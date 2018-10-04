Why It Is Time To Buy Las Vegas Sands

The company is operating well and has a long runway for growth with the growing acceptance of gambling around the world.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) have seen shares pull back to new 52 week lows. Most of this pull back has been due to the Macau sector not experiencing as strong of growth as expected. However, the region is still performing well and is not in decline. Additionally, Las Vegas Sands owns a total of 8 properties around the world giving it diversification to several markets. The attractive part about this is that it is not heavily reliant upon a single market and is still able to grow with the booming Chinese middle class explosion. With a 5% and growing yield, shares are certainly looking enticing.

Performance

With much of the worry around Las Vegas Sands coming from the Macau operations, we review the performance of this segment first.

Recently Macau gaming revenue reported a smaller than expected increase in revenue for September.

However, for the year the region will still see a compounded growth rate of more than 15%. The company is a beneficiary of this growth recognizing strong EBITDA growth from its operations in the region.

As the chart above shows the company was able to grow EBITDA 25% from the year ago comparable period. This is impressive and certainly would not warrant a pull back in share price for a stock already trading at a low multiple. The story would be different however if the stock was trading at a high multiple and the story was only about its Macau operations.

Regardless the growth in traffic continues as the middle class grows in China.

With total traffic growing 12% for the twelve months ended June 30th, there is no apparent slow down in visitors willing to spend money. With middle class Chinese households expected to grow from about 100 million households in 2017 to 300 million in 2026, Las Vegas Sands is well positioned to benefit in the years ahead.

We can imagine that the results would be similar with visits to Macau tripling. If this were the case, Las Vegas Sands would greatly benefit as it continues to grow its daily winnings from each table it has.

With more players on the tables, the winnings should only go up and generate way more to the bottom line. Since many of the costs for LVS are fixed the company will see any increase in daily winnings fall mostly to the bottom line. Tables already operating do not cost any more to run but if new tables need to be opened to allow for increased capacity than costs could rise slightly. Alongside additional winnings from the casino floor, the company would see increased spend in its stores, restaurants, and hotel stays. The company has construction underway due to be completed in the coming year for an additional 650 suites. This should help enable higher returns as it offers its high rollers reasons to come back to its properties over competitors. Of course with higher demand comes high room rates which in turn should also increase profitability.

Revenue has already been rising in every segment as noted from the 10Q. As we can see there are many good things to come in the next few years for investors of LVS as the company is set to gain from the significant growth in income in the Chinese economy.

Overall the company continues to see growth with revenue and income rising from the contribution of all operations.

Analyst expect earnings of $3.55 per share for this year which would put the stock at a current multiple of just under 17x. This seems a fair price to pay for a company with $4.35 billion in cash, $11.32 billion in debt, and a steady stream of cash flow that was $2.5 billion for the first six months of 2018.

Valuation and Dividends

Las Vegas Sands has been a great returner of capital to shareholders. With steadily increasing dividends the yield has grown to an attractive 5% at current levels.

The last increase being about a year ago, investors should soon expect another increase in the dividend. I expect it will be minimal since the yield is already high but even another raise of $0.08 for the year would raise the current yield to 5.13%. Slow and steady wins the race and the company is able to cover the dividend with its cash from operations. With approximately 789 million shares outstanding and an estimated dividend of $3.08 per share, the company would spend about $2.43 billion per year returning cash to shareholders. This compares to estimated income of about $2.8 billion for the year or cash flow of approximately $4.5 billion last year. The dividend is well covered and offers room for growth as well as other capital return programs such as share repurchases. The company still has the ability to repurchase $2.4 billion worth of shares or about 5% of the shares outstanding. This should provide support toe the downside further from here. I expect management would recognize the automatic 5% return on investment they get from repurchasing shares and we will see in the upcoming quarterly report an accelerated purchase rate from the second quarter.

Taking a look at the competition we can see that Las Vegas Sands trade at more attractive valuation metrics.

A higher yield and lower forward P/E should offer enticement for prospecting investors. There is not many places you can invest in today's market where shares are near 52 week lows and the operating fundamentals of the company are strong. In this case Las Vegas Sands offers superior fundamentals for investors looking to make in investment into the space.

Taking a look at DCF valuation we see the company is worth more than the current $60 a share and offers assurance to investors looking to buy shares today.

Earnings should be able to grow at a healthy clip in the next 5 years with the help of lower capital expedentures, new rooms, and higher traffic at properties. We assumed a conservative 8% growth rate in earnings for the next 5 years and a reduced 5% growth rate there after. This also assumes the company does not open any properties or acquire a competitor. With these assumptions we see shares offer a 36% potential upside not including dividends.

Of course these figures would need to recalculated in the event of a recession or if the company decided to add more capacity. However, currently based on the numbers we have at our disposal we can see shares offer an attractive entry point currently.

Conclusion

As more and more states legalize gambling and approve casino operations, the growth potential is very untapped for a company like Las Vegas Sands. Worldwide, governments are starting to realize the added benefit from tax revenue driven from these types of entertainment properties and are starting to attract companies through tax breaks. The future holds a very large potential for growth and Las Vegas Sands has already showed it is committed to being where the growth is. With investors being paid a healthy and growing dividend from a secure cash flow stream, it can pay to wait and enter shares while trading at a 52 week low. Shares should be able to quickly return to previous highs with the continuing earnings reports showing strong performance. Investors should also look forward to the upcoming dividend raise as it will further enhance the prospect for investors to wait until the shares reach their fair value.

