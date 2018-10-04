Tencent: Buy One Of The Best Tech Companies At A Discount - A Quantamental Perspective

Tencent observed a 9.9% Y/Y increase in monthly active users on its Weixin and WeChat platforms while growing value-added subscribers by 30.03% Y/Y during the quarter ending June 30th.

Tencent's robust top-line revenue growth is indicative of a company still in the high-growth phase of its business cycle, with above 20% annual revenue growth in each of the last.

Investment Thesis

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) (SEHK: 700) is rated "Attractive" in our AI Multi-Factor China All-Cap model. Tencent displays robust revenue growth, stable profitability, and a rapidly growing user base. Analysts forecast Tencent's EPS to grow at 26.46% per annum over the next 3 years, further bolstering a bullish investment thesis for the company. Tencent is currently trading at a discount to historical averages for NTM P/E after falling 20.39% YTD and offers an attractive entry point for investors looking to diversify into high growth social media and online gaming markets in Asia.

Company Description

Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company that provides internet value-added services (VAS). The company's operating segments include online games, online advertising services, and payment-related services for individual and corporate users. Tencent also offers cloud-based solutions, develops software, and provides online literature and music entertainment. Tencent operates in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, as well as other Asian countries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent trades in the US on over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the ticker TCEHY.

Earnings Review

Tencent reported F2Q2018 earnings on August 15, 2018, which disappointed investors and led to a sell off ~7.15% in its stock price. Tencent reported total revenue for F2Q2018 of RMB73,675 million, a 30% Y/Y increase while operating profit fell 3% Y/Y to RMB21,807 million. Operating margin was hit hard as it contracted from 40% in the second quarter of 2017 to 30% in F2Q2018, which can be attributed to the firm investing in new businesses. This is reinforced by Tencent's selling and marketing expense almost doubling Y/Y from RMB3,660 million in F2Q2017 to RMB6,360 million and their general and administrative expenses increasing 20.65% Y/Y from RMB8,170 million to RMB9,857 million in F2Q2018.

Tencent's cost of revenues saw a large spike, increasing to RMB39,229 million in F2Q2018 from RMB28,300 million in F2Q2017. Tencent's bottom line net income fell by 5.22% to RMB18,580 million despite the firm benefiting from a currency translation that added RMB5,579 million to its net income compared to F2Q2017 when it subtracted RMB3,232 million from its net income.

Although Tencent reported weaker than expected earnings, the 7.15% sell-off was unwarranted. While Tencent's operating margins decreased, user-growth was very healthy. In Tencent's online games business, smart-phone games revenue increased 19% Y/Y to RMB17.6 billion while daily active users (DAU) increased at a double-digit rate Y/Y. In their digital content sector, fee-based value-added subscriptions (VAS) grew a massive 30% Y/Y to 154 million subscribers, driven primarily by an uptick in video subscription services, which grew 121% Y/Y to 74 million subscriptions. In online advertising, Tencent observed revenue growth of +39% Y/Y in F2Q2018. Tencent's user growth should alleviate concerns about its operating margins, as the firm is sacrificing current profits in order to grow top-line and grab further market share.

Quantitative Perspective

Tencent is rated as "Attractive" in our proprietary AI Multi-Factor China All-Cap model.

Tencent's coefficient of variation based on revenue over the last 5 years is an attractive 56.2. A lower coefficient of variation indicates sufficient expected return in comparison to the amount of volatility, or risk, taken on by an investor. In looking at Tencent's 5-year EBIT, the coefficient of variation is even more attractive, calculated as 54.5. Based on these calculations, Tencent has generated sufficient revenues over the last 5 years based on the historical volatility of its revenue and EBIT.

Tencent's 5-year earnings persistence comes in at a high 1.64. Tencent's high earnings persistence score indicates the firm has been extremely consistent in generating earnings. This is especially impressive as Tencent is in the high-growth stage of its business cycle. High-growth companies can have skewed earnings persistence scores because the high growth achieved is often unrealistic to maintain.

Tencent's 8-variable Beneish score of -2.11 indicates a 1.73% chance that management has manipulated Tencent's earnings. Ideally, a company's Beneish score would be below -2.22, however, Tencent still maintains a low likelihood of earnings manipulation.

An Altman Z-Score of 6.83 for Tencent suggests that the firm should have no problem meeting obligations. Companies with an Altman Z-Score below 1.8 are likely headed for bankruptcy, but Tencent's is well above the threshold of concern.

Finally, a company's Sloan Ratio measures how much of a company's earnings can be attributed to accruals manipulation. Tencent's Sloan Ratio is calculated as an extremely low 0.1%, indicating the firm is generating "real" earnings.

