Has Facebook Become A Piggybank For Regulators? (Podcast)

The fine to which Facebook is subject for last week’s cyber breach could reach $1.63 billion.

That shares have fallen only to $162 from $170 since news of the breach suggests that investors don’t think regulators will dock the social media giant to the maximum extent.

Facebook’s quick and complete response suggests that the firm had in place the capabilities to block the hackers. The firm also had plans in place to beef up cybser-security.

All in all, the facts of this case seem to warrant regulatory restraint.