Chesapeake Energy: Debt Progress - Now About That Cash Flow

The Utica sale combined with the new debt offering will put off the majority of near-term debt maturities for several years.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has announced a potential breakthrough deal to lower debt significantly for the first time in years. Management has known for some time that debt has to be reduced. However, debt needs to go down faster than cash flow or there will be nothing left for shareholders. The recent firming of gas pricing combined with the rise of oil prices will give the stock a breather.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2018 10-Q

As shown above, not much debt progress has been made since December 2017. Previous articles have covered announced debt reductions as the working capital deficit climbs. Many would consider an increase in the working capital deficit as a reversal of any debt reduction progress.

The current working capital deficit is $1.6 billion which is up from a working capital deficit of about $800 million (or so) in December 2017. That climbing working capital deficit implies a need to reduce debt and expenses until the cash flow covers the capital budget and properly services the debt load. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1 billion for the first six months of operations. That figure was up considerably from the nearly nothing figure in the previous fiscal year-six month period. Firming gas prices and rising oil prices could help that cash flow figure considerably in the next six months.

Source: Chesapeake Energy September 2018, Corporate Update

Since the Utica lease sale transaction was announced, the company has noted that there would be interest savings. Noticeably absent from this announcement was the cash flow impact of the sales. Management did announce that the production lost would be replaced within a year (even with less cash flow). Hopefully, the replacement production would be as profitable or better yet, more profitable than the production sold. But management did not state how to finance the development of this replacing production.

The company has clearly gone for more profitable liquids because most of the rigs are now drilling primarily oil-targeted production. So the sales mix will change going forward. Management attempts to increase company profitability by increasing the amount of cash flow for the remaining debt.

However, the announcement by the company of a $1.25 billion notes offering indicates that the company is not out of the financial woods just yet. The latest sale announcement evidently made a trip to the debt market timely and efficient. This management has an excellent track record judging when to refinance on relatively advantageous terms. But this refinance also signals that more sales are needed unless both oil and gas pricing remains strong for an extended period of time.

The annualized cash flow figure for the year was roughly $2 billion. That means that long-term debt was about 5 times that annualized cash flow figure. The sale may not have improved ratios materially. Some of those proceeds will eventually be used to restore the production levels to the "before sales" production levels. If management can do that with far greater cash flow levels as the debt again climbs, then management will escape the leveraged company debt death spiral.

The combination of the latest debt offering and the proceeds from the latest property sale should ensure that relatively low levels of debt come due between now and fiscal year 2022. Whatever does come due can be handled by selling small amounts of leases or using the company's bank credit line.

The debt offering itself could just be good solid conservative bank management. Refinance when the opportunity for decent credit terms and favorable market reception presents itself. But the refinancing could also point to the difficulties that management has had selling properties lately to raise cash.

The nearly $2 billion Utica deal was really the first major sale in some years. While shareholders can hope for faster debt progress, the current pace of lease sales before the $2 billion deal was not encouraging. Another $2 billion deal (at least) in the current fiscal year would go a long ways towards permanently solving the balance sheet leverage challenges.

Source: Chesapeake Energy September 2018, Corporate Update

In the meantime, the company appears to be betting a significant future on the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. This project may well grow significantly within the cash flow generated by the project. However, the company as a whole appears to be projecting a capital budget in excess of cash flow generated by operations less preferred stock dividends. Free cash flow remains a major objective, not an accomplishment. The breakeven project price shown above combined with some attractive economics could make this basin into a major producing basin over the next decade.

In the meantime, Chesapeake management is clearly betting that Powder River production cash flow will significantly exceed the cash flow generated by the sold Utica leases. Therefore not much debt (relatively speaking) will be needed to replace the lost (mostly) gas production. Then the key financial debt ratios will improve.

In the meantime, rising oil pricing and firming gas pricing could allow management to report a banner year next year. Investors might not even notice the missing production. The relatively firm commodity pricing should allow a decent trading stock price rally.

Source: Chesapeake Energy September 2018, Corporate Update

The source of considerable cash flow is the Eagle Ford in Texas. Cash flow of about $500 million from South Texas appears a reasonable assumption for the fiscal year. But this relatively mature project now appears set for a new round of future growth. Several new intervals appear to have very profitable prospects. One of those is of course the Austin Chalk, which has produced oil for ages and is now experiencing a revival.

Currently, the Eagle Ford does not have the pipeline constraints of the Permian. That could change in the future as money originally intended for profitable Permian wells heads elsewhere due to transportation and other constraints.

One of the standard reactions to increases in commodity prices, as in rising oil prices, is an increase in production. Potentially profitable areas increase with the oil pricing increases. Those potential profits will attract more investment money. In the end, the over-investment tends to bring about the next industry oil price decline.

Therefore, Chesapeake management knows that there is a limited time within which to straighten out the balance sheet and key debt ratios. Right now, the strategy appears to be two-pronged. Management will sell properties opportunistically and seek to replace those sales with more profitable production. Then even if the debt climbs back to previous levels, the more profitable production should improve key financial ratios enough to allow continuous and reasonable access to debt markets. Continued improvement could therefore be financed in the future.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 3, 2018

In the meantime, it appears that the stock price is finally rallying along with other energy issues. There will probably be a fair amount more upward movement to the stock price as long as commodity prices remain strong and continue to increase. However, this stock is not suitable for buy and hold investors. This is primarily a trading issue for disciplined traders and speculators that have a predetermined (and successful) method to exit the investment with a profit. The current balance sheet makes this company very dangerous to hold as an investment during an industry downturn.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

