Ford Keeps Falling - What To Do?

Weak sentiment has pushed Ford's (F) shares down to 5-year lows, despite the fact that the company remains highly profitable. Its dividends are well-covered, and strategic realignments will improve Ford's profitability in the future.

Ford looks like a compelling income investment right here, and shares could appreciate substantially over the coming years as well, as long as management's plans are successful.

Ford is, like most automobile manufacturers, selling its cars in most geographic regions around the globe. Unlike many other automobile companies, Ford's profits are not generated evenly around the globe, though. Due to its product mix, Ford's profit generation is heavily weighted towards the United States:

Ford generates roughly 100% of company-wide EBIT (operating earnings) in North America, with the majority of that being earned in the US. Other markets are either barely profitable (Asia Pacific region and Europe), or losing money (South America & MEA).

Being active in all markets that can be targeted sounds good on paper, and such an approach increases revenues. If a company is not able to produce profits in one or several markets, the efforts in those markets are essentially fruitless, though.

Companies sometimes expand to markets that turn out to be not a good fit for the products or approach of this specific company, something like that has happened to many huge and successful companies. It looks like Ford is one of them, as the company has not been successful in generating profits in some markets that it targets.

Exiting such markets, thereby acknowledging that the entry into these markets was a mistake, takes courage. It nevertheless can be in shareholders' best interest if a company decides to focus on the markets where it is operating successfully. The company stops losing money in markets where it seemingly can not win, and corporate resources can be focused on more fruitful ventures.

This is, more or less, what Ford's management is planning to do:

Ford is not a bad automobile producer at all; the company has many strengths. It just is not winning in every market and in every product category, and management has decided that it is in shareholders' interest to reshape the company.

Ford is very well-positioned in the North American automobile market, and it holds a strong (or even dominant) position in some product groups, such as trucks. The F-150 is the single-best selling automobile in the US, and that has been true for decades. The F-150 also is on pace to set a new record for sales of a single model in the US this year.

In other product categories, Ford has not been this successful, though, which is why management has rightfully decided that Ford will exit the car business in North America. Starting in 2020 Ford will only sell two cars, the Mustang (which is a more premium, higher-margin car) and Focus Active, which is a crossover. Ford will stop selling smaller, lower-priced, lower-margin cars like the Fiesta and the Focus. This will lower Ford's revenues (all else equal), but since Ford has not been generating any profits with these models anyways the decision to exit this market segment will not hurt Ford's bottom line.

Ford will focus on higher-priced, higher-margin models such as its trucks and SUVs, which will be a tailwind for Ford's profitability in the long run. The strategic repositioning will result in substantial expenses over the coming years, though. Ford sees restructuring charges of $11 billion (before taxes). About $4 billion of that will be cash-flow neutral, which means that cash flows will be hurt by ~$7 billion through the next 3-5 years, according to management's plans.

Ford has the cash flows and the balance sheet to weather this impact while continuing to pay dividends

A negative cash flow impact of $7 billion may sound worrying for income investors, as such cash flow strains sometimes do go hand in hand with dividend cuts. In Ford's case that will, most likely, not be the case.

Over the last three years, Ford has consistently delivered high free cash flows, $11.0 billion annually on average. If cash flows are negatively impacted by $7 billion over the next 3-5 years (per management's guidance), then cash flows will see an additional annual headwind of $1.4 billion to $2.3 billion.

Assuming that cash generation and capital spending do not change much over the coming years, free cash generation would decline from $11 billion to about $9 billion annually.

With a share count of roughly 4 billion and annual dividend payments of $0.60 to $0.85 per share (depending on the size of the annual special dividend), Ford's dividend payments totaled between $2.4 billion and $3.4 billion annually over the last couple of years. Over the last four quarters, Ford has paid out $0.73 per share, or $2.9 billion in total.

Compared to expected free cash flows of $9 billion a year going forward, dividend payments of roughly $3 billion seem very unproblematic. A free cash flow payout ratio of ~30% seems quite conservative, and not risky at all.

Ford's strong cash generation is not the only safety measure for the dividend, though, Ford also has a quite solid balance sheet:

Ford has $36 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, which would be enough to finance the regular dividend for 15 years (or for 12 years, when we include special dividends of $0.13 per share per year).

Ford's balance sheet holds a substantial amount of debt and liabilities, but most of that belongs to Ford's finance arm (Ford Credit) and is covered by a huge amount of receivables.

When we calculate net debt, based on cash & equivalents, Ford Credit receivables, Ford Credit payables, and long-term debt (for both Ford Credit and the Automotive business), we get to a net debt position of $9 billion, or roughly one year worth of free cash flows. Ford, therefore, is not overleveraged at all, even though the sum of liabilities looks quite large.

Ford would be net-debt free in about 1.5 years if it spends its free cash flows on nothing else than dividends and reducing debt levels. This shows that Ford has substantial financial firepower, and that investors do not have to worry about a dividend cut.

Since Ford's dividend looks quite safe, Ford's shares also look like a compelling income investment. When we include special dividends at the most recent level of $0.13 per share per year, Ford pays out $0.73 per share annually. As the share price has declined to just $9.20 over the last couple of weeks, Ford offers a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Getting a dividend yield of almost 8% from a company whose dividend payout ratio is well below 40% looks like a quite compelling deal for income investors, I believe.

Other automobile manufacturers, such as Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), General Motors (GM), Toyota (TM), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), offer above-average to quite high dividend yields as well, but none of them offers a dividend yield that is as high as Ford's, at least when we include special dividend payments.

When we exclude special dividends, Ford would still offer the second-highest dividend yield among this group, at 6.5% annually (the payout ratio excluding the special dividend is less than 30% of estimated free cash flows).

For income investors, Ford looks like the most compelling choice among its peers, I believe, as it offers high & safe dividends. On top of that, it offers the advantage of quarterly dividend payments and no foreign withholding taxes. These two factors are negatives that investors should keep in mind regarding BMW & Daimler, which both make annual payments and whose dividends are subject to German withholding taxes.

Final Thoughts

Ford's management is repositioning the company for the future. This move will cost billions over the coming years, but Ford will benefit in the long run, as it will become a leaner, more profitable, and more efficient company.

With its focus on more attractive geographic markets and higher-priced, higher-margin product segments Ford will, in all likelihood, be able to generate compelling earnings and cash flows in the future.

Ford offers a high and safe dividend yield, it looks like the best choice among its peer group for income investors.

Due to the low valuation (shares trade at ~4.5 times forward free cash flows) shares also could rise meaningfully over the coming years, even though Ford's share price has not risen at all over the last couple of years.

