strong weapon in the battle against antibiotic resistance. With FDA and EMA approvals, Xerava is now allowed to be marketed in two most important markets, allowing it to capture high value from this area of unmet medical needs. Moreover, Xerava can be used as an effective alternative to carbapenems, which are now experiencing more resistance, all of which make Xerava very promising to be a welcome option for physicians.

Xerava's superiority over existing antibiotics

Up to now, there is no competitor (new drug) in the same field of broad-spectrum of antibiotics with same indication. It means that Xerava is the only approved drug for cIAI treatment available in the market that covers a broad spectrum against Gram-negative, Gram-positive, and anaerobic bacteria. This sole proprietary makes Xerava a highly potential choice for poly-microbial infections following surgery or percutaneous drainage, of which the causative pathogens are multi-drug resistant.

In order to see its unique competitive advantages, below, we will make a comparison between Xerava and several competitors in the field, including:

(1) Competitor as broad-spectrum antibiotics with different indication;

(2) Competitor as antibiotics mainly against gram-positive bacteria (e.g. MRSA) with different indication; and

(3) General existing antibiotics currently available in the market

As stated earlier, there is up to now no other broad-spectrum antibiotics for the treatment of cIAI. However, there is a competitor, named Contepo, which is also broad-spectrum antibiotics but for different indication. Contepo is developed by Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) and it uses Fosfomycin as compound. This drug is indicated to fight complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). However, it has not yet been approved, and it is expected to register for NDA filing in the last quarter of 2018.

While Xerava has a broad spectrum coverage, including Gram-negative aerobic bacteria (the most challenging bacteria which receive high priority these days), there are some antibiotics competitors but mainly against Gram-positive bacteria (e.g. MRSA) with different indication. Lefamulin (from Nabriva Therapeutics), Iclaprim (from Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB)) and VIBATIV (from Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)) are some typical names. Of those three drugs, VIBATIV is the only approved one, while the other two are still in Phase III clinical trial or are waiting for NDA filing.

When compared to general existing antibiotics currently available in the market, Xerava is proven to have some superior advantages. Firstly, it is approved to be used even if the pathogen causing the infection has not yet been identified. Secondly, Xerava can also be given to patients whose kidney are impaired, which is advantageous for seriously ill patients who may have renal impairment. Thirdly, the drug can also be safely used by patients who are allergic to penicillin. Thus, this new and novel treatment provide a lot of benefits to patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections.

All to all, though there are some current antibiotics products, Xerava is the only approved broad-spectrum for cIAI treatment. Besides, its superior advantages over other drugs also give Tetraphase a niche in the antibiotic resistance field, promising a high earning when Xerava is officially launched in the U.S and E.U markets.

Long period of protected patents ensures the company's competitive advantages

As stated earlier, the proprietary full synthesis technology for tetracyclines allows the company to make different modification of the antibiotic's chemical structure in a manner not previously possible. From this, Xerava was successfully developed and introduced.

Thus, the longer the patent for proprietary technology Tetraphase holds, the more potential it can research and develop further products. Tetraphase now holds exclusive license from Harvard University for the proprietary chemistry technology as well as other tetracycline derivatives, including the key intermediate enone. These patents are protected until 2025, providing Tetraphase 6 years' time for possessing proprietary technology and promoting new products development.

Besides, Tetraphase has granted patents for the composition of matter and use of eravacycline (Xerava) until August 7, 2029. Thanks to this long period of protected patents, Tetraphase can enjoy long-term benefit from the commercialization of Xerava, which would be a breakthrough in the antibiotic resistance progress.

Market penetration would be Tetraphase's next problem-to-be-solved

As Tetraphase has no previous product in the market, the introduction and commercialization of its first product, Xerava, could be the next challenge for the company. Tetraphase would encounter high expenses in terms of both time and money, for establishing product sales, marketing, distribution and manufacturing capabilities. In order to have enough capital for those activities, Tetraphase expects to obtain additional funding through the sale of common stock, convertible securities or via debt financing. This would result in increased fixed payment obligations that will increase expenses annually.

Besides, it would take time for a new product to completely gains market trust, and it would require a lot of marketing and sales efforts. This means that Tetraphase might need to invest more in marketing and sales activities, or they need to find licensing partners for a successful market penetration.

Last but not least, the two other products in its pipeline, TP-271 and TP-6076, would also require higher R&D investment in the future when they reach later phases of clinical trial.

Healthy financial position with some improved results

By June of 2018, Tetraphase has $111.2M in cash and cash equivalent. With a gross burn rate of approximately $60M semiannually ($45M at current speed plus $15M safety margin), the company would have enough cash for its operation until Q4/2019, without taking into account current sources of revenue as well as additional revenue from the sale of Xerava, which is projected to start at the end of this year.

The company's total liabilities amounted to around $11M, of which only $0.96M are long term, all of which can be fully paid with the company's total cash holding. Moreover, the cost of operating expenses has gone down to $21.5M, representing a 35.8% decrease compared to the same period year prior. This was mainly due to the decrease in R&D expense after eravacycline completed its clinical trials.

In 2Q 2018, Tetraphase received $9M additional revenue through licensing agreement with Everest Medicines, a capital-backed biopharmaceutical company based in China. Based on this agreement, Tetraphase is eligible to receive up to $34M from clinical and regulatory and sales milestones (double-digit tiered royalties on net sales). Together with the sale of Xerava, this licensing agreement would generate new sources of revenue for the company, improves its earnings starting next quarter. Government revenue also increased to $2M, or 31%, thanks to the scope and timing of some Government contracts.

Conclusion

As Tetraphase has no current products in the market, the company seems to receive not enough public attention. Its share price remained relatively unchanged even after its first product gained approvals from the FDA and the European Commission.

Tetraphase's stock is currently traded at $2.61 (as of 3 October 2018). However, we expect this price to increase significantly after Xerava is officially launched. From the analysis above, Tetraphase is having very pleasant conditions to grow strongly in the near future: the market demand for antibiotic resistance treatments is increasing more rapidly than ever before; Xerava's unique and superior characteristics over competitors; long-term patents protection for both the technology and eravacycline products as well as new sources of revenues from licensing partners. Therefore, we believe Tetraphase has full potential to improve its enterprise value, thus it is now a good time to invest in its stock.

