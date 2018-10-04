OIL Weekly: Spike Or Collapse?

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this short note, I wish to talk about my views on oil markets through the iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL).

As you may know, OIL replicates the performance of its sub-index the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index, which is primarily exposed to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures. Issued by Barclays Bank PLC, OIL is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities, given that it has no principal protection and that it is highly dependent on the issuer’s creditworthiness. With an investor fee rate equal to 0.75% per year, OIL provides an interesting investment vehicle to get direct exposure to the crude oil future markets.

In this report, I analyze weekly crude oil storage levels published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Commitment of Traders report released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in order to assess investor and speculator behavior on the oil complex. Then, I identify key economic and macroeconomic developments and the corresponding impacts on OIL shares.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S oil storage rose after five concomitant draws in a row, up 0.47% (w/w) to 396m barrels in the September 14-21 period, while Cushing stockpiles advanced 2.06% (w/w) to 22.79m barrels. With these builds, crude oil deficit flattens, but is still down 5.3% or 21.9k barrels below the 5-year average and 15.9% or 74.9k barrels under the 2017 storage level. Overall, crude oil seasonality remains bullish for OIL's share price, given the persisting deficit, however, the market overreaction following OPEC’s flattish production rate should provide consistent tailwinds for the ETN.

Source: EIA

The five-year U.S oil storage spread slightly improved compared to last week, but still stands short of the 33.8k barrels in the respective period, which is also positive for OIL's share price.

Source: EIA

Meanwhile, refined petroleum products diverged over the period, although refining utilization rates plunged due to the maintenance season start (down to 90.4%), gasoline (w/w) storage lifted 0.65% to 235.7m barrels, whereas distillate dipped 1.6% (w/w) to 137.9m barrels.

On the U.S oil balance figures, exports further improved, up 11.53% (w/w) to 2.64m barrel, whereas net imports improved robustly, down 8.75% (w/w) to 5.16m barrels.

Source: EIA

U.S oil output ramp-up continued in the September 14-21 period, up 0.91% (w/w) to 11.1m barrels. Despite that tiny advance, the latest Baker Hughes rig count report indicates that national crude production is steadying, following 1 additional oil rig brought online last week.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the meantime, OIL surged 12.95% to $9.33 per share, amid a confluence of supply uncertainties, which propelled bulls to the front line.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) released by the CFTC in the September 18–25 period, crude net speculative length on Nymex futures lifted strongly, up 5.6% (w/w) to 560,085 contracts, while OIL shares advanced 4.99% to $8.84 per share.

Source: CFTC

This robust net speculative progress is due to both accelerating long accumulations and plummeting short positioning. Indeed, during the week, long bets rose 3.24% (w/w) to 647,214 contracts, whereas short length strongly plummeted, down 9.76% (w/w) to 87,129 contracts, which is indicating that bulls are still holding the market and should provide healthy tailwinds to OIL shares.

Since the beginning of the year, crude oil’s net speculative positioning weakening has eased and is now down only 10.27% or 64,128 contracts, whereas OIL’s (YTD) performance accelerates, up 34.35% to $8.84 per share.

The market is still focused on supply risks

Since my last article, OIL spiked 12.95% to $9.33 per share, amid mounting supply uncertainties regarding Iran’s oil export cut and OPEC’s sit-back-and-wait approach, which pushed investors to think that crude price at $100 per barrel at the end of the year doesn’t sound that foolish anymore. Despite that, oil demand growth is expected to slightly slow until 2020 according to both EIA and OPEC’s latest report. In fact, OPEC members have already done a great job tightening the market and enabling the U.S. shale industry to increase margins and boost production.

During the latest OPEC meeting in Algiers, the cartel has nicely put it “Our plan is to meet demand,” meaning that supply is not yet a concern given the spare capacity Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates have to satisfy the market’s need. However, the market is still worried that OPEC members will not be able to cope with the current oil demand, after Iran’s supply sanctions rub in.

In the meantime, the Brent-WTI spread tightened slightly, from $9.18 to $9.59 per barrel on the September 18–25 period, following accelerating U.S oil storage deficit.

The dollar index (DXY) broke the $94.5 support level, following the U.S. $200b trade tariff announcement and China’s withdrawal from trade negotiations. This should provide a moderate support for crude futures, given that international investor purchase power increases as the greenback weakens.

Source: Tradingview

Concomitantly, WTI futures backwardation steepened sharply on nearby maturities, indicating that uncertainties are building on short-term aggregated supply, whereas expectations linked to weakening crude oil demand is relegated to the back burner.

Crude oil futures and OIL’s bullish trend continues and until the uncertainties concerning global oil supply persist, OIL’s momentum will likely carry on.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.