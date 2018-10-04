Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 30 September 2018

Black Dragon shows why Salave is one of the best undeveloped gold projects in Europe.

Source: Exploration Insights

Introduction

Welcome to Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interception in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration have chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as they consider it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Patterson Lake South uranium project in Canada

By far the best drill intercept last week was 50.5m @ 8.21% U3O8 from 115.5m in hole PLS18-588 at the Patterson Lake South (PLS) uranium project of Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF). This is equal to 6,483 (AuEq.)m which makes it one of the best results for 2018, surpassed only by other intercepts from PLS.

Hole PLS18-588 formed part of Fission’s summer 2018 drilling program, the aim of which was to drill key areas of the R780E zone high-grade that are currently in the inferred category and move them into the indicated category. The results from this program will be included in a new resource estimate that the company plans to use for its pre-feasibility (NYSE:PFS) study.

PLS is located in the Athabasca Basin and hosts Triple R, one of the largest high-grade undeveloped deposits in the world:

Source: Fission Uranium

Triple R is a rare deposit as it’s shallow, high grade and part of it can be mined using open pit.

The economics showcased in Fission’s 2015 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) look amazing with a pre-tax net present value (NYSE:NPV) of C$1.81 billion and a pre-tax internal rate of return (NYSE:IRR) of 46.7%. However, the study uses a uranium price of $65 per pound which I think is very unrealistic considering that currently the price on the spot market is just $27 per pound.

And this is a project which is very sensitive to uranium prices:

Source: Fission Uranium

As you can see from the sensitivity analysis, the project was worthless in 2015 if we use today’s prices.

I have no doubt that the economics of PLS will be substantially improved in the coming PFS study but another concern I have about the project is that the majority of the mineralization at the project is located underwater. I don’t like technically-challenging projects. Of the C$1.1 billion initial CAPEX, the single most expensive item is a dike system.

Fission aims to follow up the planned Q4 2018 pre-feasibility study with a feasibility study which could be done by early 2020.

2) Salave gold project in Spain

On 24 September, Black Dragon Gold (OTC:ATRGF) announced the results from the last two holes of the 2018 infill and definition drilling campaign at its Salave gold project in northwestern Spain. The best interception from the whole campaign came from hole BD18-07 which hit 23.3m @ 29.1 g/t Au from 164.8m. This is equal to 678 (AuEq.)m.

The company plans to update its mineral resource estimate and release a PEA in the fourth quarter of 2018 and I think that the drilling campaign will definitely have a positive impact on these two. Select mineralized intersections in holes BD18-06 and BD-18-07 are outside of the limits of the current mineral resource model.

Salave is one of the largest undeveloped gold mines in Europe and it has 6.52 million tonnes grading 4.51 grams per tonne measured and indicated resource:

Source: Black Dragon Gold

Back in 2011, Black Dragon (then Astur Gold) released a PEA for Salave which examined several different mining scenarios with each of them returning amazing numbers at $1,100 per ounce of gold: Source: Black Dragon Gold

In case you’re wondering why this project has moved so little in six and a half years, it’s because Black Dragon couldn’t get approval for the Environmental Impact Assessment (NYSEMKT:EIA) after two years of struggle, as detailed in an article by fellow SA contributor the Critical Investor here. The regional water authority, Confederación Hidrográfica del Cantábrico, said that local rivers and the sea will not be able to absorb the waste from the proposed site.

This is a project that has divided the local community over the years and there is an organization specifically created to protest against the mine called Oro No (Gold No).

What can I say, we Europeans really hate mines.

3) Nickel Mountain poly-metallic project in Canada

On 24 September, Garibaldi Resources (OTC:GGIFF) announced that assays from the drill program at its Nickel Mountain project in northwestern B.C.’s Golden Triangle district confirmed wide intervals of near-surface nickel-copper-rich sulphide mineralization, also including cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold and silver. The best intercept was in hole EL-18-20 with 30.5m @ 3.1% Ni, 1.86% Cu, 0.081% Co, 0.86g/t Pt, 1.77g/t Au from 102m.

Garibaldi currently has three drilling rigs at Nickel Mountain and in the coming days it plans to step out as much as 1.3 kilometers northeast of the Discovery zone to target a potential major expansion at the E&L project at Nickel Mountain, which is the first magmatic nickel-copper-rich massive sulphide system discovered in the Golden Triangle:

Source: Garibaldi Resources

The results certainly seem exciting and Garibaldi’s drill program is the first of its kind on the project in almost 50 years. Previous exploration at E&L outlined a historical resource of 2.9 million indicated and inferred tonnes of 0.80% nickel and 0.62% copper with anomalous values in gold, silver and platinum group metals (NYSEARCA:PGM).

However, the Angry Geologist has written several scathing posts in his blog over the past few days which cast doubts about the size of Nickel Mountain’s sulphide zones as well as the project’s exploration potential:

Source: Angry Geologist

Conclusion

Fission Uranium has been releasing amazing drill interceptions at the PLS uranium project all year long and I have no doubt that they will greatly improve the project's mineral resource estimate and economics. It’s shallow, high grade and open-pit which are great attributes for any mining project. However, I currently view Fission more as an optionality play on uranium prices considering that the NPV of PLS is negative at the current uranium spot price. That being said, I think that the company will have little difficulty getting funding to move PLS forward considering that China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) owns 19.9% of the company and it has an offtake agreement. CGN currently has four operating nuclear plants in China, five under construction and two more planned.

Salave is one of the best undeveloped gold projects in Europe and its economics look amazing. However, I think that the project is dead in the water due to the EIA issues. I think that Salave is virtually worthless at the moment as it hasn’t been able to move forward for years.

Garibaldi have been releasing good assays at Nickel Mountain but drilling has been focused on the Discovery zone. I prefer to pass on investing in the company after taking into account the posts by the Angry Geologists which cast a lot of doubts about the project's size and exploration potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.