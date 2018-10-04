Has Facebook Become A Piggybank For Regulators? (Podcast)

Last week's cyber breach could cost Facebook (FB) up to $1.63 billion. The small share price decline since news of the breach suggests that investors don’t think regulators will dock the social media giant to the maximum extent. Indeed, Facebook’s quick and complete response suggests that the firm had in place the capabilities to block the hackers. The firm also had plans in place to beef up cybser-security. This brief podcast (2:04) argues that the facts of this case seem to warrant regulatory restraint.
