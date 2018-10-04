Cannabis Gold Rush Creates Opportunity In Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino has been hit by a triple whammy of factors, none of which impact operations which are going very well.

It’s always a sign a bull market is nearing an end when investment crazes start happening. It indicates a higher appetite for risk. We have had two investing crazes in the past year. The first was the crypto-currency craze that crested last December. Currently a new craze is investment in Canadian cannabis stocks. Canada will legalize marijuana on October 17, 2018. The rush into stocks such as Tilray and Canopy has pulled money from Canada’s former speculative stock class, junior silver and gold miners behind. This is evidenced by a 24% decline in junior miner ALPS Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) since April. Many similar smaller miners have dropped even more.

In the case of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, Ltd. (NYSEMKT:ASM) the stock has been cut by more than half in the past six months, much more than peers. Two other factors have combined to drop the stock price. The first is a decline of silver and gold prices of 10-15% over the past six months. The second is a series of stock issuances that appear to have the shareholder base on open revolt.

Background

Avino is a silver, gold and copper mining company based in Vancouver, Canada. The company was formed in 1968 by the father of the current CEO, David Wolfin. Mr. Wolfin became the CEO in 2001. He owns 1.8 million shares. The CFO is Malcolm Davidson, who has been in that position since 2010. The stock is also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It currently operates two mines in the State of Durango, Mexico. They are the Avino mine and the San Gonzalo mine, about two miles away. Mining for precious metals has occurred in the immediate area for hundreds of years. The San Gonzalo mine was opened in 2012 and the Avino mine in 2015. No feasibility study was done prior to starting production due to the long history of mining in the immediate area. A history of both mines is shown in the charts below.

Revenues and earnings have grown rapidly and the company has been very profitable as shown below.



Earnings were significantly reduced due to a high level of non-operating items from 2015-2017. These were very high income taxes, losses on currency translation and warrant re-evaluations. All of these items have been much lower, or even positives in 2018 to date. The company does not pay a dividend or buy back stock and has instead plowed all profits back into the business for exploration and purchasing fixed assets such as equipment.

Catalysts

Avino has grown rapidly over the past four years and has numerous catalysts to continue that growth. These are summarized below:

The Avino mine is in the process of adding to its production profile by running an additional 1,000 tons per day through its recently completed 4th circuit. This additional tonnage adds 60% to production and will be fully in place in the first quarter of 2019.

circuit. This additional tonnage adds 60% to production and will be fully in place in the first quarter of 2019. The Avino mine itself has many more promising areas for exploration. There are many veins close to the surface.

There is an Oxide Tailings deposit within the tailings facility on the Avino property. This is comprised of historic recovery plant residue material deposited during the earlier period of open pit mining of the Avino Vein, when there were poor process plant recoveries for silver and gold. The oxide tailings are partially covered by younger unconsolidated sulphide tailings on the northwest side of the property. The latest technical report shows 4.2 million ounces of silver in the indicated category. The Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in April 2107 showed a 7 year mine life with 3.12 million tons of oxide tailings material. Capital expenses to recover the oxides are expected to be $28.5 million.

Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in April 2107 showed a 7 year mine life with 3.12 million tons of oxide tailings material. Capital expenses to recover the oxides are expected to be $28.5 million. The company also owns a previously mined property called Bralorne in British Columbia. It is currently using $6M of funding to conduct the largest exploration program in the project’s history.

There is also zinc on the Avino mine property that the company is currently exploring the feasibility of producing from the tonnage being mined.

Positives

Mine operating costs have historically been among the lowest in the industry.

Avino has diversification that most other smaller miners don’t. It’s production by revenues is currently about 50% copper, 30% silver and 20% gold.

The balance sheet is strong for a junior miner. As of June 30, 2018, tangible net worth was $73.2 million and interest bearing debt was only $12.5 million, including finance leases. The current ratio was 1.57.

Though small, Avino is not a backwater. There are 5 stock analysts that follow it.

CEO Wolfin owns about 3% of the shares. This is large enough to keep him incented but not large enough to fight off a takeover or activist.

Management is experienced and has a good track record.

Buying a junior precious metals miner is an excellent way to hedge against a recession or a falling dollar. It provides more leverage for those two possibilities than buying gold itself.

Concerns

The biggest concern as with most miners is potential declines in the prices of what they mine. Gold and silver have declined 10-15% from peaks earlier this year. This is partially offset by diversification in products produced. The company does not hedge but does keep a relatively low amount of inventory. Most is sold relatively quickly. Higher interest rates and a stronger dollar are generally a negative for gold prices.

The company has issued a lot of shares in recent years. This was used to expand operations. Management is conservative with its balance sheet and prefers equity financing instead of debt. This of course is a positive in that it reduces the likelihood of distress or bankruptcy. But based on the large decline in the stock price after two recent secondary offerings, shareholders are not happy. It is important to note that revenues have increased significantly faster than shares outstanding, so in effect it was accretive. The most recent offering was for 6.2 million shares at $0.65 plus 6.2 million warrants exercisable at $0.80. The stock dropped 33% immediately after the stock was priced. It was trading at $0.91 the day before. The drop was well in excess of the dilution.

China is the biggest copper consumer in the world. Tariffs on China could slow that economy reducing the demand for copper.

Valuation

Avino is currently trading at $0.67, down from $1.40 in April, 2018, but up from $0.60 a few days ago when I started this article. It is now only 57% of tangible book value. This is also the lowest since 2009 despite rapidly increasing revenues per share and strong earnings. Many of their peers have also dropped due to lower silver and gold prices and the move to, but most not to this degree.

The company has valuable assets. In addition to the two producing mines, it is exploring a third mine and has an Oxide Tailings deposit with substantial reserves of silver. In the more immediate term, production is being ramped up at the Avino mine by 60%. Earnings have been running about $0.02 per quarter but could reach $0.03 per quarter in the first quarter of 2019 with the Avino mine additional production. However, silver and gold prices have also come down about 10-15% from peak earlier this year. Allowing for that indicates an annual EPS of $0.08-0.10. Based on this, my one year target is $1.40, where it traded six months ago. Of course, copper, silver and gold are commodities and price movements will affect Avino stock so my target assumes average pricing at or near current levels.

