Headwinds Facing Canada Goose

Expensive Jackets - Overpriced Stock

Canada Goose (GOOS) almost needs no introduction. Unless you've been living on a tropical island you're sure to have seen more and more people sporting its premium parkas, many featuring the large trademark logo patch. The company has a 60-year history but it's only more recently that the brand really took off; crossing over into the mainstream and in my opinion becoming a fashion "fad." To be clear, I think they have good quality products, but the stock is just too expensive. GOOS is up over 175% in the past year and 85% YTD 2018.

Growth has been phenomenal and expected to continue yet does not justify the current valuation. Sales increased 47% for the fiscal year ended March 30th driven by new store openings and growing online direct to consumer distribution. Fiscal Q1 2019 was supposed to be a slower quarter, given the seasonal nature of its products, but ended up being a blowout with the company smashing expectations as revenues grew 58.5% year over year. The stock jumped over 25% on the report reaching of 52-week high of $67 per share in August. In the latest earnings report press release management described the "strong start to the year, in our smallest fiscal quarter, (as) a great leading indicator."

Guidance is optimistic with management pointing in the same press release to EPS growth of 25% and top line growth of at least 20% through 2021. The expectations are that an ongoing global expansion strategy with new stores including operations in China, will drive growth while a move away from wholesale more toward direct-to-consumer distribution channels will support margins.

Figure 1: Implied 2019-2021 revenue forecast based on guidance. Source: Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

The bearish case for the stock comes down to being skeptical of this growth story and questioning the assumptions of the long-term outlook. The problem here is to look beyond this winter season and try to envision what Canada Goose is going to look like in 3-5 years plus. I think at the current share price of $60, the stock is pricing in a "best case scenario" and potential ignoring road bumps ahead.

Figure 3: Canada Goose display section at Saks 5th Avenue department store in New York City. Source: personal archive, Daniel Victor.

This article will explore four points that make up my bearish thesis.

Uncertain product replacement cycle

DTC (store network/ online) cannibalizing wholesale

Potential for future brand fatigue

Current extreme valuation

The Jacket Is Made to Last, So Why Buy Another One?

GOOS CEO Dani Riess is quoted in an interview earlier this year as saying that "Our jackets come with a lifetime warranty and last for many years. I think people view our products as an investment." This statement raises some interesting questions regarding the product replacement cycle and the role of potential repeat customers priced into consensus growth forecasts. The question I pose is: How many people who purchased a Canada Goose parka in the last two years are coming back to buy another one anytime soon? A consumer that bought a $1000 parka last year may have used it for just a couple months and it will come out again this winter in good shape. Do you really need two?

The company's flagship retail store in New York City opened in late 2016 drawing lines out the door. I doubt those crowds will continue with the same level of enthusiasm for the next five years. I view potential market saturation as a risk, under the pretext that many target customers of a Canada Goose parkas, already bought one. The challenge for the company is to draw repeat customers. I'm not predicting sales to dry up; just that Canada Goose is going to need a-lot of new customers to double and triple revenues. Not everyone that lives in the cold climate can afford a Canada Goose parka or wants one. The market is limited.

Figure 3: Screenshot from investor relations presentation. Source: Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Inside the current investor relations presentation, the company claims that "84% of customers would likely or definitely consider Canada Goose when making their next premium outerwear purchase." I'd add that there's just no way of knowing when those customers are coming back; especially since the product "lasts for many years." More cynically, you can turn this around and say that 16% of customers would likely not consider Canada Goose in their next purchase. The point here is that uncertainty regarding the product replacement cycle adds to the risk for the company's long term growth.

Here we can draw a distinction between Canada Goose and other premium brands. When you think as an example Coach handbags or Rolex watches, people may desire to buy multiple versions or even collect them. The nature of a heavy winter jacket and the close similarity of many Canada Goose jacket styles suggest most customers are only buying a single item. By contrast, another successful Canadian apparel manufacturer, Lululemon (LULU) grew by having its target customers return to buy many yoga pants. Canada Goose's growth thus far has been built on customers buying "their first" parka.

Canada Goose is aware of this dynamic and has expanded its product offering introducing lightweight jackets and "knitwear" as a spring collection. Still, it's estimated that the parkas represent +80% of revenues, based on the selection of items featured on its website, and likely what is drawing people to the brand. I don't doubt that the company is going to sell many of these alternative items but they are not company's core strength. The $1000 parkas remain the golden goose. Consumers may be able to justify an investment in a high-end quality jacket that lasts for many years, but the market for a $475 hoodie is small.

Canada Goose is opening a number of new stores and entering the Chinese market but will need repeat customers if the stock is going to continue its run. At this stage we just don't know how to product replacement cycle will play out making revenue assumptions tricky and the stock ever riskier at current levels. Fashion trends are difficult to predict, and its possible Canada Goose just isn't the must have product in the future.

Margin Pressure Will Come

Canada Goose is on track to hit CAD $1 billion in revenues in the next 3 years according to management guidance. I'd argue that to get there the company will need to expand its product line which will pressure overall margins. Just brainstorming, the company could literally sell anything under its brand name either from in-house manufacturing or through licensing agreements. Think boots, socks, shirts, underwear, or home good items like bedding, curtains, towels, whatever. The sky is the limit to what Canada Goose can stitch its trademark "Arctic Program" patch, but there's no guarantee they will be as successful as the parkas and the company may not be able to sell other products with the same type of margins. Aggressive product line expansion could require significant new capital expenditures.

Investors Ignoring Significant Competition in the Luxury Outerwear Segment

Canada Goose stock is trading as if it "cornered the market" for winter jackets which highlights the difficult to understand success, at least to me, the extraordinary success company has had in recent years. Personally, I don't see what's so revolutionary about a Canada Goose parka compared to alternatives.

