Sandstorm Gold Announced Gold Production For The Third Quarter

Revenues estimated for the third quarter will be approximately $17.39 million, which are down 3.1% compared to a year ago and down 8.1% sequentially.

Sandstorm announced that it had sold approximately 14,300 attributable gold equivalent ounces during the third quarter of 2018.

Investment thesis

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is not a precious metals miner and has in fact little to do with the action of mining. The company is a precious metals streamer which provides necessary financing for traditional miners and allows them to complete infrastructure and to begin mining operations commercially. In exchange for that critical capital, the streamer is paid a certain amount of the metal produced at a discounted rate (it could also be diamonds or even oil).

We can compare Sandstorm Gold to about four companies in the "precious metals streamer" category:

Franco-Nevada (FNV) in this class, which I covered recently in this article. Royal Gold (RGLD), which I also covered recently in this article. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) covered recently in this article. Osisko Gold (OR) covered recently in this article.

I do not consider Sandstorm Gold as an exciting investment from a long-term investor's perspective, at least not yet. Sandstorm Gold, which is still classified as a "start-up company," is more comparable to Osisko Gold, and it offers an excellent trading tool due to its volatility, especially in the last few months.

SAND data by YCharts

Again, Sandstorm Gold is still a "streamer start-up" which means important dilution during the "building" period that can extend for years.

A quick look at the stock performance the last few years indicates that the company has financed its growth through dilution of its equity and avoiding long-term debt. However, even if the business model is not working for shareholders, it will change when the company will slow down its expansion using equity to finance its growth strategy. The question is when?

The company has an exciting production potential for the next few years. After all, Sandstorm is forecasting between 54K and 60K ounces in 2018 and between 63K and 73K ounces in 2019. Long term, the company is predicting attributable gold equivalent production of 140K ounces in 2023.

So far, Sandstorm Gold has acquired a portfolio of 189 streams and royalties (67 in Canada). This number is as of June 30, 2018.

One significant investment for Sandstorm Gold is the acquisition of Mariana Resources and its 30% interest in the high-grade Hod Maden project located in northeastern Turkey on July 6.

According to a press release published on June 26, 2018.

The Company announced the results of the Hod Maden Pre-Feasibility Study. The PFS projects a pre-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $1.4 billion and an IRR of 60%. The study also outlines total production of more than 2.6 million gold equivalent ounces over an 11 year mine life and it is expected that gold will be produced at an all-in sustaining cost on a co-product basis of less than $400 per ounce.

Sandstorm Gold - Gold-Equivalent Production 3Q'18: The raw numbers

On October 1, 2018, Sandstorm Gold announced that:

[T]he Company has sold approximately 14,300 attributable gold equivalent ounces during the third quarter of 2018. Approximately 85% of the ounces came from operations run by major and mid-tier mining companies.

Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 In K Au Eq. 12.46 12.90 10.83 8.95 11.38 12.52 12.59 13.25 15.56 12.75 14.29 12.03 14.69 14.47 14.30 Gold price 1,227 1,196 1,116 1,102 1,176 1,255 1,336 1,243 1,210 1,260 1,255 1,284 1,326 1,309 ~1,216

Source: Company release

I have estimated the average price of gold for the third quarter of 2018 at $1,216 per ounce, down from $1,309 per ounce the preceding quarter.

Revenues estimated for the third quarter will be approximately $17.39 million, which are down 3.1% compared to a year ago and down 8.1% sequentially, as you can see below:

Production for the first nine months of 2018 is now 43,450 ounce-equivalent, which is within guidelines indicated by the company in the precedent quarter when Sandstorm narrowed the lower end of its guidance range for 2018 to $54K to $60K attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the year 2018.

It is important to remark that the company is predicting gold equivalent production of approximately 140K Oz per annum in 2023, which is almost three times what it produces now.

Note: SAND reported an average cash cost of $296 per ounce, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,013 per ounce during the second quarter. If we apply the same cash cost for Q3'18, cash operating margins will be down to $920 per ounce. The market may react negatively to the next quarter results.

Considering that production is barely within mid-guidance and gold prices are down significantly, I do not believe the stock will be rallying on its own merits. However, if gold price can reverse the recent negative trend, SAND may eventually trade above $4 again.

Commentary and technical analysis

As I said in my preceding article, Sandstorm Gold is a potential choice for midterm trading. Even if the risk of dilution remains elevated, despite assurances from CEO Nolan Watson that Sandstorm will not use equity for future acquisitions, I am not convinced entirely.

The company is showing some good characteristics for a potential investor now. The company is debt-free and presents excellent growth prospects until 2023. Risks of an extreme downside for gold are quite limited to an eventual drop in gold price around $1,000 per ounce, which is not likely.

SAND's stream and royalty portfolio is well-diversified with the majority located in North America. Thus, the investing strategy is quite simple for an average investor assuming no "new equity financing surprise" for a new "deal of the century".

Technical analysis

In my opinion, SAND is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at approximately $4.20 with a potential retest of $4.50, which is the long-term resistance (I recommend selling at least 25% of your position unless gold resumes a strong uptrend) and line support at around $3.30. The pattern is not totally formed and needs confirmation.

Since my previous article, I have started a position between 3.50+ and 3.65 and will be willing to add under $3.40. I have a midterm target between $4.25 and $5.

The descending channel patterns or bearish channels are considered generally bearish mid-term, which means that we should expect a re-test of the lows around $3.30-3.50. The future gold price is a paramount indicator here.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small position just above $3.50 with a target of around $4.50~.