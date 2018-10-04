10 Upcoming Dividend Increases

All the stocks have at least 5 years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I love stocks that grow their dividends year in and out. Hopefully, you do too! If so, you are in the right place.

I've created a list of stocks that grow their dividends and happen to be increasing them next week. This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is available here.

If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

Why Should I Care?

Dividend increases are one of the most outward signs by management as to how business is going. Dividend yields also don't live in isolation; share prices tend to follow increases, as investors will move into a stock to claim the new payments. All else being equal, a 10% dividend hike should see an approximately 10% share price appreciation over time as the market adjusts to the higher payment. This produces a great flywheel effect whereby an investor can increase their income and see the face value of their investment increase.

Especially for retirees not receiving paychecks, dividend increases help cushion the never-ending force of inflation. As an added bonus, companies that grow their dividends by a rate greater than inflation can help investors improve their wealth over time.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to the dividend increase. An investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 4 Challenger 5

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Brady Corporation (BRC) 33 1.96 9-Oct-18 2.90% Champion The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 22 3.1 9-Oct-18 13.33% Contender Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 14 4.44 9-Oct-18 2.20% Contender OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 12 4.03 9-Oct-18 9.61% Contender Intuit Inc. (INTU) 8 0.81 9-Oct-18 20.51% Challenger Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Class A Common Stock (JOUT) 6 0.63 9-Oct-18 16.67% Challenger Bank OZK (OZK) 22 2.18 11-Oct-18 5.00% Contender Masco Corporation (MAS) 5 1.32 11-Oct-18 14.29% Challenger American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 12 1.45 12-Oct-18 14.29% Contender City Holding Company (CHCO) 7 2.77 12-Oct-18 15.22% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

FLIC, OZK and MAS jump out as being near the bottom of their 52-week range. VZ, OGE and INTU conversely are near the top of their range.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High P/E Ratio % Off Low % Off High BRC 43.4 35 47.35 25.23 24% Off Low 8% Off High FLIC 21.95 21.27 33.5 14.42 3% Off Low 34% Off High VZ 54.27 43.97 55.42 7.18 23% Off Low 2% Off High OGE 36.27 29.59 37.75 11.27 23% Off Low 4% Off High INTU 231.32 140.21 231.82 50.11 65% Off Low 0% Off High JOUT 88.28 59.13 107.36 19.05 49% Off Low 18% Off High OZK 38.54 37.09 53.7 10.53 4% Off Low 28% Off High MAS 36.5 35.79 46.45 19.35 2% Off Low 21% Off High AFG 110.44 97.79 120.06 18.8 13% Off Low 8% Off High CHCO 76.45 64.32 83.27 19.15 19% Off Low 8% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included (the current yield + 5-year dividend growth rate). That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1-Yr DG 3-Yr DG 5-Yr DG 10-Yr DG Chowder Rule VZ 4.44 2.2 2.8 2.9 3.5 7.3 OGE 4.03 10 10.3 9.6 6.2 13.6 FLIC 3.1 5.6 6.6 6.4 8.5 9.5 CHCO 2.77 2.9 3.9 4.7 3.8 7.5 OZK 2.18 12.7 14.7 23.2 20.8 25.4 BRC 1.96 1.2 1.6 2 3.7 4 AFG 1.45 11.7 12.3 12.3 12.4 13.8 MAS 1.32 5.2 7.1 6.2 -7.8 7.5 INTU 0.81 13.7 19.8 17.9 18.7 JOUT 0.63 12.1 7.2 12.9



I want to highlight here the 1-year growth rates are still stale (as they are on the "CCC" list currently). I'm still working to calculate these myself.

Bonus Charts

This week I'll go with Verizon. Shares have been fairly stagnant the past few years though there have been better bumps on getting into the company. With the tax reform, however, it seems that the new expected level of earnings is not being fully appreciated by the market. Earnings are expected to jump over 20% this year and then continue growing slowly from there. Generally speaking, the company is quite out of favor and can barely muster a P/E of 12.

Going back to this time in 2010, shares of VZ have lagged the market 3% annually. This shouldn't be surprising as generally an income vehicle with modest capital gains.

That said, there have been periods where VZ did outperform the market. The blue line on the chart below represents the hypothetical investment value of Verizon. You can see it meandering above and below the black line representing the S&P 500. After generally following the overall market, shares have lagged the past two years.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.