If the Canada Goose parka selling point is its real-fur components, direct competitors Moncler or Mackage have those options too. Mid-market companies like Patagonia, Columbia (COLM), Marmot, Acr'teryx, and Jack Wolfskin all sell high-end jacket models often with price tags approaching Canada Goose. There are also a number of "activewear" snowboarding and skiing focused companies that make winter jackets that are among another choice for consumers. A big trend recently has been traditional luxury brands and designers like Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and Theory among others expanding their outwear offerings as the market has moved in that direction, likely taking a cue from Canada Goose. Personally, I prefer a classic wool coat.

Overall, there is clearly a lot of competition and Canada Goose is hardly the only game in town. Nevertheless, you can't argue with the growth numbers Canada Goose is reporting thus explaining why the stock has traded at its premium, but it could change. I predict the premium outerwear market will continue to expand drawing interest from major non-traditional players that could pose a real threat. Imagine Nike or Adidas launching a high-end outerwear brand that could make an impact immediately. Either way it will be difficult for Canada Goose to sustain its brand enthusiasm for the medium and long term. In the history of retail there are many has-beens and its possible people will look back at Canada Goose as an icon of this era.

Don't forget that we are talking about an otherwise "niche" segment. Half the world doesn't need winter jackets (in warm climates) and the vast majority of people can't afford this luxury product anyway. The size of the pie is limited, and Canada Goose will be challenged for it.

Is DTC Pushing Out Wholesale?

Another factor I'm considering is the distribution channel mix and the secondary consequences of Canada Goose building out its retail store network. According to management, direct to consumer (DTC) now represents 45% of sales from 0% in 2015. Canada Goose products are also sold at high-end retailers like Saks 5th Avenue, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus, among others. I'm concerned about the potential for Canada Goose's own store network and online sites cannibalizing some of these wholesalers, beyond management and market estimates.

Its logical that purchasing managers for the retailers noticing strong demand last year have ordered a multiple number of more Canada Goose items for this season. If demand ticks lower, I think we could see markdowns for excess inventory which would pressure margins. The risk here is that the timing of this scenario plays out beyond this season. At some point in the future, I predict either Canada Goose or retail purchasing managers will get exuberant with their demand forecasts. Consumer can now order online or visit a Canada Goose location leaving the retailers holding the bag. I predict a scenario where wholesale sales, stall or decline in the next couple of years.

Figure 4: Canada Goose revenue distribution between wholesale and DTC, 2016-2018. Source: Investor presentation June 2018, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Valuation Matters

I run a stock screen that I call the "nosebleed" that finds the highest valuation section of the market and sure enough GOOS is in there. The screen filters for stocks with a P/E over 50, Forward P/E over 50, price-per-earnings-growth (PEG) over 3, price-per-sales (P/S) over 10, and a price-per-book (P/B) over 10. The result on October 1st when GOOS was trading at around $63 came up with 16 stocks that includes some familiar names all of which are worthy of their own analysis whom I'll simply gloss over at this point.

For all intents and purposes these stocks have been big winners this year and share in common not only impressive growth but optimistic earnings estimates. Canada Goose reported earnings of CAD 0.85 per share or USD $0.66 for the fiscal year 2018. With guidance of 25% EPS growth this year, the company is projecting to earn ~CAD 1.08 and USD $0.825 per share for the fiscal year 2019. At the current share price of $60 per shares, this is a comes out to a forward P/E of 72x (Finviz uses its own consensus earnings data for estimates).

Figure 5: stock screen results 10/1/2018. Source: Finviz.com.

These are all leaders in their respective industries often with major competitive advantages in terms of a first to market differentiated product, benefit of scale, and or barriers to entry. Penumbra Inc (PEN), STAAR Surgical (STAA), Inogen Inc. (INGN), Abiomed (ABMD) are developing revolutionary treatments for debilitating medical conditions with solid earnings potential, and then we have Canada Goose making winter coats. On average, I don't think GOOS deserves the type of premium the market is assigning to its growth as its looking way too far ahead of an uncertain future. Biotech and IT companies benefit from economies of scale, Canada Goose can face production and logistical bottlenecks to continue its aggressive growth.

The only way to make any of these valuation metrics to appear reasonable is to extrapolate and discount aggressive guidance over the long run. For example, if you are certain a company will double earnings over a period, you can claim that the stock is trading at roughly half its current P/E for FY XX earnings. Canada Goose revenue guidance suggests that earnings will nearly double by FY 2021, "adjusted EPS growth of 20%" over the next three fiscal years. Today investors are paying nearly 50x+ for 2021 earnings.

Figure 6: stock screen results 10/1/2018. Source: Finviz.com.

Price per sales of 15.4x for Canada Goose is another number that stands out as basically unheard of in apparel. As an exercise, take the leap of faith that revenues will triple to about to $1.5 billion in five years. This implies that Canada Goose will grow revenues at a composite annual growth rate of 24% over the period and the current share price of $65 (10/1/2018) means that GOOS is currently trading at P/S of 5X for FY 2023, while the industry average for more mature stage companies is about 2.0x sales. The stock would still be all in all expensive. The possibility of "tripling revenues" in the next five years is far from certain and would require near perfect execution not to mention averting any type of global slowdown and or recession. Investors getting into GOOS at current levels are assuming an unwarranted level of risk.

Conclusion

I believe this winter season will be the most important yet for the company that will either confirm its continued march to outerwear dominance or poke some holes in the waterproof shell. I hope some of my alternative viewpoints have left you with something new to think about when looking at GOOS. Expectations for the company are so high at this point that I believe the upside is limited and future earnings could more easily disappoint. My target price for the stock is $40 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.