What Amazon's Minimum Wage Hike Says About The U.S. Economic Cycle

“We’re at peak margins, wage inflation is picking up, we’re facing a Quad 4 environment [growth and inflation slowing] and we’re also facing impossible growth comps."

Amazon announced it would raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Amazon (AMZN) grabbed headlines this week, announcing it would raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

While the stock has slipped since the news – and pulled down the Consumer Discretionary sector down with it – Hedgeye Macro analyst Christian Drake notes that the announcement points to larger concerns in the Macro outlook:

Rising wages and narrowing margins.

“If the cost to make stuff – that’s wage growth – is rising faster than the price you can sell that stuff – that’s your broader inflation, that equals a margin squeeze,” Drake explains in the video below.

In other words, the Amazon news could be another sign of how late in the cycle the economy is getting.

