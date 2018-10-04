Why You Should Invest In Cigna

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Navyatha Dayanand Shetty as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The big question most followers of Cigna (NYSE: CI) have is whether the stock is a buy or not. Therefore, to establish this we will examine the stock from a fundamental point of view. We'll first look at the company's three key segments, and after that we will analyze the firm's financial health. Next, we will analyze the fundamental reasons why investors should to buy this stock. I believe Cigna is on the cusp of a strong price increase.

Company Overview

Cigna came into existence in 1982, after a merger between Connecticut Life Insurance Company (CG) and Insurance Company of North America (INA). The company is headquartered in Bloomfield and is considered one of the largest market players in the American health services sector.

The company has three key segments. The first segment is the "Global Health Care" segment, which is the company's highest revenue generator, as it accounted for 80% of the firm's total revenue in 2017. This segment's last quarter operating revenue came in at $9.15 billion, which is an increase of 11.7% year over year. This growth in revenue was driven by a high level of increase in premium contributions. The second key segment of the firm is the "Global Supplemental Benefits Division." As the name suggests, this segment focuses on providing accidental and supplemental health insurance to individuals. The segment in 2017 accounted for roughly 9% of the company's revenue which was $1.11 billion. This is a 15.8% increase year over year.

The third segment is the "Group Disability Division." The company's disability program has been specifically designed to improve employee productivity while also lessening an employers' disability cost burden. This has translated into an excellent financial performance as the operating revenue for the segment came in at $1.13 billion, which is a rise of 1.3% year over year. Additionally, this segment's adjusted operating income grew by 24.1% year over year to $103 million.

Cigna's Financial Health

The company's adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2018 came in at $3.89 per share, which beat the market estimate by 16.8%. The quarterly results were boosted by the strong performance seen in the company's global health care and global supplemental benefits divisions.

Cigna's revenues for the second quarter of 2018 came in at $11.5 billion, which beat the market estimate by 3.71%. This was primarily due to the company's premium levels rising to $9 billion, which was an increase of 12% year over year. This growth was triggered by higher global healthcare spending and a drop in the company's operating expenses. Cigna's total benefits and expenses grew by 12% year over year to $10.37 billion.

The financial position of the company improved significantly as cash and marketable investments came in at $1.2 billion, while the long-term debt level came in at $5.2 billion. Both levels are the same as the values seen at the end of 2017.

Lastly, Cigna issued $20 billion worth of senior notes whose offering closed on Sept. 17, 2018. Cigna plans to use the income from the notes, together with cash on hand, to repay certain obligations of Express Scripts and its subsidiaries. It also plans to pay fees and expenses incurred in the senior notes offering.

The company's overall financial health is extremely positive as all the statistics have seen an improvement. Furthermore, one of the key positive news is the company's medical enrollment level growing by 329,000 customers to 16.2 million customers. This level of growth emphasizes to me as an analyst that the management policies in place are working extremely well.

Reasons to Buy the Stock

The first reason investors should purchase this stock is due to the merger of Cigna and Express Scripts (ESRX), which is America's largest pharmacy benefit manager. This merger will result in Cigna being a one-stop solution for all customers' health care needs, as Cigna will be able to provide a wide array of services from the sale of drugs to insurance cover. The merger will also result in the company having a double-digit growth level in revenues.

Additionally, the merger is expected to generate free cash flows of $6 billion and costs of $650 million by 2021. For the customer, this merger is very beneficial as it will provide them with medical and pharmacy services under one roof. The merger of the two companies will also crank up Cigna's status in the health insurance industry. Finally, due to the merger, it is expected that the earnings per share will rise from the present level of $18 to $21 in 2021.

The second reason investors should seriously consider buying the stock is due to the firm announcing that is has acquired OnePath Life Insurance from ANZ Bank New Zealand. This deal is expected to be closed by the first quarter of 2019 and will be worth a staggering $700 million. This acquisition will aid Cigna in establishing itself in the Australian market, as it will be the largest insurer for life, trauma and critical illness policies. The deal will also result in Cigna being able to provide broader solutions, which will make it more nimble and receptive to the needs of the larger client base.