Industry Specific Metrics

Monthly active users (MAU) of Tencent's QQ platform declined 5.05% Y/Y in F2Q2018 to 803.2 million. MAUs on the company's Weixin and WeChat platforms rose to 1.057 billion in F2Q2018, representing a 9.9% Y/Y increase. Growth in the company's Mini Program and Weixin Pay features drove the increased active users in the Weixin and WeChat platforms. Daily active users (DAU) increased at a faster pace than MAUs, demonstrating higher user engagement and stickiness. Subscriptions for Tencent's fee-based value-added services (VAS) jumped by 30.03% Y/Y in F2Q2018 to 153.9 million subscribers.

Revenue

Stable top-line growth is a crucial metric for determining the attractiveness of a company such as Tencent, which falls into the high-growth phase of the business life cycle. As can be seen in the table below, Tencent has increased its revenue significantly over the past few years and has expanded its top-line by more than 5-fold over the past 5 years. In CY2017, the company posted a 66.99% increase in revenue, which represents a higher Y/Y revenue growth rate than in any of the 3 prior years. Accelerating revenue growth is indicative of Tencent's increasing ability to monetize its social media, gaming, and advertising product offerings.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Growth in cloud and payment services spurred Tencent's increase in revenue with the company expanding its revenue generated from these business units by 81%(1) Y/Y in F2Q2018. The company's social media and online advertising revenue growth was also significant, increasing by 39% and 55% on a Y/Y basis, respectively.

Looking forward, Tencent's revenue growth is expected to continue to be robust, though a deceleration is anticipated as the company's annual revenue level rises. The firm's slowdown in revenue growth is not particularly concerning, as it is simply indicative of a maturing company with more established revenue streams. Tencent is expected to maintain its high growth profile in the coming years, with strong revenue growth being a driving factor.

Earnings Per Share

As a high-growth company, Tencent's profitability has been negatively impacted by the company's reinvestment into further developments of its revenue streams. This can be seen in the significant increase in the company's long-term investment account on its balance sheet. Despite the company's initiative of investing in long-term revenue drivers, Tencent has still managed to increase its profitability at a robust rate.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Excluding an expected slide in profitability during CY2018 when the company is projected to further invest in long-term projects, Tencent's profitability growth outlook remains strong in the near term. From CY2018-CY2020, Tencent is forecasted to grow its EPS by an average of 26.46% per annum. When also considering the rapid rate at which Tencent is increasing, the company's rising profitability is an encouraging signal for its long-term outlook.

Margins

Tencent's marginal efficiency has shown little to no improvement over the past few years. The company's structurally lower margins are not indicative of poor business practices but are a result of the company's push into mobile gaming and advertising. Mobile-based business transactions tend to be smaller on a per transaction basis and are thus a lower margin engagement. Instead of focusing on expanding its margins, the company is seeking to increase the volume of transactions that it processes, which will allow the company to operate effectively at lower margin levels.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The company has also significantly expanded its presence in the digital content realm, increasing the number of fee-based subscriptions for its value-added services (VAS) by 30% Y/Y to 154 million subscribers. The creation of digital content comes with high upfront and fixed costs. As the company's subscriber base continues to grow, the revenue generated from digital content will increase and more efficiently cover the high fixed costs involved in content creation leading to margin expansion.

Returns on Capital - DuPont Breakdown

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The company's declining asset turnover ratio is not a product of weakening revenue generation, but rather stems from Tencent's rapidly growing asset base. The biggest drivers of Tencent's asset growth are increases in cash and long-term investments which have grown by 56.7% and 74.7% Y/Y, respectively.

Tencent's rapidly expanding asset pool has also negatively skewed the company's ROA and asset turnover in the short term. As Tencent's long-term investments begin to provide material improvements to revenue and profitability, the firm will become increasingly attractive from a return on investment perspective.

Trading Multiples & Comparables

From CY2013 to CY2017, Tencent has experienced multiple expansions.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Tencent's higher trading multiples indicate that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's currently unrealized growth potential. As the company's growth potential is transformed into realized revenue and earnings growth in future years, investors will be more hesitant to pay such a high premium given Tencent's weaker future growth outlook. This will lead to multiple contractions, and Tencent's multiples fall in-line with its peers.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Conclusion

Tencent is rated as 'Attractive' in our China All-Cap Global Top Picks. Tencent is an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the emerging market technology sector, and more specifically to the Chinese internet services industry. Tencent is a high-growth company that has displayed robust revenue growth, improving profitability, and a rapidly growing user base.

A sell-off in Chinese technology stocks, driven by Sino-American trade concerns, has caused Tencent's stock to fall 20.39% YTD. This decline has provided investors with an attractive entry point opportunity. Tencent generated negative returns in recent trading, and in September, the company underperformed the Hang Seng Index by more than 5%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long (SEHK: 700).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.