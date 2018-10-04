3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About Starbucks

Investment Thesis

After being down more than 15% on the year, Starbucks (SBUX) has made a nice rally since the beginning of July. We have long been big believers in this stock as a growth/dividend growth play that was a DGI investors dream, however, as of late, investors have not been seeing the growth they are accustomed to, which is the main reason for the fall the stock saw earlier in the year. However, we are optimistic things will get moving in the right direction and the stock continues to be a solid dividend growth play. We are still optimistic about the stock going forward for three main reasons: 1) China growth story, 2) Leaders in mobile technology, and 3) Their dividend growth opportunity aided by their recently announced $25 billion shareholder plan.

Reason #1: China Growth Story

Starbucks over the last three plus years has recorded slowing global same-store sales, and it has become a major concern for investors going forward. However, one bright spot has been that of China. China is grouped in the CAP (China – Asia Pacific) segment which only saw sales comp of 2% for the year in 2017, but China individually actually grew 8%, with a 7% increase in transactions. China recorded same-store sales growth of 6% in Q1 2018, followed by a 4% comp in Q2, and negative 2% comp in Q3. The Q3 drop did worry, but the explanation given in the earnings call shed more light as to why this result came in. According to Belinda Wong, CEO of Starbucks China, due to the heavy growth in store counts in China, revenue transfers from existing stores to new stores are typical in this environment. This explanation is corroborated in the fact that China grew transactions in the mid-teens. This is in line with what the U.S. region experienced during the early high growth in store count days.

To put the true growth in the region into perspective for you, through the first half of FY ’18, the company opened up 60% more stores in China than prior year. That is exceptional growth in store count as the company continues to expand their footprint in the region. The company plans to add 600 net new stores per year in order to achieve their goal of 6,000 stores in 230 cities across mainland China by the end of fiscal 2022. Listening to recent conference calls, it is apparent that management is extremely excited about the growth potential in China, as the word China was mentioned almost 40 times in management’s prepared remarks. One area of added growth in China is related to their new delivery pilot program that begins this fall in Beijing and Shanghai. The company is teaming up with Alibaba (BABA) with the new program. This has been a popular avenue for competitors that should help with comps in the region.

Management believes China has the same growth potential as the U.S. in the long run, which is great for investors. China having the impact a once growing North American region had years ago could have a huge impact on future earnings and give investors reasons to be optimistic about the long-term health of the company.

Reason #2: Leaders In Mobile Technology

Over the year, Starbucks has managed to build on of the strongest and recognizable brands with a cult like following. One area that separates them from others, is their breakthrough in mobile pay technology that is industry leading. Mobile pay orders at Starbucks account for over 13% of total transactions and continue to grow. The growth has been so robust, the company has actually run into problems causing the pickup counter to be overly busy, which management has addressed with separate locations in new stores.

SBUX memberships were up 14% year over year, with the company now having 15.1 million active rewards members. This is an important metric for the company, as members drive 40% of tender in the U.S. region, with spend per member growing in the mid-single digits. The company continues to find ways to digitally connect with their customers in a unique way, which they deem the digital flywheel, by sending rewards offers based on common items they order as a way to incentivize them to come back. I’ve seen special bonus star offers for orders placed after 2pm, which is way for them to help strum up business in the afternoon early evening session. The company recently launched the Starbucks Rewards program in Japan, and received over 2m subscribers, which blew away management most optimistic projections, according to Kevin Johnson, CEO.

Reason #3: A Dividend Growth Investor Blue-Chip

A focus of ours here at Big Ticket Fund Managers, is to provide you with knowledge around those dividend growth investments that will increase the value you of your portfolio over time. The concept of compounding dividends tends to be overlooked by many investors these days, that are always looking for a Get Rich approach. We tend to take a longer-term approach with our investments, meaning we do focus on value investments, but the sole priority is not focused on timing the market. As such, we have always viewed Starbucks as a DGI blue-chip. Over the past five years, the company has increased their annual dividend an average of 24% per year.

As of the most recent quarter, the company again raised their dividend 20%, which means they have increased their dividend 20+% since the company initiated a dividend back in 2010. Based on the new dividend of $1.44, the company currently yields 2.59%. On an adjusted basis, the company has a current payout ratio of 65%, which is higher than their five-year average of only 50%. This will be one area we will keep a close eye on going forward, as this metric has continued to rise the past four years. We do expect dividend increases to continue, but the company may have to dip under the 20% threshold they have stuck to for eight years now.

Dividend growth is certainly an area we focus on with SBUX, but we also like to look at the complete picture when it comes to company’s returning cash to shareholders. This can come in a variety of ways including quarterly dividends, which we have discussed, and share buybacks. In November, the company announced it would return $15 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends through fiscal year 2020. In addition, on the most recent earnings call, CEO Kevin Johnson upped that amount by another $10 billion, for a total of $25 billion to be returned to shareholders by fiscal 2022. Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, the company has already returned $5 billion via share buybacks and dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Based on the main points we touched on above, we are big proponents of the stock and where we project it to be in the future. As the stock has rebounded from their lows a couple months back, we think the future is still bright. The days of double digit comps in the U.S. market are behind us, but the growth play in China is only just beginning.

Based on where the stock is currently trading, at $55.59, with a P/E ratio of 25x, we feel the stock is fairly valued and worthy of a look for a spot in your DGI portfolio. The company has traded at an average P/E over 30x over the last five years, but with slowing growth in the U.S. market, we feel this is a fair valuation. In addition, the stock has had an average dividend yield of 1.69% over the past five years, and as it currently trades with a yield of 2.59%, the stock appears undervalued from this view. If you are an investor with a long-term viewpoint, and you believe the growth in China will come to fruition, now may be the time to jump in on this dividend growth blue-chip.