The third reason investors should consider investing in the stock is due to the company's upbeat earnings outlook as the results from the first half of 2018 were very positive. The company's consolidated adjusted income is expected to be in the range of $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion. Additionally, the company's total revenue is expected to grow by 8%. This level of growth will help Cigna sail through ant future stringent regulations that are expected for the industry.

The fourth reason investors should buy this stock is due to the superior performance witnessed in the company's global health care segment. This is important as this segment accounts for more than three-fourths of the company's total sales revenue. From 2014 to 2017, this segment's CAGR has stood at 6%, which is due to revenues rising by 11% during the first half of 2018. I anticipate a further level of growth from this segment, which is in line with the company's expectations. The company expects the adjusted income from operations to rise from $2.83 billion to $2.87 billion. This is up from the previous guidance level of $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. This strong rise in financials reinforces the fact that the future of the firm is upbeat.

The fifth reason investors should invest in the stock is due to the company's global supplemental benefits trending strongly. This side of the company's business is largely based outside the United States of America and has contributed enormously to the growth of Cigna. The growth has been propelled by the new level of demand seen in emerging economies, as they look out for modern solutions to protect their citizen's health and well-being. The global supplemental segment's earnings between 2009 and 2017 have a CAGR level of 17%. This reinforces the fact that the firm is attaining a healthy level of return on the investments it is making.

Regarding the outlook for this segment, the revenue from operations is expected to rise from $390 million to $420 million in the latter part of 2018. Also, we can expect this segment to grow significantly due to the Cigna's new service where it will distribute directly to consumers without any intermediary. This will help it attain a huge number of clients as it adds a more personal touch to the firm's service, while also reducing the level of cost incurred in paying logistical firms.

The sixth reason investors should buy this stock is due to the benefits the company will gain from the latest tax reform. Cigna is expected to have a gross benefit of $575 million from the tax reform. Out of the savings attained, Cigna is expected to invest $150 million into enhancing its innovation capabilities, which will help bolster the future top line growth of the company. This will help push the company a notch higher as it will ensure its products stay competitive.

Another reason why investors should look at Cigna as an investment opportunity is due to the company's strong capital position. The company has been having a consistent growth rate in its cash flow levels for the past four years. This is because of the disciplined capital deployment strategy the company has observed, which is comprised of investments in its business portfolio combined with strategic M&As. All of this has resulted in the company's business segments generating high margins and being extremely capital efficient. This has allowed Cigna to generate a high level of free cash flow, which will allow it to fund its future growth organically.

The last reason investors should expect a strong growth in the company's share price is due to its latest price performance. The stocks return level for the past one year came in at 12.7%, which is higher than the industry's growth level of 3.1%. This instills confidence in investors that the share price of Cigna shall climb significantly in the latter part of 2018. Moreover, I attribute the current growth in share price due to the smart deals and policies the firm has made this year.

Share Price Overview

Take a look at the past one-year chart of Cigna below, with my added notes:

In the past few months, Cigna had formed a resistance level at $190 (red line). This has resulted in the stock testing the $190 price level multiple times since the start of August. This made it clear that if there was a close above this mark then it would lead to a bullish run in the stock price.



As soon as Cigna broke above the resistance level at $190, it was clear that a long trade ought to be executed due to the expected bull run. That is exactly what transpired as the stock managed to reach $211, after having a break out a mere ten sessions ago. This supports my view that the stock will be having a strong bullish run in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

On the whole, I am confident that Cigna is a share worth buying at the moment as the future of the company appears to be extremely positive. This is due to the merger with Express Scripts, as this will boost the future earnings. The second factor that will make the share price rise is the acquisition of OnePath Life Insurance, which will aid the firm in establishing itself in the Australian market.

