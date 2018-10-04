This Key Ignored Interest Rate Is Threatening To Inundate The Banking System

This would flood the banking system with high-powered money, draining liquidity and forcing the EFFR even higher for lack of excess reserves to cushion rates.

If the EFFR crosses the IOER, banks will start drawing down from excess reserves at the Fed in order to satisfy overnight reserve requirements, instead of borrowing at the EFFR.

The effective federal funds rate (EFFR) is now within only 2 basis points of the interest rate on excess reserves (IOER), and is creeping higher by the day.

Today marks the 5th day since the Federal Reserve hiked the effective federal funds rate (EFFR), the overnight rate the Fed directly controls, to a target of 2-2.25%. This is also the 5 th straight day that the EFFR has inched up, ever so slightly, since being hiked. And this is also the 5 th day straight day, and only the 5 th day ever, that the EFFR has been only 2 basis points below the interest rate on excess reserves (IOER).

Excess reserves are the leftover dry powder from quantitative easing operations. They consist of potential “high-powered money” so-called because it can be used as the basis for fractional reserve loans, that is, if the reserves cross over from excess reserves into the banking system as required reserves. As of the last rate hike, the IOER has been set at 2.20%. The, EFFR measured as the volume-weighted median of all overnight federal funds transactions, is now at 2.18%. The two rates have never been this close before. The New York Fed publishes the breakdown of the rates by percentile every business day, and they have been creeping higher every day since the last rate hike. Below is a screenshot of the rate breakdown over the last 5 days. Note the change after the rate hike of September 26.

Notice also how the 1st percentile has been consistently creeping higher. Any day now the EFFR could inch up another point, to within only 1 basis point of the IOER. Considering that Treasuries sold off spectacularly yesterday (October 3) and are continuing to sell off today with yields now past 3.2% on the 10Y, the EFFR may start moving faster.

So what? The answer is like this. The IOER and the interest paid on required reserves is the same, 2.20%. Right now the EFFR is 2.18%. So if a bank borrows at the EFFR to satisfy reserve requirements, those new reserves start earning 2.20%. The borrowing bank gains 2 basis points. But if the EFFR is higher than the IOER, why would banks borrow at 2.21% in order to earn 2.20% on required reserves if they can just move reserves from excess to required and not lose anything?

Banks that have excess reserves will start taking that money out rather than pay the EFFR in order to borrow overnight. Other banks will loan their excess reserves at higher rates short term and put them into the economy rather than keep them at the Fed. The money supply could jump, and excess reserves could plummet.

The Good News For the Fed

The good news for the Fed is that so far, all is going according to plan. Its balance sheet is shrinking, interest rates are edging higher in a slow, rhythmic pattern, and everything looks pretty good on the economic front.

Here’s how we know the Fed’s plan is working so far, judging from the raw numbers only. Since the beginning of the year, the Fed’s balance sheet has shrunk by 4.7%, from about $4.4 trillion to now $4.17 trillion, an absolute difference of about $237 billion.

The books have to balance, so the money has to be taken out from somewhere.

And so we see that over the same time frame, total reserves in all Federal Reserve banks have also decreased, by about $360 billion according to the latest Aggregate Reserves tables.

Total reserves consist of both required reserves and excess reserves. Required reserves are active in the economy and serve as the fractional reserve base for banks to make loans, which keeps the economy moving. Excess reserves just sit back at the Fed itself and do not circulate, so for all intents and purposes they have no effect on economic activity.

In order for the Fed’s liquidity drain to work without endangering the economy, the drainage must come from excess, rather than required, reserves. And again, we see that this is exactly what is happening, so far. Excess reserves have collapsed from $2.088 trillion (subtract Required from Total from table above, red rectangles) in January to $1.725 trillion now. That’s a fall of 17.4% in 9 months, a very sizeable and so far successful liquidity drain.

At the same time, while required reserves have wiggled up and down week to week, they have stayed more or less stable on net since January. They now stand at $196.1 billion, up from $193.2 billion back in January. So not only have they stayed stable, but they’ve actually expanded a bit, despite the liquidity drain from balance sheet shrinking operations. Once again, so far so good for Jay Powell and his Federal Reserve Board.

Here’s the But…

But if the EFFR crosses the IOER, things could start to go haywire. First you’d have money coming out of excess into the economy instead of being borrowed from bank to bank in order to satisfy overnight reserve requirements. You’d also have the Fed’s balance sheet drain sucking out even more excess reserves. If and when the EFFR crosses the IOER, M2 money supply and excess reserves should be monitored carefully.

The problem arises from the fact that from an overnight interest rate perspective, smaller banks are already borrowing at way above the Fed’s upper boundary target. If you go back to the first table from the New York Fed, you’ll see that the 99th percentile is already borrowing at rates 10 basis points above the upper boundary. This is not unheard of by itself, but it has never happened immediately after a rate hike as it is now.

Potentially exacerbating the situation is that back in June, Morgan Stanley analysts estimated that 90% of the excess reserves available in the banking system were actually being controlled by only 5% of banks in the country. If this is true, it should force smaller banks without much or any excess liquidity to bid for reserves at rates higher than the Fed’s upper boundary. This is indeed what is actually happening.

Stagflation, Numerically Speaking

In previous articles I have warned about the potential for stagflation around the corner. That is, rising interest rates together with rising prices. This is what stagflation would look like from a numerical perspective. If the Fed keeps draining liquidity as it has been, and the EFFR crosses the IOER, excess reserves are going to be drained even quicker, flooding the system with high-powered money while at the same time forcing banks to borrow at rates that could eventually force the EFFR out of the Fed’s target range entirely. This would be unprecedented and could have serious consequences for the dollar. It would also force the Fed to hike faster in order to maintain control of overnight interest rates.

You’d have a combination of higher rates due to liquidity drainage, and higher money supply due to all those excess reserves flooding the banking system, the perfect conditions for stagflation.

