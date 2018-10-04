I Was Overly Optimistic On The Euro

However, the prospect of achieving the same in light of the Salzburg summit looks slim.

The potential for an early Brexit deal gave me reason to be optimistic on the euro.

Back in mid-August, I expressed my view that the EUR/USD may be set to see pre-May levels once again, which would put the EUR/USD above the 1.20 mark.

My main reason for asserting this was that the euro could stand to rise significantly should the European Union reach an earlier than expected deal with Britain – which was set to be in the month of November. Moreover, a trend of expected profit taking on the dollar would have also placed upward momentum on the euro versus the greenback.

However, while the euro did see gains against the dollar to a level of just above 1.18, the currency has subsequently come back down to a level of 1.1546 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

After a breakdown of talks at the Salzburg summit between British prime minister Theresa May and the EU, this has turned hopes of a deal by November largely on its head. Moreover, when looking at the EUR/GBP in the aftermath of Salzburg, it is the pound that saw a significant drop against the euro:

Source: investing.com

Given that a Brexit deal would be of more economic significance to Britain than the European Union – given the relative size of the two economies – it is unlikely that the euro would see a significant rise in turn assuming an early deal was struck. Economic concerns for the euro area itself are a much more pertinent issue at this point in time.

Specifically, the euro has been seeing a significant drop lately due to:

1) An easing in business growth to a four-month low as measured by the PMI

2) A renewal of fears surrounding Italy’s budgetary situation

As regards the first point, global trade tensions have continued to weigh on demand, with growth set to slow from 2.1% this year to 1.7% by 2020. While I do not deem it as being particularly likely, any reversal on expected ECB policies to end quantitative easing and commence interest rate hikes in 2019 would see the euro come under significant downward pressure.

Moreover, the issue with Italy stems from the fact that the country’s planned budget deficit of 2.4 percent, which would be expected to remain at that level until 2021, is significantly in excess of the limits set by the European Union.

While concessions have been made in that the deficit will be lowered in 2020 and 2021, the 2.4 percent still remains in place for next year. That said, Italy as a whole still remains a significant concern for the eurozone. As I pointed out in an article back in July, Italy’s debt crisis still remains at the forefront of concerns for Europe, as a default by Italy on its debt would have drastic consequences in that the ECB would not simply be able to bail out the country as it did in the case of Greece, given the size of Italy’s economy.

For as long as this remains a significant threat, then I do not see it likely that the euro is going to trade significantly above the 1.20 level to the dollar.

In hindsight, my optimism on the euro might have been misplaced. If we see the EUR/USD head above 1.20, then this could be a sign that the currency pair is set to rise further. However, I believe the much more likely scenario is that we will see the currency remain below this level due to a combination of a slowdown in economic growth, as well as concerns surrounding Italy. Future interest rate hikes in Europe are likely priced in, and I don’t see the euro rising significantly as a result of this alone.

Moreover, I admittedly overestimated the impact that a potential Brexit deal would have on the euro. Firstly, a Brexit deal would likely give the pound more of a lift than the euro – Europe is not necessarily as dependent on a deal as Britain at this point in time. Additionally, the prospect of a “no deal” has risen since the Salzburg summit, and this would be likely to lead to continued uncertainty over Brexit.

To conclude, the euro might be in a position for upside in the future. However, there is far too much uncertainty within the European economy at this point in time. For this reason, I do not see the euro rising above the 1.20 mark against the dollar for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.